Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,750 led by banks, auto stocks

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are trading higher on Monday with broad-based buying seen across key sectors as gains in Asian peers boosted sentiment. Banking and auto stocks led the gains. Midcap and smallcap indices are also trading higher.
Zomato IPO demand strong; Anand Rathi sees valuation at upper end
The much-awaited Zomato IPO will open this week and it is one of the largest public offerings in recent times, with the company looking to raise Rs 9,750 crore. The offer will open for subscription on July 14 and the bidding will close on July 16. Shobit Singhal, Equity Research Analyst of Anand Rathi, discussed this further. “Demand is very strong for this IPO and there is a premium going on. We need to see how it evolves over a longer period of time,” he added. “On the valuation front, it is about the growth potential. The company is eyeing valuation of around USD 8.5 billion. We believe that it is valued slightly at the upper end,” he said. More here
Motilal Oswal reiterates ‘buy' rating on Federal Bank, here's why
Motilal Oswal reiterates a ‘buy' rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 110. While re-appointment of the CEO removes the key overhang, the firm believes that the rerating will largely happen on the improvement of return ratio. So, for the last six years, the average RoE on Federal Bank has been around 9 percent but that is going to change now, according to the brokerage house. It is estimated to improve to 14 percent by FY23 and hence Federal Bank remains its top pick in the banking space. Watch video for more
Ola Electric raises 100 million US dollars in long term debt
Ola Electric and Bank of Baroda today have signed the largest long-term debt financing agreement in the Indian EV industry. This 10-year debt of US$100 million is towards the funding and financial closure of the Phase 1 of the Ola Futurefactory, Ola’s global manufacturing hub for its electric two-wheelers. Ola had earlier announced last December that it will be investing Rs 2,400 crore for setting up Phase 1 of the factory.
Amarjeet Maurya, AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking
Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today ie July 12, 2021. We believe that this is a positive development for the company and it will keep the operating margin stable. We are positive on the company.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty has bounced from Friday's low and is once again trading around the midpoint of the range which is between 15,400-15,900. If we can scale higher and get past 15,900, we should be able to achieve 16,100. Until then trading is going to be lackluster with tepid volumes.
Midcap Index is at a record high
Avenue Supermarts’ margin fall worries investors, expect 4-5% near-term correction: Edelweiss
Abneesh Roy, executive vice president of institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities, believes that Avenue Supermarts (DMart) is a good long-term compounding story. Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates DMart stores reported disappointing earnings for the June-ended quarter. Revenue is in line but there is a miss on the profit after tax and margin front. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Roy said, “Currently, they (Avenue Supermarts) are present in the same cities as earlier but they will be expanding more in these cities. So near-term, some correction, but long-term this remains a good compounding story in the consumption. However, in one year, I would expect Jubilant Foodworks and Titan to see faster recovery.” More here
Momentumisers: Key factors behind IRB Infra’s surge
IRB Infrastructure Developers was up 7 percent on Friday, 9 July. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high and has seen serious momentum. It is currently trading at around Rs 178.50 on the NSE. In July, it is up almost 10 percent; 13 percent of which came in last week and in the last three months, IRB Infra was up 71 percent. There could be a few triggers and first is, as things open up there would be more traffic on the roads and that would do well for their toll revenues and second, there are reports and news of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increasing the pace of road sector awards. Therefore, it bodes well for IRB Infra. More here
Cryptocurrency Prices on July 12: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin up 2% after a volatile week
LIC plans to invest in Zomato's IPO, final decision soon: Report
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is planning to buy shares in Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) this week, according to a news report. If so, it will be seen as a big shift in LIC's investment pattern as the state-owned body usually puts money in the secondary markets or buys shares of ventures that are being privatised by the government. The investment committee of the LIC will soon hold a meeting to take a final call on the plan to invest in Zomato’s IPO. The Hindustan Times report quotes an unnamed source, privy to the matter, saying that the growth of Zomato reflects India’s transition to the internet economy. Zomato’s much awaited IPO is expected on July 14. It is being speculated that this will be the second-biggest IPO this year as the online food platform initially plans to issue shares worth Rs 9,375 crore at a price band of Rs 70-72 per share. More here
LIC IPO plan likely to have been cleared by CCEA with govt planning to list by March 2022: Sources
Motilal Oswal’s top fundamental stock picks for today: SBI Life, UltraTech Cement and more
Granules India not selling company to PE investors
Pharmaceutical company Granules India on Monday said the reports floating on social media about the company being sold to private equity (PE) investors are "utterly false and malicious". "This is to bring to your notice that, there were certain messages floating in social media on Friday, 9th July 2021 that the Company is being sold to some PE investors. We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious," the company said in a National Stock Exchange (NSE) filing. The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company, it added.
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On Avenue Supermarts
In terms of action points, if you feel that stock sees a dip given the kind of softness that some of the people would start seeing in the numbers, probably you will have enough takers to buy it with the hope that this will have a catch up which will be fairly ferocious, fairly strong. So it is a buy on dips.
On Oracle Financial Services Software
I think one of the businesses that has still not got fair deserving view is OFSS. This s one company which used to be erstwhile leader in Fintech platforms and that is something which is going to take off after this Zomato IPO, once the Paytm thing starts coming through. If the numbers are okay this quarter, out of all the midcap IT names, that is the name that I would back on. I have been bullish on it for the last two quarters. It has been disappointing, it hasn’t participated but I think time is probably now ripe for it to show some numbers and flex its muscles as well.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty nears 15,800; banks, auto stocks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Monday with broad-based buying seen across all sectors as gains in Asian peers boosted sentiment, Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on global growth. Back home, banking, IT, auto and metal stocks led the gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 248 points at 52,634 while the Nifty rose 81 points to 15,771. Broader markets were also higher in early deals with midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 1 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gaienrs while Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and HUL were the only losers.
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today
Zomato shares trade at 26% premium in grey market ahead of IPO
Online food ordering platform Zomato's IPO is less than a week away, but its shares are already selling on a strong premium in the grey market. The company’s stock will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16, while allotments will be finalised by July 22. Zomato has fixed a price band for its IPO at Rs 72-76 per equity share. The Rs 9,375-crore offer will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16.
Inflation, growth peaking out fundamental reasons for US 10-yr yield falling, says Nomura
Global markets are under pressure on the back of economic growth worries due to rising COVID-19 cases and Delta variant concerns. Rob Subbaraman, Head-Global Macro Research, Nomura, on July 9, discussed with CNBC-TV18 the financial services firm’s outlook. “US 10-year yield selling off is a combination of reasons. I think, partly it is technical, there has been a big unwinding of positioning. There are also more fundamental reasons – one is the view that the inflation rise we have seen could be temporary and the month-on-month data and some of the more timely data is showing tentative signs of peaking out,” he said. He cited growth as another potential reason. “Concerns about growth peaking and uncertainty about how much it will slow down – so the arguments here are short-term around the delta variant that is rapidly spreading now in many countries including the US and concerns that could affect activity,” Subbaraman said. More here
JUST IN: Tanla Platforms to consider share buyback along with earnings on July 22
Some global cues to track this morning
China widens clampdown on overseas listings with pre-IPO review of firms with large user data
China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas, broadening a clampdown on its large "platform economy". The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, said the Cyberspace Administration of China. China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage, while authorities more broadly are pushing for companies to list domestically. More here
Global Market Check: Asian markets trade higher
Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on global growth, though plenty of potential pitfalls lay ahead this week. In the United States, inflation data could provide a scare ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, where markets will be hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering. Early Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%, after shedding 2.3% last week. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.9%, and away from a two-month trough touched on Friday, while South Korea added 0.6%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.1% and S&P 500 futures were a fraction firmer.
SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices
The Week Ahead: Key things that will guide traders on Dalal Street
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Friday for the second straight session amid cautious global sentiment. While the midcaps outperformed peers, financials were under the pressure. The worries that the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus may hamper global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex plunged 182 points to end at 52,386, and the Nifty 50 lost 38 points to settle at 15,689. Broader markets, however, enjoyed some buying as midcaps outperformed peers. Nifty's midcap and smallcap indices rose over half a percent, with AU Bank rising nearly 5 percent.
