Dollar near one-month low to yen as inflation test looms

The dollar held a three-day loss against major peers and traded near a one-month low to the yen on Wednesday, with highly anticipated US inflation data looming that could guide the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against six rivals -- was little changed at 93.970 after retreating gradually from a more than one-year peak at 94.634 reached on Friday.