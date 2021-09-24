Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today; SGX Nifty barely up

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the last session of the trading week on a flat note, as suggested by Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange. At 7:37 am, SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of India's Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 13.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,842.5, hinting at a mildly positive to flat start ahead on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO likely to be launched on Sept 29 till Oct 1, say sources
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's IPO is likely to be launched on September 29 till October 1, sources told CNBC-TV18. The issue size is likely to be up to Rs 2,770 crore, they said.
Infosys, Vedanta among top stocks to track today; Sansera to debut
--Infosys is focused on rapidly resolving the challenges in the income tax e-filing portal by working closely with the chartered accountant community and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project.
--Vedanta will delist its American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.
--Sansera Engineering will list its equity shares on BSE and NSE on Friday. (Check out other stocks to track today)
Asian markets flat despite overnight Wall Street surge
Equities in other Asian markets were down marginally in early deals on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading flat.
Wall Street extends rally on Thursday
Wall Street clocked its best day in two months, extending a winning run, as investors brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. Forecast raises from Accenture and Salesforce added to the positive mood. Two of the three key indices closed 1.2-1.5 percent higher, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge gained one percent.
The Fed said on Wednesday it could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases by as soon as November, and that interest rates could rise quicker than expected by next year. The November deadline was largely priced in by markets. The US central bank also projected inflation at 4.2 percent by the year-end, more than twice its target rate of 2.0 percent. Still, the Fed remained optimistic over a return to economic normalcy by next year.
