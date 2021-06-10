Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens nearly 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,700; IT, Energy stocks lead

Dollar stuck near 5-month low as caution reigns ahead of US CPI, ECB tests

The dollar continued to hover near a five-month low versus major peers on Thursday as investors looked to key US inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to potentially set the direction for currency markets. Investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude all week, sucking volatility from the market and leaving major currencies mostly range-bound. The dollar index has fluctuated narrowly around the psychologically important 90-level and was last at 90.137. The euro rose to a one-week high at USD 1.2218 on Wednesday only to finish little changed, and was essentially flat at USD 1.2178 in Asia. The yen traded at 109.62 per dollar, also little changed from Wednesday and near the middle of the 109.19-110.325 range of the past two weeks. More here