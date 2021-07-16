Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wipro, L&T Infotech in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Thursday afternoon boosted by strong gains in IT and realty stocks. The Sensex jumped 254.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to 53,158.85, while the Nifty closed 70.25 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 15,924.20. Broader markets supported the rally with midcap and smallcap indices closing 0.48 percent and 0.95 percent higher, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Realty jumped over 4 percent followed by Nifty IT which rose over a percent. Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma indices ended lower. On the Nifty50, HCL Technologies, L&T, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and Coal India led the losses.