Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open flat today; SGX Nifty barely up

Infosys, Vedanta among top stocks to track today; Sansera to debut

--Infosys is focused on rapidly resolving the challenges in the income tax e-filing portal by working closely with the chartered accountant community and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project.

--Vedanta will delist its American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

--Sansera Engineering will list its equity shares on BSE and NSE on Friday. (Check out other stocks to track today)