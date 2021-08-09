Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, financials; Rolex Rings debuts at 39% premium

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Monday led by gains in IT, banks, auto and FMCG stocks. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices are mixed. Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma indices are under pressure.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened lower at 74.22 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 74.15 amid buying in the domestic equity market.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO is open for subscription. Should you go for it?
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty has opened smartly and is trading above the 16,300 level. We need to keep above this level for the markets to scale up higher to 16,500-16,600 which is the next target for the index. The support for the week has been updated to 16,050-16,100 and as long as this does not break on a closing basis, the trend is positive and intraday dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions.
Rolex Rings shares debut at 39% premium at Rs 1,250 on NSE
The shares of Rolex Rings got listed at a premium of 38.89 percent at Rs 1,250.00 apiece on the NSE as compared to the final issue price of Rs 900. The stock was listed at Rs 1,249.00 on the BSE, a premium of 38.78 percent.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities
- Buy 720 Call on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at Rs 23 with a stop loss at Rs 18 for a target of Rs 35.
- Buy 106 Call on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at Rs 2.65 with a stop loss at Rs 2 for a target of Rs 4.
- Buy 400 Put in Ambuja Cements at Rs 8 with a stop loss at Rs 6 for a target of Rs 13.
- Buy 200 Put in Manappuram Finance at Rs 5.60 with a stop loss at Rs 3.50 for a target of Rs 12.
Vehicle retails in July up 34% YoY; sales down 13% compared to July 2019: FADA
Total vehicle retails have advanced by 34.12 percent in the month of July 2021 on a YoY basis. When compared to July 2019 (a regular pre-covid month), the recovery is visible as the deficit reduced to low double digits of -13.22 percent, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said while releasing vehicle retail data for July 2021. “On a YoY basis, all categories were in green with 2W up by 28 percent, 3W up by 83 percent, PV up by 63 percent, tractor up by 7 percent and CV up by 166 percent. After Tractors, PV for the first time showed strong numbers by clocking 24 percent growth when compared to the pre- covid month of July 2019,” FADA said. Read more here
Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
Markets have resumed the trend after spending nearly two months in a range and are likely to carry this momentum. On the benchmark front, Nifty almost tested its immediate target of 16,350 last week so it may pause before the further up move. In case of any dip, it would find support around 16,150-15,950 zone while 16,500 would be the next target. We believe the banking and financial would continue to lead from hereon while index majors from other sectors will contribute on a rotational basis. Indications are mixed from the broader indices which may result in further underperformance in near future. We thus advise focusing on index majors and other heavyweights and maintaining extra caution while selecting stocks from midcap and smallcap space.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened with minor gains Monday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.20 percent, or 107.99 points, higher at 54,385.71, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,281.35, up 43.15 points, or 0.27 percent. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices opened higher. Among sectors, IT, banks, realty and FMCG indices gained, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Media are under pressure.
Divi’s Laboratories reports 13% rise in Q1 profit; margin beats estimates
The company posted a 13 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore, YoY. The company’s margins were at 43.5 percent as compared to 40.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated margin of 41.3 percent. Revenue and profit are lower than estimates but margins are the key standout this quarter, says CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra. The company’s margin trajectory remains strong - above 40 percent margins the whole of FY21.
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On SAIL and NALCO | Both of them are in a band so, from that perspective, you will probably see less speculative activity or volatility coming into the counters but NALCO would probably be the bet that I would put my money on and keep the ferrous back aside for the moment till some kind of clarity emerges on how the prices would stabilise going forward. I think NALCO will continue to be very promising going forward as long as the cycle doesn’t see any sort of reversal or pause.
On Divi’s Laboratories | Divi’s is something that is always a work in progress. They keep on raising the bar, they keep on moving their milestones ahead. My sense is the capex that they are in the middle of is something that would start growing up a lot of opportunities as we go along and don’t underestimate the power of what this company can do in terms of scaling up on some of the innovations. I am very positive on Divi’s Laboratories, I am very positive on some of the other names in the same space like Laurus Labs as well. Any dip is an opportunity if you get but pharma is something probably second to IT and you need to have the likes of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Divi’s Laboratories irrespective of what the stocks have been doing in the recent past.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports a sharply higher Q1 net profit; says margin to remain under pressure
Zee Entertainment Enterprises company reported a sharply higher net profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q1FY22 versus Rs 29.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 35.3 percent to Rs 1,775 crore from Rs 1,312 crore, YoY. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the company's management said that the slower ad revenue recovery impacted margins during the quarter, while going ahead the margin will be lower than earlier guidance provided after Q4. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s New Tariff Order (NTO 2.0) are keeping prices lower, the company said and expects some disruptions due to NTO2.0 for the next 2-3 quarters. The advertisers are in wait & watch mode, it added.
No change in petrol, diesel prices for 23rd consecutive day
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 23rd straight day on Monday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Forex reserves surge by $9.42 bn to all-time high of $620.57 bn
The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 9.427 billion to record high of USD 620.576 billion in the week ended July 30, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous week ended July 23, the reserves had declined by USD 1.581 billion to USD 611.149 billion.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 25.00 points or 0.15 percent lower at the 16,243.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 am.
FPIs invest Rs 1,210 crore in Indian markets in first 5 trading sessions of August
Overseas investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,210 crore in Indian markets in the first five trading sessions of August on the back of domestic factors. In equities, they invested Rs 975 crore during August 2-6, as per depositories data. In the debt segment, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 235 crore. This took the total net investment during the period under review to Rs 1,210 crore.
Sebi amends rules to empower independent directors
Sebi has overhauled the rules pertaining to the appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors to ensure their independence and effectiveness. Under the new rules, appointment, re-appointment and removal of independent directors in a listed company will be done through a special resolution of shareholders. In the special resolution, the number of votes in favour of the resolution should be at least three times those against the resolution. The new rules will be applicable from January 1, 2022. Continue reading
Sebi board agrees in principle to 'controlling shareholders' concept
Sebi on Friday agreed “in-principle” to a proposal to move from the concept of the promoter to “controlling shareholders”, and decided to reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an IPO. The watchdog has also decided to streamline the disclosure requirement of group companies. Read full report here.
Oil slumps on China travel curbs, strong US dollar
Oil prices dropped 2 percent on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures slid $1.41, or 2 percent, to $69.29 a barrel, after having slumped 6 percent last week, their biggest weekly loss in four months. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.32, or 1.9 percent, to $66.96 a barrel, after having slumped nearly 7 percent last week in their steepest weekly decline in nine months.
US jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims a proxy for layoffs dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The applications have more or less fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. The sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales to take it as low as $1,684 an ounce. It was last down 1.4 percent at $1,738. Holidays in Tokyo and Singapore made for thin trading conditions, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent. Japan’s Nikkei was shut but futures were trading 100 points below Friday's close.
Wall Street | A positive jobs report drove US stocks modestly higher Friday, but a parallel rise in Treasury yields signalled a downside, the good news could push the Federal Reserve to curtail its massive stimulus policies faster than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.39 points, or 0.41 percent, to 35,208.64, the S&P 500 gained 7.44 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,436.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.36 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,835.76.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy rates unchanged. The Sensex fell 215.12 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 54,277.72, while the Nifty closed 56.40 points, or 0.35 percent lower at 16,238.20. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices ended marginally higher. Among sectors, pharma, realty, media and financial services indices witnessed selling pressure, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Banks, Nifty Metal Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT ended in the green.