Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; IT, pharma stocks lead

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty trimmed morning losses to turn positive on Wednesday led by gains in IT and pharma stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices traded higher each. Among sectors, buying was seen in IT, pharma and media indices, while auto, PSU Bank, FMCG and realty sectors are in the red.
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking
Zomato Ltd. has raised Rs 4,196 crore by allotting 55.2 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 76 per share. Strong participation by institutions in the anchor book bodes well for the IPO and we expect continued strong demand for the IPO from both institutional and retail investors alike. Given strong delivery network, high barriers to entry, expected turnaround and significant growth opportunities in tier-II and tier-III cities, we believe that Zomato will command a premium to global peers and hence have a ‘Subscribe’ recommendation on the IPO.
JUST IN: June WPI Inflation is at 12.07% against 12.94% last month with food inflation at 6.66% Vs 8.11%
Zomato IPO: Issue subscribed 21% so far on Day 1; retail portion fully booked
The initial public offering (IPO) of online food delivery platform Zomato is subscribed 21 percent so far today, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 15.03 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. The issue has received huge interest from retail investors as the portion reserved for them has been subscribed 1.12 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 2 percent against their reserved portion, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges till 11:30 am. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 3 percent, while qualified institutional buyers haven't yet participated in the offer.
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Once again the index has opened on a tepid note. The range bound movement of the Nifty is challenging and testing the patience of traders! Until we do not get past either level of this range which is currently between 15,400 and 15,900, we will not witness momentum and a one-sided trading opportunity.
Monsoon session: Find out what a new cryptocurrency law could mean for investors
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher
Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking a positive trend in the international spot prices. At 11:10 am, gold futures for August delivery rose 0.13 percent to Rs 47,950 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,889 and the opening price of Rs 47,982 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.03 percent higher at Rs 69,100 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 69,096 as compared to the previous close of Rs 69,081 per kg. More here
Zomato raises over Rs 4,196 crore from anchor investors; IPO opens today
Online food delivery platform Zomato has raised a little over Rs 4,196 crore from anchor investors on July 13 ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription today. The company has allocated 552,173,505 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 76 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 4,196.51 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. BlackRock, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Fidelity, New World Fund Inc, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -ODI, T Rowe, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among the anchor investors. More here
US consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years; inflation has likely peaked
US consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. With used cars and trucks accounting for more than one-third of the surge in prices reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, economists continued to believe that higher inflation was transitory, aligning with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's long-standing views. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly shot up before retreating as investors concluded that the US central bank would likely maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy stance for a while. More here
Maruti Suzuki not shifting jobs, investment from Haryana to Gujarat, says chairman RC Bhargava
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is neither shifting investments nor jobs from Haryana to Gujarat by shifting production of its compact sedan Dzire, company Chairman RC Bhargava said on Tuesday. The company is maximising the efficiency of production at its two plants at Haryana and the parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant, keeping in mind the demand of its multiple models. "The plants in Haryana will continue to work in full capacity. Employment will remain full, there's no change in employment. No production is going away from Gurugram. If this (Dzire) goes away some other model will be made here. It's a rationalisation of how to make different models in the most efficient manner," Bhargava told PTI. More here
Mindtree share price hits 52-week high after Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?
Shares of Mindtree rallied over nine percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,725 on the BSE on Wednesday after the IT services company reported better than estimated earnings for the June quarter. The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 8.2 percent to Rs 343.4 crore as compared to Rs 317.3 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit growth on a year-on-year basis was 61.2 percent. It also recorded the highest ever order book of over $500 million. Revenue increased 8.6 percent sequentially to Rs 2,291.7 crore, while revenue in dollar terms increased 7.7 percent to $310.5 million. More here
Tata Metaliks shares soar 8% as firm turns profitable in June quarter
The share price of Tata Metaliks soared 8 percent on Wednesday after the firm turned profitable in the June quarter. It reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore in Q1 against a loss of Rs 12.36 crore posted in the same period last year. Total income in Q1 surged 187 percent to Rs 606.45 crore from Rs 210.99 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses also more than doubled to Rs 471.62 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 227.46 crore a year ago. According to the company, record sales volumes coupled with strong price realisation, along with stable blast furnace operations, raw materials cost optimisation and higher coal injection have helped the company achieve its best ever quarterly profits. More here
Rupee opens lower Vs yesterday's close
Zomato IPO: Here's how to invest via Upstox, Zerodha, Paytm Money
Morning market quote from VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Raging bull markets normally end with some clear signs such as too many media stories of huge wealth creation in markets, hyper retail trading activity, froth in mid-small-caps and even average IPOs getting hugely over-subscribed. Discerning investors can find all these features in the market now. This calls for caution and a conservative approach to investment, going forward. A sharp correction may happen, or the bull may continue to run. Whatever the outcome, safety is in quality large-caps which are moving only slowly now and not in small-caps that are flying away. There is a bubble in small-caps which will end badly for the newbie retail investors chasing these small-caps. Investors may book some profits and move the money to fixed income and remain invested in quality large-caps in IT, metals, pharma, cement and FMCG"
Zomato IPO: Investors with high-risk appetite should subscribe for listing gains
Zomato IPO to open on July 14: Here's all you need to know about the issue
Food delivery giant Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on July 14. It is the first Indian food aggregator to go public and will be followed by other unicorn startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar among others. Zomato IPO will be the second-biggest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341-crore issue in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The firm is expected to finalise the basis of allotment by July 22 and is likely to list by July 27. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 15,800; IT gains, financials drag
Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday following weakness in global peers after a sharp rise in US inflation spooked investors while boosting dollar and treasury yields. Back home, gains in IT and metal stocks were offset by losses in banking and financial stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex fell 39 points to 52,731 while the Nifty lost 10 points to 15,802. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, Hero Moto, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Grasim and Bajaj Finance led the losses. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 0.3 percent each.
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today
Preview: Infosys is expected to report $ revenue growth of 4%
Zomato to raise $560 million from anchor investors for IPO: Report
Ahead of its IPO, Zomato has got a strong response from global institutional investors for its anchor book. The food delivery platform garners almost half its issue size of around $560 million from institutional investors. Over 100 end investors will be allotted shares as part of the anchor book for its IPO. Top foreign investors in Zomato’s anchor book include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Capital Research, CPPIB, GIC, T Rowe Price.
Paytm board rejig continues
Former WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora has rejoined Paytm board as Additional Director, according to RoC filings sourced from Tofler. Arora was on Paytm board till 2018. The filing also shows a change of the Alternate Director to Paytm board member Ravi Adusamalli of Elevation Capital. Vivek Mathur has replaced Mukul Arora as the Alternate Director. Paytm had reshuffled its board last week, following the exit of Chinese nationals ahead of the IPO.
ByteDance defers IPO plans after Chinese regulators raise data security concerns: Report
Chinese social media giant ByteDance has indefinitely deferred its plans of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) following a communication from the government asking them to shift their focus on matters related to data security, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. ByteDance, which also owns TikTok, had received a round of funding in December 2020 which had taken its valuation to a whopping $180 billion. The WSJ report said the company was planning an IPO for a part or the entirety of its businesses in the US or Hong Kong. More here
Zomato IPO: Loss-making Unicorn’s valuation at premium to global peers
A hotter-than-expected inflation in the US for the second time running drags US indices from record highs set on Monday.
Dollar hits 3-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening
The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755. It rose to 110.70 yen for the first time since July 7, last trading about flat at 110.66.
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 14
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday, following a rally in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking and financials. Gains in metals, pharma and heavyweight RIL also lifted the sentiment. A lesser-than-expected rise in June retail inflation also helped put stimulus pullback worries at ease. The Sensex ended 397 points higher at 52,770 while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 15,812. ICICI Bank, Grasim, HDFC, Axis Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers while Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer and Tech Mahindra led the losses.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,328.00
|-102.35
|-1.38
|UPL
|822.75
|-9.20
|-1.11
|HUL
|2,416.30
|-20.40
|-0.84
|Nestle
|17,551.00
|-140.90
|-0.80
|Grasim
|1,567.40
|-9.25
|-0.59
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.5750
|0.0825
|0.11
|Euro-Rupee
|87.9220
|0.1000
|0.11
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2490
|0.2250
|0.22
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6750
|0.0018
|0.26