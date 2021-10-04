Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty50 firm above 17,600; financial, pharma shares jump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a flat note, amid weakness across other Asian markets despite strong gains on Wall Street on Friday. At 7:39 am on Monday, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 8.5 points at 17,538.5, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.
NTPC, CIL, Divi's, RIL among top gainers
Key Bond Deals | HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, ICICI Securities raise funds
--HDFC Bank takes Rs 739 crore at 7.55 percent via Tier I perpetual masala bonds
--Aditya Birla Finance takes Rs 115 crore at 6.45 percent via five-year bonds; another Rs 50 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year bonds
--ICICI Securities raises funds via three-month CPs at a 3.98 percent coupon
Opening Bell | Nifty crosses 17,600 mark, Sensex above 59,100
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 350 points, Nifty above 17,600
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was up 377.4 points or 0.6 percent at 59,143 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark up 83.5 points or 0.5 percent at
17,615.6.
Stocks to Track | NTPC, Grasim, DMart shares in focus
Sources told CNBC-TV18 NTPC will divest its stake in NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam. The company targets over Rs 15,000 crore by FY24.
The Income Tax Department has raised a demand of Rs 8,334 crore from Grasim Industries as capital gains tax in a transaction related to the demerger of its financial services business.
Avenue Supermarts reported a 47 percent year-on-year jump in standalone revenue for the September quarter. (Check out other stocks here)
Asian shares fall amid worries about Evergrande crisis
Equities in other Asian markets started the week with sharp losses with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.9 percent in early deals.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.6 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 1.3 percent. The China market was closed for holidays.
China Evergrande share trading halted in Hong Kong
Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the property developer at the centre of jitters over China’s financial system had missed a second key bond interest payment. Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, the Hong Kong stock exchange said.
The stock exchange didn’t say why trading in the companies’ stock had been halted, and it was unclear who had initiated the suspension.
With liabilities stretching into hundreds of billions of dollars, equal to two percent of China’s gross domestic product, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world. Initial worries have eased somewhat after China’s central bank vowed to protect homebuyers’ interests.
Shares in Evergrande have plunged 80 percent so far this year, while its property services unit has dropped 43 percent as the group scrambles to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. (Read more on Evergrande shares)
Wall Street registered sharp gains on Friday
Wall Street ended a choppy session stronger on Friday, with two of the three key indices rising more than one percent each. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.8 percent. Investors weighed a warning from Fitch over the United States' debt ceiling against drug maker Merck's progress in developing an oral COVID-19 drug. Other COVID vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid after the news. The wider S&P healthcare sector fell 0.4 percent.
Sensex fell 361 points on Friday, Nifty gave up 17,550
The Sensex index ended 360.8 points or 0.6 percent lower at 58,765.6 and the broader Nifty benchmark shed 86.1 points or 0.5 percent to 17,532.1 as the market extended losses to the fourth session in a row. Losses in IT and financial stocks pulled the market further away from record highs.
For the week, the 30-scrip index tumbled 1,282.9 points or 2.1 percent and the Nifty50 benchmark lost 321.2 points. (Read more on the market last week)
