Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 50 points, Nifty50 near 17,850 as market trims gains; VIX jumps 4%

Some ifs and buts on Zee front, wait and watch before taking a call on stock: Prakash Diwan

Market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 it is a fairly promosing setup as far as the Zee Entertainment Enterprises business is concerned, "but there is still enough drama that you could have to live with possibly because for the time being, it is in the throes of transition".

"What the final transition outcome looks like is going to be known after a while and that is when you would start wanting to bet more money on it. The screen is indicating that there is a promise for change but now you will want to wait for the change to actually start happening," he said.

"If the merger happens, it is a very different ballgame. If the merger gets delayed, the limbo will probably cost you quite significantly in terms of time correction. So there are some ifs and buts out there, let those get ironed out and then you could probably take a call on at least buying more. But if you hold it, if you are lucky enough that you have bought it when it was still in distress, the best thing is to hold on, and continue to hope that those changes start to happen much sooner than later," said Diwan of prakashdiwan.in.