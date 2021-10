Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra in focus today

Reliance Industries' net profit and revenue for the September quarter were much higher than Street estimates.

ICICI Bank reported a higher-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended September 30.

Tata Consumer Products' net profit for Q2 was below expectations.

Tech Mahindra, Coforge HDFC AMC Kansai Nerolac Paints and CEAT are among the companies due to post their quarterly numbers on Monday. (Check out other stocks to track today)

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.