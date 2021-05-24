Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat-to-lower; SGX Nifty indicates a weak start

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has received approval from USFDA for Icatibant Injection, Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, the generic version of Firazyr®1 Injection.
Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore inflow in April
Gold saving funds and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of Rs 864 crore in April amid an uncertain economic environment in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. Gold saving funds and gold ETFs have seen net inflow to the tune of Rs 184 crore and Rs 680 crore, respectively in the month of April, according to data provided by Morningstar India. This comes following a net inflow of over Rs 3,200 crore in gold funds in the entire 2020-21, while the same for gold ETFs was more than Rs 6,900 crore as per the data.
CII wants RBI to review circular on appointment of bank, NBFC auditors
Industry chamber CII has asked the Reserve Bank to review its circular on appointment of auditors for banks and NBFCs saying it was inconsistent with the provisions of the Companies Act and would create hardship for businesses in times COVID. Urging the RBI to review the circular, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the proposals “will cause significant hardship to the companies, its stakeholders as well as industry in general”. The chamber said that few matters that warrant an immediate attention of the RBI include a clarification that the circular is only intended to cover banks and NBFCs and their respective audit firms.
Cadila Healthcare | The company has launched Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biosimilar for treating both Early and Advanced HER2 positive Breast Cancer, under the brand name ‘Ujvira’.
Nine of top-10 firms gain Rs 2.41 lakh cr in m-cap
Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 2,41,177.27 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a strong broader market, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries topping the list. From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) witnessed a decline in its market valuation. HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation jumped Rs 60,584.04 crore to reach Rs 8,25,619.53 crore.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired, raising doubts about the future of indirect talks that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports. Brent crude oil futures for July rose 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $66.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.93 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.6 percent.
FPIs net sellers at Rs 4,444 crore in May so far amid COVID-19 surge
Overseas investors withdrew Rs 4,444 crore from Indian markets in May so far amid concerns over the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and its possible impact on the Indian economy. As per depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 6,370 crore from equities but pumped in Rs 1,926 crore in the debt segment between May 1-21. This took the total net outflow to Rs 4,444 crore. Read here.
Stock Market Live Updates | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 78.00 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 15148.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 IST.
Wall Street | US stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,207.84, the S&P 500 lost 3.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,155.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.75 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13,470.99.
Asian Markets | Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 leading gains. The Japanese benchmark index was up 0.8 percent in early trade while the Topix added 0.67 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi index was up 0.13 percent.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended with strong gains Friday led by broad-based buying across sectors amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 975.62 points, or 1.97 percent to 50,540.48, while the Nifty ended at 15,175.30, up 269.25 points, or 1.81 percent. Gains in midcap and smallcap indices also supported the rally. All sectoral indices closed in the green with Nifty Bank surging over 3 percent followed by financial services, IT, auto and realty indices.
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!