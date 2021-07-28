Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat amid weak global cues

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open on a subdued note Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading flat at around 15,740 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
IndusInd Bank's net profit doubles to Rs 1,016 crore in Jun quarter
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,016.11 crore in the June 2021 quarter, aided by healthy growth in retail loans and lower NPA provisioning. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 510.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Interest income was up at Rs 7,574.70 crore, against Rs 7,161.73 crore a year ago. Continue reading
IMF cuts India’s FY22 growth forecast to 9.5%, warns of widening gaps in global recovery
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sharply cut India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal following the setback from the second COVID-19 wave. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 9.5 percent in FY22, according to the latest World Economic Outlook report released by the IMF on July 27. The latest estimate is 300 basis points lower than IMF’s April projection. Read here.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
The tussle is still on over the next directional move in the Nifty index and there’s no clear indication yet. Excessive volatility due to prevailing earnings season and upcoming monthly expiry of derivatives contracts are further adding to the participants’ worries. We reiterate our view to restrict leveraged positions and wait for clarity.
Oil rises on US fuel drawdowns despite surging coronavirus cases
Crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, reinforcing expectations that demand will outstrip supply growth even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $72.08 a barrel, reversing Tuesday’s 0.4 percent decline. Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $74.86 a barrel, after shedding 2 cents on Tuesday in the first decline in six days.
Asia shares sit at 2021 lows ahead of Fed verdict
Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.35 percent in early trading, having fallen in each of the three previous sessions as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors, leaving international investors bruised. Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01 percent, Chinese bluechips dropped 1.51 percent, and Australian shares fell 0.43 percent. Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63 percent, after closing at its lowest level since November the day before.
Wall Street | US stocks fell from record highs on Tuesday while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as a sell-off in Chinese shares, economic growth concerns and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting put investors on guard and drove profit-taking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2 percent at 35,059 points, and the S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to end at 4,401 points. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2 percent to 14,660 points, its biggest one-day drop since May 12, hurt by some bets that the earnings growth of tech stocks is already priced into valuations.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Tuesday dragged selling in pharma and private banking stocks amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell 273.51 points, or 0.52 percent, to 52,578.76, while the Nifty closed 78.00 points, or 0.49 percent, lower at 15,746.45. Broader indices, midcap and smallcap indices also closed lower each. Sell-off in Asian markets dented sentiment. Among NSE's sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma plunged the most over 4 percent followed by private banks, FMCG, realty, auto and IT indices, while Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank closed in the green.
