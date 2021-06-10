  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens nearly 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,700; IT, Energy stocks lead

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 10, 2021 09:19:18 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher, tracking gains in Asian peers, boosted by heavyweights RIL, Infosys and HDFC twins. All sectors were also in the green contributing to the rise with Nifty Energy, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal leading. Stocks including RIL, Bata India, GAIL, Tata Motors and Petronet LNG will be in focus in today's trade. Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher but held their recent trading range on Thursday as investors focussed on U.S. inflation data.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement