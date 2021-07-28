Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat amid weak global cues

Asia shares sit at 2021 lows ahead of Fed verdict

Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.35 percent in early trading, having fallen in each of the three previous sessions as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors, leaving international investors bruised. Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01 percent, Chinese bluechips dropped 1.51 percent, and Australian shares fell 0.43 percent. Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63 percent, after closing at its lowest level since November the day before.