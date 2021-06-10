Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens nearly 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,700; IT, Energy stocks lead

Opening Bell: Sensex opens nearly 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,700; IT, Energy stocks lead
Indian indices opened higher, tracking gains in Asian peers, boosted by heavweights RIL, Infosys and HDFC twins. All sectors were also in the green contributing to the rise with Nifty Energy, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal leading. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 175 points higher at 52,117 while the Nifty rose 50 points to 15,685. Broader markets outperformed benchamrks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer, Shree Cement, Wipro and Adani Ports were the top gainers while ONGC, ICICI Bank, Britannia, NEstle and Axis Bank led the losses.
Blackstone-backed Sona Comstar to launch IPO on June 14
Auto component manufacturer Sona Comstar will launch an initial public offer (IPO) on June 14 at a price band of Rs 285-291 per share. The issue will close on June 16. The Rs 5,550-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd. The company has reserved 75 percent portion of the total issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail, and 15 percent for non-institutional investors. The issue market lot size is 51 shares and a retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots. Blackstone will sell half of its holding and will own a little over 33 percent in Sona Comstar. More here
No change in petrol, diesel prices today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged on Thursday after increasing them on Wednesday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 95.56 and Rs 86.47 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 101.76 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 93.85 a litre.
Dollar stuck near 5-month low as caution reigns ahead of US CPI, ECB tests
The dollar continued to hover near a five-month low versus major peers on Thursday as investors looked to key US inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to potentially set the direction for currency markets. Investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude all week, sucking volatility from the market and leaving major currencies mostly range-bound. The dollar index has fluctuated narrowly around the psychologically important 90-level and was last at 90.137. The euro rose to a one-week high at USD 1.2218 on Wednesday only to finish little changed, and was essentially flat at USD 1.2178 in Asia. The yen traded at 109.62 per dollar, also little changed from Wednesday and near the middle of the 109.19-110.325 range of the past two weeks. More here
Asian shares hold range as investors eye U.S. CPI
Asian shares edged higher but held their recent trading range on Thursday as investors focussed on U.S. inflation data and the risk of an upside surprise that could prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its massive stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were marginally higher at 700.6 points, but stayed in the 698-712 points range it has traded in since late May. Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s benchmark shares rose 0.4% each. Chinese shares gained with the blue-chip index up 0.9%
Open to IPO for Flipkart but no specific timeline, says Walmart
US retail giant Walmart has said it is "open to an IPO" for its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart but there is "no specific timeline" for the share sale. Both Flipkart and payment app PhonePe continue to do well, Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna said while speaking at the DB Access Global Consumer Conference on June 7. "We always made it clear from the day we made the acquisition or the investment, that we would be open to an IPO," said McKenna. However, she noted that there is no specific timeline for the IPO. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices pared gains to end lower on Wednesday as all key sectors witnessed broad-based selling with auto, banking and metals dragging the most. The Sensex ended 334 points lower at 51,941 while the Nifty lost 105 points to settle at 15,635. Broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap index down 0.6 percent and smallcap index down 1.3 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, SBI Life, NTPC, Titan and Divis Labs gained the most while Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Shree Cements, L&T and IOC led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!