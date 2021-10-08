Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty futures up 40 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a mildly positive note, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's monetary policy review. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading up 39.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,855 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
Asian equities rise as China returns from break
Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key US jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering of stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, after rallying 2.1 percent the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8 percent.
Chinese blue chips gained 0.6 percent as they resumed trading after being closed for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong, which has been open all week, gained one percent.
Over the past three months, Chinese shares have been battered by regulatory changes, turmoil in the property sector, and more recently a power crunch, but some investors are now starting to see a buying opportunity.
Wall Street rises amid easing worries about debt ceiling
Wall Street rose on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology stocks, after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default later this month.
The three main indices closed 0.8-1.1 percent higher.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Senate leaders have agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until early December, with a possible vote for a debt limit increase of $480 billion coming as soon as Saturday.
All eyes on RBI's monetary policy statement at 10:00 am
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will release a statement at 10:00 am after the conclusion of a three-day meeting.
Sensex gained 488 points to 59,678 on Thursday, Nifty climbed to 17,790
The Sensex index rose 488.1 points or 0.8 percent to end at 59,677.8 on Thursday and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 144.4 points to settle at
17,790.4. The market resumed its upmove after a day's breather propelled by buying across sectors, as investors' appetite for risk improved globally. Sharp gains in auto, IT, consumer and select financial shares powered the market. (Read more on the Oct 7 session here)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!