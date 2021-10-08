Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty futures up 40 points

Asian equities rise as China returns from break

Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key US jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering of stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, after rallying 2.1 percent the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8 percent.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.6 percent as they resumed trading after being closed for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong, which has been open all week, gained one percent.

Over the past three months, Chinese shares have been battered by regulatory changes, turmoil in the property sector, and more recently a power crunch, but some investors are now starting to see a buying opportunity.