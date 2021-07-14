Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; IT, pharma stocks lead

Zomato IPO to open on July 14: Here's all you need to know about the issue



Food delivery giant Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on July 14. It is the first Indian food aggregator to go public and will be followed by other unicorn startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar among others. Zomato IPO will be the second-biggest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341-crore issue in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The firm is expected to finalise the basis of allotment by July 22 and is likely to list by July 27. More here