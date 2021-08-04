Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex hits 54,000, Nifty above 16,200 amid positive global cues

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty opened at record high levels Wednesday amid positive global cues. The Sensex rose above 54,000, while the Nifty is above 16,200 levels. Broader markets also traded higher.
Windlas Biotech IPO opens for subscription today; should you invest?
The Rs 401.53-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Windlas Biotech opens for public subscription today at a price band of Rs 448-460 per equity share. The company’s innovative portfolio of complex generic products supported by robust R&D capabilities, efficient and quality compliant manufacturing facilities with significant entry barriers, long-term relationships with Indian pharmaceutical companies and a consistent track record of financial performance provide for further growth visibility, says BP Equities.
“On the valuation front, at the upper price band, the issue is aggressively priced at 64.4x P/E considering the diluted equity shares and FY21 annualized earnings. However, considering all the positive factors mentioned above, we give a “Subscribe” rating on this issue for the long term,” said the brokerage Read full report here.
Block Deal Alert | A large block deal took place in Coforge in the opening trade. Around 7 percent of equity changed hands at an average price of Rs 4,750 per share.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Securities
On Devyani International | Devyani International with a strong franchise and the plans that they have is possibly attracting my attention. Probably it remains all of the favourites. QSR format is a good category of the business that is growing systematically at a higher rate of growth. We are likely to see higher growth continuing into the QSR format. If you look at the kind of appetite for these particular stocks into the portfolio be it Jubilant FoodWorks, be it Westlife Development, be it Berger King, I would think that this company would probably register a good claim as far as entry into some of the funds is concerned. Could remain positive on this company. Though they are making losses, they hold a good chance in the coming period.
On Windlas Biotech | The company looks promising. Having a presence among the top10 pharma players in the country, this company holds a good amount of promise. maybe one will have to take a deep dive into the subject of injectibles and probably understand a little bit more from the management at some point in time as to how it is going to bring up the business for the company but looks extremely promising from the investment perspective.
Gold inches higher on lacklustre dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar, but the precious metal bobbled in a narrow range as investors awaited signals from US jobs data on the labour market recovery. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,814.27 per ounce, while US gold futures were 0.1 percent higher at $1,816.00.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmarks opened at record high levels Wednesday amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.46 percent, or 247.86 points, higher at 54,071.22, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,195.25, up 64.50 points, or 0.40 percent. Broader markets midcap and smallcap indices also traded half a percent higher each. All the sectoral indices opened in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto.
Alkem Laboratories | The company has launched Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets (800 mg/26.6 mg) in the United States, following an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Horizon Medicines LLC’s Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg. This is the first generic approval of Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg by the US FDA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO to open on August 9
Cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 9. The company plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the public offer that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The price band is around Rs 560-570 per share. The issue will close on August 11. The anchor investor bidding date will be one working day prior to the offer opening date - August 6.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
Markets have resumed trend after two months of the range-bound move so it’s unlikely to fade away anytime soon. However, the participation of the banking index would be the critical factor as that would decide the pace of rising from hereon. Nifty has the potential to test 16,300+ zone now. Traders should align their positions accordingly.
RBI issues framework for outsourcing of activities by Payment System Operators
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday came out with a detailed framework for outsourcing of activities by Payment System Operators (PSOs) with a view to mitigate risks and ensure continuity of service. Under the framework, PSOs will not outsource core management functions, including risk management and internal audit; compliance and decision-making functions such as determining compliance with KYC norms. Also, a PSO will be required to carefully evaluate the need for outsourcing its critical processes and activities, as well as selection of service providers based on comprehensive risk assessment. Read full report here.
Amar Ambani, Senior President & Research Head, Yes Securities
We reiterate our Nifty target of 18,000 by December 2021. Corporate balance sheets have been significantly strengthened with record equity raise in FY21. On the revenue front, the listed universe is on firm ground with accelerated trend of unorganized to organized, digital super-cycle and sustained cost management. We expect the government to continue spending on infrastructure and fast track the reform agenda as we have seen with lowered corporate tax rates, PLI schemes, RBI support, strategic divestments and so on. With accommodative financial conditions worldwide, we see the mega rally in risk assets to continue.
Market at all-time highs: Control your greed, stay lightly positioned, says Shankar Sharma
As the Nifty has hit 16,000 on a day of highs, Shankar Sharma of First Global has warned investors to not get too greedy. The Indian equity benchmarks roared to all-time highs on Tuesday riding on hopes of recovery and earnings optimism, shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets. “This is the time when you control your greed, you keep your positions relatively well spread out instead of getting boxed into one corner of the market and you hope that everything continues to be well but you are prepared for it not to be so,” he said. It may be time to have a diversified portfolio rather than betting on only certain sectors, according to the market veteran. “We are positioned lightly across several sectors, not concentrated on just IT or just pharma or whatever else is running. That is way we are playing our own philosophy,” he added. Watch his full interview here.
Windlas Biotech raises Rs 120.46 crore from 22 anchor investors
Windlas Biotech has raised up Rs 120.46 crore through the anchor book launched for a day on August 3, a day before issue opening. The company after consultation with merchant bankers finalised allocation of 26,18,706 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 460 per equity share, it said.
Devyani International raises Rs 824.87 crore from anchor investors
KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee operator Devyani international has raised Rs 824.87 crore from 63 anchor investors on August 3, a day before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO). The company in consultation with merchant bankers and selling shareholders, has finalised the allocation of 9,16,52,499 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 90 per share.
Krsnaa Diagnostics raises Rs 537 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Krsnaa Diagnostics on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 537 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate 56,28,937 equity shares to 44 anchor investors at Rs 954 apiece, aggregating to Rs 537 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website. Read here.
4 IPOs to open for subscription today
Four companies, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Exxaro Tiles will open their initial public offerings worth more than Rs 3,600 crore today. The public issues will close on August 6.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The 1QFY22 earnings season has been in-line, benefitting from the lower base of 1QFY21, as lockdowns in 1QFY22 were localized and less stringent v/s 1QFY21. Nifty profits for the 31 companies that have posted their results so far have grown 70% YoY (v/s exp. 64% growth). Among the sectors, Cement, Metals, Healthcare, and O&G have reported better than expected numbers while IT, Consumer, and Private Banks have been in line. Management commentaries across the board suggest an improved demand environment post-June ’21, led by the easing of restrictions, lower active COVID-19 cases, and a pickup in vaccinations.
However, the impact of rising commodity costs and, in general, higher inflation is reflected in the P&L. We estimate corporate earnings to continue to recover, as the underlying economy opens up, with progressively higher vaccination trends. At current valuations, the risk-reward is relatively less lucrative in the near term and demand consistent earnings delivery v/s expectations. However, the gradual opening up of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities.
Growth in China's July services activity speeds up, but risks loom - Caixin PMI
Growth in China's services sector accelerated in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday, although the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country threatens to undercut the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)rose to 54.9 in July, the highest since May and up from 50.3 the previous month. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The better readings in the private survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, stood in contrast with findings in an official survey on Saturday which showed growth in the services sector retreat slightly in July.
No change in petrol, diesel prices for 18th day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 18th straight day on Wednesday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Earnings Today | State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Green Energy, Godrej Consumer Products, Adani Total Gas, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Communications, Apollo Tyres, Blue Star, Bosch, Bharat Bijlee, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cosmo Films, Greenply Industries, H.G. Infra Engineering, HT Media, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sonata Software, Thomas Cook (India), among others.