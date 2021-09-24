0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today; SGX Nifty barely up

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today; SGX Nifty barely up

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the last session of the trading week on a flat note, as suggested by Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange. At 7:37 am, SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of India's Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 13.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,842.5, hinting at a mildly positive to flat start ahead on Dalal Street. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today; SGX Nifty barely up

  • CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO likely to be launched on Sept 29 till Oct 1, say sources 

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's IPO is likely to be launched on September 29 till October 1, sources told CNBC-TV18. The issue size is likely to be up to Rs 2,770 crore, they said. 

  • Infosys, Vedanta among top stocks to track today; Sansera to debut

    --Infosys is focused on rapidly resolving the challenges in the income tax e-filing portal by working closely with the chartered accountant community and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project.

    --Vedanta will delist its American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

    --Sansera Engineering will list its equity shares on BSE and NSE on Friday. (Check out other stocks to track today)

  • Asian markets flat despite overnight Wall Street surge

    Equities in other Asian markets were down marginally in early deals on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading flat.

  • Wall Street extends rally on Thursday

    Wall Street clocked its best day in two months, extending a winning run, as investors brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. Forecast raises from Accenture and Salesforce added to the positive mood. Two of the three key indices closed 1.2-1.5 percent higher, whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge gained one percent. 

    The Fed said on Wednesday it could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases by as soon as November, and that interest rates could rise quicker than expected by next year. The November deadline was largely priced in by markets. The US central bank also projected inflation at 4.2 percent by the year-end, more than twice its target rate of 2.0 percent. Still, the Fed remained optimistic over a return to economic normalcy by next year. 

  • How Dalal Street fared on Thursday
     
    The S&P BSE Sensx index surged 958 points or 1.6 percent to close at 59,885.4, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark climbed up 276.3 points to settle at 17,823 -- both record closing highs. Gains were propelled by strength across most sectors, a day after the outcome of the the Federal Reserve policy review met Street expectations. Easing concerns about the financially-troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande boosted the morale of investors around the globe.
     
    The Nifty50 index came within 160 points of the psychological level of 18,000 before trimming gains. 

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the last session of the trading week on a flat note, as suggested by Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange. At 7:37 am, SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of India's Nifty50 benchmark index -- were up 13.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,842.5, hinting at a mildly positive to flat start ahead on Dalal Street.
Check out minute-by-minute market updates and more here:
First Published:  IST
Tags