10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares slip, bitcoin tumbles as inflation worries linger
Oil falls 2% on possible return of Iranian supply
Rupee surges 15 paise to 72.97 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat-to-lower; SGX Nifty indicates a weak start

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 24, 2021 07:53:10 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open flat-to-lower Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading mildly lower at around 15,187.

