Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as market moves away from record highs; HDFC Life, Reliance Industries in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices are trading at record high levels Friday with the Sensex rising above 58,000 and Nifty around 17,300 for the first time. Broader markets supported the rally with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining over half a percent each. Barring Nifty Metal, all other sectoral indices are in the green, with PSU Bank, auto, realty and pharma indices gaining the most.
Religare Broking's Manoj Murlidharan bullish on Bata India
Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives at Religare Broking, suggests buying Bata at Rs 1,790 for a target price of Rs 1,822. He recommends placing a stop loss at the Rs 1,770 mark.
International Climate Summit | RIL to invest Rs 75,000 crore in four Jamnagar giga facilities, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries has started developing green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, Chariman Mukesh Ambani said in his keynote address. He also said RIL would set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030.
Efficient storage facility and smart meters to help in the adoption of solar energy, he said. With storage and smart grids, Indians can generate their own energy, the RIL Chairman added.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
International Climate Summit | RIL to set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030, to work on bringing down cost of green hydrogen
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said green hydrogen will play a fundamental role in decarbonisation. Solar is best suited to decentralise energy production, he said in his keynote address at the International Climate Summit 2021.
He said the cost of hydrogen from electrolysis is high currently, and is expected to come down in the next few years. Reliance Industries will work on bringing down the cost of green hydrogen to $1 per kilogram in the next decade, he said. The billionaire also said RIL would set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030.
He also said Reliance Industries is working on the giga complex at Jamnagar with four factories. The company will invest Rs 75,000 crore in its four giga facilities, he added.
RIL, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki top Sensex movers
Reliance Industries, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Bajaj Auto were among the key contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index in mid-morning deals. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and HDFC were among the top drags.
International Climate Summit | Mukesh Ambani says India can generate over 1,000 GW of solar energy on 0.5% of its land
Climate change is the most daunting challenge facing humankind, and the world needs to achieve absolute reduction in emissions, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in his keynote address at the International Climate Summit 2021.
The only option, the RIL Chairman said, is a rapid transition to a green era. India can easily generate more than 1,000 GW of solar energy on just 0.5 percent of its land, Ambani said.
Rupee opens marginally higher at 73.04 against dollar
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.06 against the greenback.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.04 per US dollar as against the previous close of 73.06 per dollar.
Jefferies raises target price for Varun Beverages
Varun Beverages share price gained in early trade after global brokerage Jefferies raised the target price on the stock to Rs 1,200 per share from Rs 930 earlier, while maintaining a Buy call.
Varun Beverages, the PepsiCo bottler, is set to see a growth acceleration ahead, Jefferies said. It forecast 49% EPS Cagr led by recovery in volumes, new launches, distribution expansion, margin normalisation and reduction in interest cost.
The company’s balance sheet would continue to deliever and RoE is set to expand to 25% by CY23. With all ingredients in place, we see a case for multiple re-rating, Jefferies said.
The key risks for the stock going ahead would be another Covid related disruption, sharp rise in input costs, agressive overseas M&A among others, according to the brokerage.
Buzzing | RIL shares rise after Reliance Retail Ventures acquires controlling stake in Just Dial
Reliance Industries shares rose nearly two percent in early deals on Friday, a day after the conglomerate said its unit Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired the sole control of Just Dial on September 1. In a regulatory filing after market hours on Thursday, Reliance Industries said Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 40.98 percent stake in Just Dial.
Zen Technologies secures new order of Rs 155 crore
Zen Technologies has secured an order of Rs 155 crore from Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS). The order will be carried out in a 12-month time frame. In the face of stiff competition from foreign companies partnering with Indian companies, Zen Technologies emerged as the lead runner on the back of superior product quality at competitive pricing. The stock price touched a 52-week high of Rs 153.75, hitting an upper circuit of 10 per cent.
Buzzing | The shares of Salzer Electronics rallied over 10 percent after the company incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobilidy to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.
Buzzing | HDFC Life falls 4%; Exide Industries hits 10% upper circuit
The shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company declined almost 4 percent, while that of Exide Industries were locked in 10 percent upper circuit after the announcement of the acquire 100 percent stake in Exide Life Insurance by HDFC Life for Rs 6,687 crore.
Of this, Rs 725.97 crore will be payable in cash and the balance by way of issue 8.70 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 685 per share to Exide Industries Ltd. The process for merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated on completion of the acquisition.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at fresh record highs Friday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.23 percent, or 130.91 points, higher at 57,983.45, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,262.45, up 28.30 points, or 0.16 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices gained over half a percent. Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices are in the green, with metals, PSU Bank, auto, realty and pharma indices gaining the most.
Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT order on PNB Housing Fin's Rs 4,000 crore preference issue
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.
Pronouncing its order on August 9, the two-member bench of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) gave a split verdict, saying there was a difference of opinion between the members of the bench.
SAT directed that its interim order of June 21, 2021, will continue till further orders, restraining PNB Housing Finance from disclosing the voting results by the shareholders on the fundraise plan. Read full report here
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, the market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as economic recovery and vaccination drive both continue their northward journey. Globally, investors are awaiting US non-farm payroll data due on Friday especially post Fed’s stress on recovery in the labour market in its tapering decision. Though the long term trend is positive, one cannot ignore bouts of volatility, given the risk of 3rd wave of the pandemic, commodity linked inflation, high earnings growth expectation leading to rich valuation.
HDFC Life Insurance Company to acquire 100% stake in Exide Life Insurance for Rs 6,687 crore
HDFC Life Insurance Company has announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Exide Life Insurance for a total consideration of Rs 6,687 crore. Of this, Rs 725.97 crore will be payable in cash and the balance by way of issue 8.70 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 685 per share to Exide Industries Ltd. The process for the merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated on completion of the acquisition.
Gold firms on sluggish dollar ahead of US jobs data
Gold prices eked out small gains on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, with investors awaiting the US jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s plans to start tapering asset purchases.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,811.79 per ounce, but was headed for its first weekly decline in four. US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,814.80.
TRAI bars telcos and partners from offering unreported tariffs
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has barred telecom and companies and their channel partners from making any differential tariff offers to attract customers through the mobile number portability route. The watchdog says such offers are “discriminatory” and "contravene" current rules around pricing.
It has thus directed telcos to offer only those tariffs that have been reported to the regulator regardless of who is offering them -- telcos, channel partners, distributors, third-party apps. The direction comes in response to telecom companies offering discriminatory mobile number portability (MNP)-specific offers to attract more customers.
Oil slips ahead of US jobs report
Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated US monthly jobs report.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.75 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $72.90 a barrel.
Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices on pause on Friday for the second straight day.
Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.39 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.33 a litre.