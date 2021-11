Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares tank after Q2 results

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares traded six percent lower at Rs 20.5 apiece on BSE, having tanked as much as 16.1 percent earlier in the day.

After market hours on Monday, the small finance bank reported a net loss of Rs 273.8 crore for the July-September period, as against a net profit of Rs 96 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its net interest income -- or the difference between the interest earned and the interest paid -- came in at Rs 391.4 crore for the quarter ended September, as against Rs 470.1 crore for the year-ago period. The lender's net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability for banks -- was at 8.1 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year, as against 10.2 percent in the year-ago period.