Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 50 points, Nifty50 near 17,850 as market trims gains; VIX jumps 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Monday's session on a strong note tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets. Buying across most sectors led by financial and automobile stocks pushed the headline indices higher. Weakness was seen in select IT and pharmaceutical counters. Gains in broader indices also supported the overall market. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries rose, pushing both Sensex and Nifty50 higher.
Fear gauge VIX surges 4%
The headline indices gave up most of the day's gains, sending NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- up four percent at 17.61. The index rose as much as 4.3 percent in morning deals.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki top boosts for Sensex
Stocks such as HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index.
Key bond market deals today: Bajaj Finance, NABARD and more
--Bajaj Finance takes Rs 450 crore through reissuance of October ’23 zero-coupon bonds at 4.9 percent, and another Rs 2,171 crore through reissuance of 7.02 percent April ’31 bonds at a 7.05 percent yield.
--NABARD will raise Rs 860 crore via 15-year bonds (Read more on latest bond deals)
PVR shares jump 6%, Inox Leisure 9%. Here's why
PVR still at elevated valuations: Prakash Diwan
Market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 he wouldn't put his money into PVR at the current rate as the stock is still at elevated valuations.
"I think the kind of balancesheet stress that it has gone through... anything beyond this is actually going to make it very vulnerable. The stock it could lose some ground and maybe if things look much better at that point, the risk reward could start turning favourable but right now, it is in favour of the risk side. I don’t think there is anything that is going to change us because things are opening up. Opening up also means having to live up with that additional cost and the stressful environment for some time before you start turning profitable," said Diwan of prakashdiwan.in.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares down nearly 3%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares traded 2.7 percent lower at Rs 310.2 apiece on BSE, having declined as much as 5.3 percent to Rs 302.1 earlier on Monday.
Some ifs and buts on Zee front, wait and watch before taking a call on stock: Prakash Diwan
Market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 it is a fairly promosing setup as far as the Zee Entertainment Enterprises business is concerned, "but there is still enough drama that you could have to live with possibly because for the time being, it is in the throes of transition".
"What the final transition outcome looks like is going to be known after a while and that is when you would start wanting to bet more money on it. The screen is indicating that there is a promise for change but now you will want to wait for the change to actually start happening," he said.
"If the merger happens, it is a very different ballgame. If the merger gets delayed, the limbo will probably cost you quite significantly in terms of time correction. So there are some ifs and buts out there, let those get ironed out and then you could probably take a call on at least buying more. But if you hold it, if you are lucky enough that you have bought it when it was still in distress, the best thing is to hold on, and continue to hope that those changes start to happen much sooner than later," said Diwan of prakashdiwan.in.
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | Madhu Kela positive on PSU banks, says further NPA resolution can surprise positively
Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, told CNBC-TV18 he has been positive on the PSU banking space, where companies have strong provision coverage ratios. Further resolution of non-performing assets can bring a positive surprise for PSU banks, he said.
There is an expectation of a 3 percent long-term interest rate in the world, he said.
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | Madhu Kela sees a lot of opportunities in mid-, small-cap stocks
Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, told CNBC-TV18 the margin of safety is very high when it comes to investing in large caps, and he believes there are a lot of opportunities in mid- and small-cap stocks.
He said there is an unprecedented amount of liquidity pumped into global markets, and that it is a global bull market that investors are seeing currently.
Tata Motors up nearly 2%, ONGC, M&M, Eicher Motors 1%
Nifty Bank surpasses 38,113 to new all-time high
The banking index rose as much as 397.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch an all-time high of 38,227.8, crossing its existing intraday record high of 38,112.8.
All of its 12 members were in positive territory in early deals:
|Nifty Bank component
|Change (%)
|SBIN
|1.5
|BANDHANBNK
|1.4
|HDFCBANK
|1.2
|PNB
|1.1
|RBLBANK
|1.1
|IDFCFIRSTB
|1.0
|AXISBANK
|0.9
|FEDERALBNK
|0.9
|ICICIBANK
|0.8
|INDUSINDBK
|0.6
|KOTAKBANK
|0.5
|AUBANK
|0.2
Opening Bell | Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty firm above 17,900
The Sensex index opened 255.6 points or 0.4 percent higher at 60,304.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day up 79 points or 0.4 percent at 17,932.2.
The Nifty Bank index was up 224.5 points or 0.6 percent at 38,054.8.
Relentless bull run poised to push Nifty to 18,000 today: VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
"The relentless bull run, which began in April 2020, has taken the Sensex beyond 60,000, and is now poised to push Nifty to the 18,000 level today. The incredible return of above 130 percent from the lows of March 2020 and above 60 percent for the last 12 months has created phenomenal wealth for all kinds of investors, FIIs, DIIs and retail. After 60,000 for Sensex and 18,000 for Nifty, the market may consolidate for a while," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"After massive selling in July (Rs 11,308 crore) and tepid buying in August (Rs 2,083 crore) FIIs have turned aggressive buyers in September with a buy figure of Rs 13,536 crore. This change in strategy of FIIs is likely to impart resilience to the market. On the macro front, rising tax collections and progressive reopening in economically significant states like Maharashtra are positives while Brent crude at $79 is a clear negative," he said.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 250 points, hits 60,300 mark; Nifty50 above 17,900
The Sensex index gained 255.3 points or 0.4 percent to 60,303.8 while the 50-scrip Nifty benchmark was up 79 points or 0.4 percent at 17,932.2.
China Evergrande's electric car unit's shares tumble 23%
Shares of China Evergrande’s electric car unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, plunged as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash and after it said it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares. The warning after the market closed on Friday was the clearest sign yet that the property developer’s liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.
Rupee ended marginally lower at 73.68 vs dollar on Friday
The rupee slipped by four paise to close at 73.68 against the dollar on Friday amid weakness across Asian peers.
Stocks In Spotlight UBL, Dish TV, Dalmia Bharat to be in focus today
Top Brokerage Calls | Macquarie 'neutral' on Lupin, Goldman Sachs remains positive on UBL
--Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' call on UBL with a target price of Rs 1,501. The company's focus should now shift to the performance of new launches with the reopening of restaurants and bars, and fair trade regulator CCI's announcement should remove the valuation overhang on UBL, according to the brokerage.
--Macquarie has upgraded Lupin to 'neutral' from 'underperform', with a target price of Rs 1,006. The company is now trading at a reasonable price to equity ratio of 22 times FY23 earnings, the brokerage said.
SGX Nifty futures suggest positive opening ahead
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a positive note, as suggested by Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange. At 8:33 am, SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index -- traded with a gain of 107 points or 0.6 percent at 17,965, hinting at a positive start ahead on Dalal Street.
Crypto-linked stocks plunge in Hong Kong; Bitcoin steadies
Cryptocurrency-linked stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Monday morning, after Chinese authorities intensified their crackdown on the industry. Shares of crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech, an affiliate of Huobi Global, one of the world's largest exchanges, fell more than 30 percent after the opening bell.
China's regulators intensified a crackdown on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining, and saying that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet and that mainland-China based employees of overseas crypto exchanges would be investigated. (Read more on cryptocurrency-linked stocks)
Gold edged lower to Rs 46,056 mark on Friday
On Friday, gold futures in the domestic market dipped by Rs 61 to Rs 46,056 per 10 grams, reflecting an overnight plunge in international precious metal prices. Silver followed suit, dropping by Rs 869 to Rs 60,789 per kilogram. (10 things to know before the opening bell)
Diesel price hiked, petrol unchanged for 22nd day
Diesel prices were increased in the four metros on Monday, Sept 27. In the national capital, the price of diesel was raised by 25 paise from to Rs 89.32 per litre, and that of petrol was left unchanged for a 22nd consecutive day at Rs 101.19 per litre.
Oil price rises nearly 1% amid global output disruptions
Crude oil pushed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent.
Brent added 62 cents on Monday to $78.71 per barrel. US crude rose by 71 cents to $74.69 per barrel.
Crypto corner | Bitcoin up 4.5% at $44,051; Ether, Solana rise 10%
Cryptocurrencies rose on Monday in a rebound from selling pressure recently caused by an intensifying crackdown by China on the emerging asset class. Bitcoin -- the largest and most popular among cryptocurrencies -- was last seen trading up 4.5 percent at $44,051. (Read more on cryptocurrencies here)
Dollar marginally lower against six currencies
The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six other currencies -- was down 0.1 percent at 93.26, having moved between 93.20 and 93.28 earlier on Monday. Last month, it had hit a 10-month top of 93.73.
It even made some ground on the yen to reach a major chart barrier at 110.79 . A break of that would take the currency to territory not visited since early July. The euro was steady at $1.17 as investors pondered the implications of a German government led by the centre-left Social Democrats after a narrow victory in Sunday's election.
HDFC Bank, Biocon, multiplex operators to be in focus today
--HDFC Bank announced that it will double its rural reach to two lakh villages in the next 18-24 months. The lender plans this expansion through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, CSC partners, virtual relationship management and digital outreach platforms.
--Theatres in Maharashtra will open after October 22 while observing all coronavirus safety protocols and a standard operating procedure is in the works and will be declared soon.
--The US Food and Drug Administration has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of Biocon's Malaysian subsidiary, Biocon Sdn Bhd. (Check out other stocks to track today)
Asian shares flat amid jump in oil rates
Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of losses. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 percent on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.
The week is packed with Federal Reserve speeches led by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest hawkish shift by the US central bank, and several others globally, saw bond yields seesaw before ending last week sharply higher.
Wall Street ended marginally higher on Friday
Two of the three main US indices ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 0.2 percent, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished nearly unchanged. A downbeat sales forecast from Nike offset gains in financial and energy shares. The sportswear maker's shares dropped 6.2 percent -- the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
The Federal Reserve’s signal that it will soon unwind its bond buying program is bolstering the case in financial markets for the so-called reflation trade, which lifted Treasury yields and boosted shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies in the early months of 2021.
How Dalal Street fared last Friday
The Sensex index ended 163.1 points or 0.3 percent higher at 60,048.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed up 30.3 points or 0.2 percent to settle at
17,853.2 -- both record closing highs. The 30-scrip index settled above the 60,000 mark for the first time ever.
Strength in IT and automobile shares propelled the market to the milestone, though profit booking in the second half of the session pulled both Sensex and Nifty50 about half a percent below their all-time highs registered earlier in the day.
