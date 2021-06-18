Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Natco Pharma, PowerGrid in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday amid mixed trends in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 71.00 points or 0.45 percent higher at the 15,763.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am. Stocks including PowerGrid, Nazara Tech, Natco Pharma will be in focus in today's trade.
Oil falls from multi-year highs on firmer dollar, hike in UK COVID cases
Crude oil prices fell nearly 2 percent from their highest level in years on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve signalled it might raise interest rates as soon as 2023. Oil demand worries resurfaced after new coronavirus cases jumped in Britain, while supply concerns over the return of Iranian barrels also weighed on the market. Traders, however, said Friday's presidential elections in Iran could scuttle nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran and leave US sanction on Iran's oil exports in place. Brent futures fell $1.31, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $73.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.11, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $71.04. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on June 18
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, weighed by banks and financials after the US Federal Reserve pulled up the rate hike timeline to 2023 from 2024 earlier citing rising inflation. The Sensex ended 178 points lower at 52,323 while the Nifty fell 76 points to settle at 15,691. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and NTPC led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.0775
|0.7550
|1.03
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4090
|0.5290
|0.60
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3220
|0.8390
|0.82
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6714
|0.0090
|1.36