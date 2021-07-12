Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,750 led by banks, auto stocks

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert



On Avenue Supermarts



In terms of action points, if you feel that stock sees a dip given the kind of softness that some of the people would start seeing in the numbers, probably you will have enough takers to buy it with the hope that this will have a catch up which will be fairly ferocious, fairly strong. So it is a buy on dips.



On Oracle Financial Services Software

I think one of the businesses that has still not got fair deserving view is OFSS. This s one company which used to be erstwhile leader in Fintech platforms and that is something which is going to take off after this Zomato IPO, once the Paytm thing starts coming through. If the numbers are okay this quarter, out of all the midcap IT names, that is the name that I would back on. I have been bullish on it for the last two quarters. It has been disappointing, it hasn’t participated but I think time is probably now ripe for it to show some numbers and flex its muscles as well.