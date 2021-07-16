Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wipro, L&T Infotech in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity market may open flat on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 11.50 points or 0.07 percent higher at the 15,933.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am. Stocks including Wipro, L&T Infotech, Cyient to be in focus.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks up 1.39% stake in this PSU between April-June
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has picked up 1.39 percent stake in Steel Authority of India (SAIL), data available on the exchange shows. Jhujhunwala picked up 5.75 crore shares in SAIL during the April-June period and did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter. Both Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha have invested in SAIL. The 'Big Bull' has also increased his stake in Edelweiss Financial Services in Q1 by 0.4 percent. Jhunjhunwala holds 1.5 crore shares aggregating 1.61 percent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services in Q1 as against 1.1 crore shares or 1.1 percent stake in the March quarter. More here
10 things to know before the opening bell on July 16
Cyient Q1 net profit up 41.3% to Rs 115 crore
Global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company Cyient on Thursday reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 115 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.4 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's revenue increased 6.7 percent to Rs 1,058.2 crore for the period under review as against Rs 991.7 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21. More here
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q1 results: Profit rises 19.3% YoY to Rs 496.8 crore
IT services company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Thursday reported a 19.3 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 496.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 416 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 499 crore for the quarter under review. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 15, 2021, has recommended a special dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (Face value Rs 1) for the financial year 2021-22. More here
Wipro Q1 net profit rises 9% QoQ; IT services revenue at Rs 18,368 crore beats estimates
IT services firm Wipro on Thursday reported a 9 per cent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,242.6 crore for the first quarter fiscal 2022. The company's IT services segment revenue during Q1FY22 rose 12.45 percent to Rs 18,368.4 crore as compared to Rs 16,334 crore, QoQ. In dollar terms, the company reported revenue growth of 12.2 percent at $2,414.5 million as against $2,152.5 million, sequentially. Constant currency (CC) revenue growth was at 12 percent. Wipro now expects Q2FY22 IT services business revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, which translates to a sequential growth of 5.0 percent to 7.0 percent. More here
Authum wins bid for Reliance Commercial Finance; lenders to take 80% haircut with offer
Lenders to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Commercial Finance on Thursday declared Mumbai-based NBFC Authum Investment and Infrastructure as the winning bidder for the company, three people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. The Bank of Baroda-led consortium began voting on four resolution plans for the company earlier in June and concluded voting on Thursday, said people in the know. The other bidders who were in the fray included asset reconstruction company UVARCL in consortium with Hawk Capital Pvt Ltd, Invent ARC, and Alchemist ARC.Authum, with a total bid of Rs 1,629 crore was voted the highest bidder under the process conducted as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) June 2019 resolution framework, said one of the people quoted earlier. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 16
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Thursday afternoon boosted by strong gains in IT and realty stocks. The Sensex jumped 254.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to 53,158.85, while the Nifty closed 70.25 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 15,924.20. Broader markets supported the rally with midcap and smallcap indices closing 0.48 percent and 0.95 percent higher, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Realty jumped over 4 percent followed by Nifty IT which rose over a percent. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma indices ended lower. On the Nifty50, HCL Technologies, L&T, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and Coal India led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.5375
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.0420
|-0.0050
|-0.01
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1170
|0.0430
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6776
|-0.0009
|-0.14