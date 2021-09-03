Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as market moves away from record highs; HDFC Life, Reliance Industries in focus

International Climate Summit | RIL to set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030, to work on bringing down cost of green hydrogen

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said green hydrogen will play a fundamental role in decarbonisation. Solar is best suited to decentralise energy production, he said in his keynote address at the International Climate Summit 2021.

He said the cost of hydrogen from electrolysis is high currently, and is expected to come down in the next few years. Reliance Industries will work on bringing down the cost of green hydrogen to $1 per kilogram in the next decade, he said. The billionaire also said RIL would set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030.

He also said Reliance Industries is working on the giga complex at Jamnagar with four factories. The company will invest Rs 75,000 crore in its four giga facilities, he added.