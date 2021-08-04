Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex hits 54,000, Nifty above 16,200 amid positive global cues

Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Securities

On Devyani International | Devyani International with a strong franchise and the plans that they have is possibly attracting my attention. Probably it remains all of the favourites. QSR format is a good category of the business that is growing systematically at a higher rate of growth. We are likely to see higher growth continuing into the QSR format. If you look at the kind of appetite for these particular stocks into the portfolio be it Jubilant FoodWorks, be it Westlife Development, be it Berger King, I would think that this company would probably register a good claim as far as entry into some of the funds is concerned. Could remain positive on this company. Though they are making losses, they hold a good chance in the coming period.

On Windlas Biotech | The company looks promising. Having a presence among the top10 pharma players in the country, this company holds a good amount of promise. maybe one will have to take a deep dive into the subject of injectibles and probably understand a little bit more from the management at some point in time as to how it is going to bring up the business for the company but looks extremely promising from the investment perspective.