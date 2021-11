Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 reclaim 18,000 mark today?

The Nifty50 index has formed a strong bullish candle but continues to trade below its 20-day simple moving average, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. Technically, it has completed one leg of a pullback rally, with 18,000 and 18,050 now expected to act as crucial resistance, he said.

"The intraday texture of the market is bullish but traders may prefer to take caution stance between 17,975 and 18,020 levels. As long as the index trades above 17,800, the uptrend texture is intact, said Chouhan, who sees strong support for the bulls at 17,850-17,800, below which he believes the uptrend may be vulnerable. (Check out key market cues before today's session)