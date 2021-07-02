Home

    Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; auto stocks in focus

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on the back of strong US stocks as US jobless claims fell. The SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. It was trading around 28 points higher at around 15,755 in early deals. Auto stocks will be in focus post their June auto sales numbers.

    First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

      Indian indices ended lower on Thursday weighed by losses in energy, IT and financial stocks. The sentiment was also lower as broader Asian markets also remained subdued on worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns. The Sensex ended 164 points lower at 52,318 while the Nfity fell 41 points to settle at 15,680. Both indices rose around a percent each in the month of June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations. 

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
       

      Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!

    Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on the back of strong US stocks as US jobless claims fell. The SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. It was trading around 28 points higher at around 15,755 in early deals.  Auto stocks will be in focus post their June auto sales numbers.
    Edited by : Pranati Deva
    First Published:  IST
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
    Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
    Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
    Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
    Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
    Bajaj Auto4,205.60 72.45 1.75
    Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
    Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
    Maruti Suzuki7,585.90 72.10 0.96
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,816.45 -292.60 -2.42
    Gland3,367.15 -57.15 -1.67
    Shree Cements27,059.95 -444.65 -1.62
    Britannia3,595.80 -53.85 -1.48
    Infosys1,560.40 -20.40 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,813.10 -303.50 -2.50
    Infosys1,560.45 -20.80 -1.32
    UltraTechCement6,707.65 -69.00 -1.02
    Tech Mahindra1,085.20 -9.90 -0.90
    IndusInd Bank1,007.60 -8.55 -0.84

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
    Euro-Rupee88.36600.21200.24
    Pound-Rupee102.6820-0.1360-0.13
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6681-0.0009-0.13
    View More