Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; Natco Pharma, PowerGrid in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, weighed by banks and financials after the US Federal Reserve pulled up the rate hike timeline to 2023 from 2024 earlier citing rising inflation. The Sensex ended 178 points lower at 52,323 while the Nifty fell 76 points to settle at 15,691. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and NTPC led the losses.