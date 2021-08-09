Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, financials; Rolex Rings debuts at 39% premium

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

On SAIL and NALCO | Both of them are in a band so, from that perspective, you will probably see less speculative activity or volatility coming into the counters but NALCO would probably be the bet that I would put my money on and keep the ferrous back aside for the moment till some kind of clarity emerges on how the prices would stabilise going forward. I think NALCO will continue to be very promising going forward as long as the cycle doesn’t see any sort of reversal or pause.

On Divi’s Laboratories | Divi’s is something that is always a work in progress. They keep on raising the bar, they keep on moving their milestones ahead. My sense is the capex that they are in the middle of is something that would start growing up a lot of opportunities as we go along and don’t underestimate the power of what this company can do in terms of scaling up on some of the innovations. I am very positive on Divi’s Laboratories, I am very positive on some of the other names in the same space like Laurus Labs as well. Any dip is an opportunity if you get but pharma is something probably second to IT and you need to have the likes of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Divi’s Laboratories irrespective of what the stocks have been doing in the recent past.