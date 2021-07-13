Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 15,800 led by banks, financials

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Tuesday afternoon boosted by banks, financials ad pharma stocks. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained. IT and FMCG sectors are under pressure.
Consumer durables, autos richly valued; bullish on cement: Sundaram MF
The valuations of consumer durables and the auto sector is rich, which there is immense value in the cement sector led by its secular structural story, believes Sunil Subramaniam, MD & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Consumer durables and autos are where the valuations are on the healthier or richer side. The value is in the Indian old economy stuff and in the services area where the new economy initial public offerings (IPOs) are coming.” Read here.
Himanshu Nayyar, Lead Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities
Zomato IPO is expected to generate lot of interest given the company uniqueness, large opportunity size and some evidence of scale economies, but the valuations look really expensive on conventional parameters at 25x FY21 EV/sales vs 10x for global peers and 12x for Indian QSRs, with the path to profitability also unclear. While the current frenzy should deliver some listing gains, we would await more clarity on capital allocation plans, competitive activity and unit economics over the next few quarters to provide a more nuanced fundamental view on the company. Out of Rs 93.8 bln IPO proceeds, Rs 90bln will come to the company out of which Rs 67.5 bln will be utilized for organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Key risks going forward would be emerging competition from well-funded groups and NRAI, losses from new investments and diversification initiatives.
Lupin | The company has launched Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US. Tavaborole Topical Solution is used to treat fungal toenail infections. Tavaborole Topical Solution has an estimated annual sales of $53 million in the US. The drug will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Pithampur, India.
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: LIC Housing, Barbeque Nation under SEBI lens on preferential issue proposals
The PNB Housing Finance’s preferential allotment to Carlyle and related buzz around it has put a spotlight on other companies planning for similar issues. CNBC-TV18 has learned that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked exchanges to examine preferential issue proposals of LIC Housing Finance and Barbeque Nation. The market regulator has initiated a preliminary inquiry on the preferential issue from LIC Housing Finance and Barbeque Nation, asking the exchanges to examine the issues from both these firms. It is understood that exchanges likely have issued an examination notice to both these companies with respect to the valuation of the preferential issue. Read here.
Ceat partners with Tata Power to set up captive solar plant for Mumbai facility
Ceat has tied up with Tata Power to establish a 10MW captive solar plant at the latter's Solapur site for powering its tyre manufacturing facility in Bhandup (Mumbai). Tata Power has created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) -- TP Akkalkot Renewable Ltd -- which will be responsible for undertaking the construction, operation and maintenance of this captive solar power plant.
BSE Smallcap index hits an all-time high of 26,263. Here are the top gainers
Electricity demand growth estimated at 6.0% and generation capacity addition estimated at 17-18 GW for FY2022
OPEC+ yet to make progress in resolving impasse, sources say
OPEC+ is yet to make progress closing divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that last week prevented a deal to raise oil output, making another policy meeting this week less likely, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Russia has been working behind the scenes to bring Riyadh and Abu Dhabi back to the table to find a path to agreement, sources added. But a Russian source said on Monday a meeting this week was not expected. A dispute between the two Gulf OPEC allies was exposed last week, scuppering for now a deal that would have boosted output from August. Oil prices, already near their highest since 2018 due to a tightening market, rose further on the lack of a deal. The spat forced the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, known as OPEC+, to abandon talks on boosting production after days of negotiations.
June CPI inflation slightly lower, but risks remain: Kaushik Das, Director & Chief Economist - India, Deutsche Bank Research
June CPI print will help RBI to maintain the "transitory hump" narrative for now, and accommodative monetary stance in August, but we think time has come for the MPC to start according a higher weight to inflation risks for informing their future course of action beyond August. June CPI inflation came at 6.26 percent, lower than our and Bloomberg consensus estimate of 6.56 percent and 6.59 percent respectively. The May CPI print remained unchanged at 6.30 percent, but we note that core inflation (RBI definition: CPI ex food, fuel, tobacco/intoxicants) for the month of May was revised down to 6.17 percent yoy (+1.3% mom), from 6.30 percent yoy (+1.4%mom) reported earlier. With respect to the revised May core CPI outturn, June core CPI inflation came at 6.30 percent (+0.2%mom), lower than our expectation of 6.6 percent yoy (+0.4%mom). The slightly lower-than-anticipated June CPI print will provide some relief that things have not worsened further, but it will not change the narrative of a range shift in CPI inflation that has occurred with the sticker shock in May.
Nifty jumps 108 points, close to 15,800
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,500 and a target of Rs 1,630
Buy Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 and a target of Rs 1,200
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
European stocks trade flat
European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday morning ahead of earnings reports from several big banks in the US. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were trading in the red, and Britain's FTSE was trading 0.30 percent higher. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are expected to report second-quarter earnings in the US before opening bell. Here is Asia, shares were headed for the best session in more than a fortnight after better than expected Chinese economic data.
Here’s why HDFC Bank is in focus
As per the pre-earnings release, HDFC Bank’s advances grew by 14 percent on a year-on-year basis as of June end. While the bank’s loan growth has moderated as compared to its historical performance, it is still much higher than the industry growth of 5.8 percent. The bank’s slower growth can be attributed to its retail lending business, which has seen some moderation in the recent times. While the bank has consciously pulled back from certain segments like vehicle financing and personal loans, it has been adversely impacted by the embargo placed by the regulators on its credit card business. The softness in its retail lending business has been well compensated by other segments, such as wholesale lending and MSME lending. On liabilities front, the performance continues to be rock solid. In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.
Market Watch: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 755 and target of Rs 795
Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 670 and target of Rs 715
Sensex, Nifty & Nifty Bank at high points of the session, Nifty back near 15,800 levels with today intra-day high at 15,796
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research
We witnessed a lackluster movement in the market between 15,750-15,800. 15800 will be a keep resistance level. If the market breaches and sustains above the level, we can witness a positive movement in the market till the level of 16,100-16150. On the sectoral front, all the major sectors have been trading in a positive zone.
Motilal Oswal Market Strategy
The equity markets have largely looked through the turbulent period of April/May’21 and have shown strong resilience, with indices trading near all-time highs – buoyed by best-in-decade earnings delivery in FY21 and the expectation of an even better FY22. The midcap and smallcap indices have sharply outperformed the Nifty and reset several benchmarks. The primary markets are also seeing a flurry of activity with several IPOs lined up. Amid this positive setup, the market faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave, persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase, and volatility around the US Fed taper talk. We estimate Nifty FY22E/ FY23E EPS at Rs 733/Rs 868 (FY21–23 CAGR of 26%). As the economy reopens and vaccinations gain momentum, demand recovery could strengthen. We maintain our OW stance on BFSI, IT, Metals, Cement, and Capital Goods, while we are Neutral in Consumer, Auto, and Healthcare. We remain UW on Energy and Utilities and reduce weight in Telecom.
Axis Bank trading at 4-and-half month high
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
There is a tendency for the markets to bounce from lower levels and resist at higher levels. This is a perfect example of a sideways market which is currently between 15400 and 15900. Unless we do not get past either level, we will not see a trend with active market participation. If we can get past 15900, we should scale higher to 16100. A break of 15400 can result in a medium-term correction which can take the markets lower to 15100-15200 levels.
Del HC agrees to hear plea by 24 minority shareholders of Jaypee Infra against extinguishment of shares
China data, tech drive Asian shares higher
Asian shares headed for their best session in more than a fortnight on Tuesday after better than expected Chinese economic data. A rebound in China tech shares also helped indices after Tencent secured regulatory approval for a major deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent, its best daily gain since late June, led by a 1.6 percent rise in Hong Kong where tech stocks rose broadly. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent but the Australian shares were down 0.02 percent. In early European trade, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.04 percent, and German DAX futures and FTSE futures fell 0.05 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.06 percent.
Motherson Sumi at day's high
Market valuations a concern in short term, long term journey intact: DSP Investment Managers
DSP Investment Managers positive on the Indian market with a long-term view, Vinit Sambre, head of equities, told CNBC-TV18. “In terms of earnings growth, there are factors now which are giving us confidence that growth should sustain, which means our long-term journey or long-term outlook remains intact. It’s just short-term where we will have to think about how the pace of recovery sustains beyond the second wave,” he said. He further said, “We are optimistic about growth on a slightly medium to long-term basis, so excessive valuations may be a matter of concern in the short-term but long-term journey is intact for us.” more here
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat with positive bias
Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO to open on July 16 at a price band of Rs 1,073-1,083
Specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from July 16—20. This is the fourth specialty chemical company go public in 2021 after Anupam Rasayan India, Clean Science & Technology and Laxmi Organic Industries. The company has fixed the offer at a price band of Rs 1,073-1,083 per equity share. The offer size is Rs 500 crore and comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 275 crore by existing selling shareholders. The company proposes to utilise fresh issue proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of Dahej manufacturing facility; capital expenditure requirements for upgradation at the R&D facility in Vadodara; and general corporate purposes. More here
Jana Small Finance Bank recieves Sebi nod to launch Rs 1,100 crore IPO
Jana Small Finance Bank has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds around Rs 1,100 crore. The small finance bank (SFB), which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, obtained its observations on July 9, an update with Sebi showed on Monday. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 400 crore (around 92.53 lakh) by existing shareholders. The company has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements, as per the draft papers. Further, the proceeds will also be used for meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.
Midcap Index slips from opening highs
