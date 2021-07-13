Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 15,800 led by banks, financials

June CPI inflation slightly lower, but risks remain: Kaushik Das, Director & Chief Economist - India, Deutsche Bank Research

June CPI print will help RBI to maintain the "transitory hump" narrative for now, and accommodative monetary stance in August, but we think time has come for the MPC to start according a higher weight to inflation risks for informing their future course of action beyond August. June CPI inflation came at 6.26 percent, lower than our and Bloomberg consensus estimate of 6.56 percent and 6.59 percent respectively. The May CPI print remained unchanged at 6.30 percent, but we note that core inflation (RBI definition: CPI ex food, fuel, tobacco/intoxicants) for the month of May was revised down to 6.17 percent yoy (+1.3% mom), from 6.30 percent yoy (+1.4%mom) reported earlier. With respect to the revised May core CPI outturn, June core CPI inflation came at 6.30 percent (+0.2%mom), lower than our expectation of 6.6 percent yoy (+0.4%mom). The slightly lower-than-anticipated June CPI print will provide some relief that things have not worsened further, but it will not change the narrative of a range shift in CPI inflation that has occurred with the sticker shock in May.