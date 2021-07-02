Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; auto stocks in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices ended lower on Thursday weighed by losses in energy, IT and financial stocks. The sentiment was also lower as broader Asian markets also remained subdued on worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns. The Sensex ended 164 points lower at 52,318 while the Nfity fell 41 points to settle at 15,680. Both indices rose around a percent each in the month of June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.