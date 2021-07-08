Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday amid mixed global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 47.00 points or 0.30 percent lower at the 15,841.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Zomato's Rs 9,375 crore IPO to open on July 14
Online food ordering platform Zomato on Wednesday said it will hit the capital markets on July 14, 2021. The Rs 9,375 crore IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale to the tune of Rs 375 crore by existing shareholders. The primary market offering will close on July 16, 2021, and the shares will be listed on the bourses on July 27, 2021. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. Read here.
TCS Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects strong quarter led by seasonality
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the Q1FY22 earnings season today. TCS is expected to report a strong quarter because of seasonality, and limited impact of the second COVID wave. Previously won deals will also start converting into revenues this quarter, so dollar revenue growth of 3.6 percent and constant currency revenue growth of 3.3 percent are expected to be seen. Margins are expected to decline by 100 basis points (bps) because of the full quarter impact of the company’s wage hikes. Profits, therefore, will be only 1 percent. Read here.
Clean Science IPO: Grey market premium at Rs 470 as bidding underway
Pune-based Clean Science and Technology (CSTL) launched its initial public offering (IPO) on July 7. The bidding for the IPO will continue for three days till July 9. The price band is fixed at Rs 880-900 per share. However, the shares are being sold at a premium of Rs 470 -- or 52 percent -- on the grey market, according to IPO Watch. The grey market premium (GMP) for the shares of the company even stood at Rs 490 on July 6, a day before the start of the IPO. Read here.
Oil prices fall for a third day as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid anxiety that supply may rise after the collapse this week of talks among major producers, potentially causing the current output agreement to be abandoned. Brent crude oil futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $73 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $71.69 a barrel.
Dollar near three-month high after Fed minutes reaffirm taper timeline
The dollar traded near its highest in three months versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year, said a Reuters report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, held its ground at 92.702, little changed from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5.
Fed keen to be 'well positioned' to act on inflation, other risks, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the US economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting.
In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated."
Others saw a less clear signal from incoming data and cautioned that reopening the economy after a pandemic left an unusual level of uncertainty which required a "patient" approach to any policy change, stated the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.
Still, "a substantial majority" of the officials saw inflation risks "tilted to the upside," and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Q1FY22 earnings season would kick start from July 8 with TCS results and would thus provide some direction to the market as it would offer cues with regards economic revival. Since restrictions this time around was localized and less stringent v/s the lockdown in CY20, we expect the impact in 1QFY22 to be contained. We expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccinations picks up and the economy opens up further. However, the potential risk from Covid third wave continues to loom. Consistent earnings delivery v/s expectations are critical for further outperformance in our view.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 47.00 points or 0.30 percent lower at the 15,841.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian Markets | Asian stock markets traded mixed in Thursday morning trade as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment, CNBC reported. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent while the Topix index declined 0.16 percent. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.12 percent. Mainland Chinese shares were mixed, with the Shanghai composite fractionally lower while the Shenzhen component advanced 0.433 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.24 percent lower.
US stocks edge up after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm
US Treasuries prices maintained gains on Wednesday, holding down yields, and two stock indexes notched record highs after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting largely confirmed market expectations. The dollar remained firm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 34,681.79. The broad S&P 500 gained 14.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,358.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,665.06.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Wednesday led by gains in metals and realty stocks. The Sensex gained 193.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 53,054.76, while the Nifty closed 61.40 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 15,879.65. Broader markets supported the rally with the smallcap and midcap indices gaining over 0.6 percent each. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services saw the most gains, while auto, media and energy indices ended in the red.
