Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat in pre-opening; DLF; Sun Tv in focus

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Industrial production super-surged in April, growing 134% amid favorable base effects despite weakening momentum. On a sequential basis, April IIP degrew 12%, reflecting hit on production activity as major states like Maharashtra and Delhi led the localized lockdowns. We note Maharashtra has 18% share in India’s manufacturing GVA. The May IIP sequential growth may also be impacted owing to more pronounced localised lockdowns state wise.

However, assuming Q1FY22 sees the maximum Covid-II heat and as larger proportion of the population are vaccinated, some pent-up demand could push manufacturing and overall GDP growth back up in H2FY22. We see FY22 GDP growth at 9.0%. We reckon the nascent and patchy K-shaped growth recovery post Covid-I came with a potentially scarring and divided labor market amid sub-optimal effective fiscal policy stimulus. The recovery ahead may again be led by capital and profits and not improving labor markets and wages.