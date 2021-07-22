Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty above 15,800, banks, realty, metal stocks shine

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Thursday led by strong gains across the board amid positive global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over a percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 2 percent each followed by banks, IT, financial services and FMCG indices.
HUL Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects topline growth of 12.5%
HUL is expected to post its Q1FY22 results on Thursday, July 22. Good result, good commentary is expected. Why is the recovery likely to be good? The base quarter has a favourable number to it. Quarter on quarter (QoQ) has seen an impact of COVID wave two, but that normalised start of June and that would be important to watch out for. Food and refreshments are likely to be the strong driver this time because of Horlicks; tea prices have come off as well and ice cream in terms of sales same time last year were none, and this time it’s likely to do well. Commentary on demand and input prices would be crucial to watch out for. Expect 12.5 percent growth in the company’s topline, just shy of Rs 12,000 crore mark. The EBITDA grows by 10 percent, which means there would be mild margin compression but nothing to worry about; net profit growth at 10 percent at close to Rs 2,060 crore odd. Watch here.
Buzzing | Shares of Network18 Media & Investments rallied over 6 percent after the company’s Q1FY22 consolidated operating revenue rose 50 percent to Rs 1,214 crore from Rs 807 crore and EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 27 crore, YoY. Operating EBITDA margin was at 15.5 percent versus 3.4 percent, YoY.
Indiabulls Housing Finance gains over 4% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquires 2.2% stake
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were up over four percent on Thursday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired a 2.2 percent equity stake in the company, in the quarter ended June 2021. In the current year 2021 so far, the mortgage lender has rallied 20.8 percent. The big bull bought one crore equity shares or 2.17 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of Indiabulls Housing, as per the shareholding pattern of the June 2021 quarter published on July 21. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, the data showed. Read here.
Buzzing | IDFC stock price surges 17%
Shares of IDFC rallied over 17 percent after the RBI allowed the company to exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank. IDFC Ltd said it can now exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank as the five-year lock-in period had ended. IDFC holds a 36.56 percent stake in the bank that commenced operations in October 2015.
Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research
USDINR future open gap down near 74.51 amid the recovery in the global market amid economic recovery. Dollar Index is coming down along with fall in the US bond yield. Technically, the USDINR July opened on a flat note and was moving in a strong Bearish trend since the morning session. Prices faced resistance in the exact zone which we discussed yesterday, i.e., 75.03-75.08 zone and fell down till the demand zone lying in 74.64-74.62 range. From this supply zone, we saw some signs of recovery as prices started making higher highs and higher lows with volumes increasing considerably. In the upcoming sessions, we may see prices facing challenges in closing above 74.77-74.80 zone as the 110-SMA is resting in the same zone and may act as a dynamic resistance if Buyers are not strong enough. On the contrary, if prices close below 74.64-74.62 in the upcoming sessions, we may see a further downfall till 74.55-74.52 zone, which is the next immediate and strong support zone. Prices are facing a stiff challenge in crossing the 75.00 zone, and we may witness profit booking coming into action around these levels in the upcoming sessions too.
Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
- Buy IDFC with a stop loss of Rs 58 and a target of Rs 72.
- Buy India Cement with a stop loss of Rs 193 and a target of Rs 215.
ICICI Prudential shares up 6% after June quarter results; should investors buy, sell or hold?
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance were up almost six percent on Thursday on the BSE after the insurer on Tuesday opened the earnings seasons for the life insurance sector with a massive Rs 500 crore claims arising due to the coronavirus pandemic and reported a net loss of Rs 185.73 crore for the quarter ended June. However, the company reported good all-around numbers, including a 71 percent growth in the key metric of the value of the new business premium. The second-largest private-sector life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 287.59 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter (January-March 2021), the insurer reported a profit of Rs 63.78 crore. Read here.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
On Tuesday the index took good support at the 15,600 level and has bounced from there. 15,800-15,900 is an area of resistance. If we can get past that, the markets should resume its endeavour to scale higher towards 16,000-16,100. Until then we continue to be in a sideways patch with 15,600 at the lower end and 15,900 at the upper end.
CLSA initiates buy on HAL
CLSA has initiated a buy on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a target price of Rs 1,450; 30 percent upside potential from current levels. The firm sees a 10-year long opportunity for this company as the company is set to soar on a USD 93 billion manufacturing opportunity of India’s new air fleet over the next 10 years. CLSA also expects 14 percent EPS CAGR for HAL in the next five years between FY21 and FY26 and despite this long runway, the stock is trading at 10 times FY23 EPS versus the global peers at 15 times and Indian defence companies at over 14 times. Watch here.
Positive on Info Edge; expect TCS, Infosys to benefit from increased digitisation: O'Neil Global
O'Neil Global Advisors positive on a lot of tech stocks in India including Info Edge India, Randy Watts, chief investment officer (CIO), told CNBC-TV18. Watts also said that companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys will benefit from increased digitisation. “We do like a lot of tech stocks in India. Info Edge, which is one of the owners of Zomato is an interesting company. They are the leader in internet classified ads in India and hold a lot of other great internet companies,” he said. Watts further said, “We also like Indian outsource consulting firms. There is an increase in software spend in the US, there is also an increase in implementation being done virtually and companies like TCS and Infosys are going to benefit from that.” Read here.
Buzzing | Jubilant Foodworks share price hits 52-week high after Q1 earnings
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks hit a fresh 52-week high, rising over 8 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 63 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped to Rs 879 crore from Rs 388 crore, YoY. The company said the growth was driven by like-for-like sales growth (at 120 percent) and same-store growth of 114 percent in Domino’s Pizza.
Gold hovers near 1-week low as risk appetite returns; ECB meet in focus
Gold prices fell on Thursday, hovering near a more than one-week low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and a rebound in risk sentiment as investors looked past economic threats from rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,798.27 per ounce after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,793.59 in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,798.70 per ounce.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director – Research, Sanctum Wealth Management
- Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 318 for a target price of Rs 336.
- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 840 for a target price of Rs 900.
- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 1,215 for a target price of Rs 1300.
- Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,525 for a target price of Rs 1,620.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday following a positive trend in the global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.57 percent, or 296.05 points, higher at 52,494.56, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,736.60, up 104.50 points, or 0.67 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by banks, metals, IT and realty indices.
Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking
- On Bajaj Finance | We continue to believe that it is add on declines because I believe that there is going to be some amount of correction happening in Bajaj Finance from here. I would expect it to go down before I start buying. So 4-5 percent downside from here is pretty much warranted.
- On Bajaj Finserv | Add on declines.
- On HDFC Bank | I would be a buyer at these prices in HDFC Bank.
- On Asian Paints | It is a very structural story. We continue to have buy rating.
Earnings Today | Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Agro Tech Foods, Biocon, Can Fin Homes, CSB Bank, Heidelbergcement India, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH, Bank of Maharashtra, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, India Pesticides, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, South Indian Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Wockhardt, among others.
Asian stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus
Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed Wall Street higher and rose 1% with broad gains from Sydney to Seoul and Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed until Monday.
IDFC Ltd can exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank, RBI clarifies
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed IDFC Limited to exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank Limited, the bank said in a statement to exchanges on Wednesday. This could pave the way for a potential reverse merger between IDFC Limited and IDFC First Bank Limited, according to two directly people in the know. Read here.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Asian Paints
|3,115.00
|-44.05
|-1.39
|Eicher Motors
|2,535.00
|-19.85
|-0.78
|Cipla
|948.15
|-7.00
|-0.73
|Hero Motocorp
|2,822.05
|-16.95
|-0.60
|Nestle
|17,786.05
|-70.05
|-0.39
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Asian Paints
|3,114.95
|-44.25
|-1.40
|Nestle
|17,793.45
|-35.95
|-0.20
|Power Grid Corp
|230.95
|-0.35
|-0.15
|HCL Tech
|976.35
|-0.95
|-0.10
|TCS
|3,202.50
|-2.80
|-0.09
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Finance
|6,230.55
|288.70
|4.86
|JSW Steel
|704.40
|22.40
|3.28
|Tata Steel
|1,269.35
|36.00
|2.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1,118.65
|31.45
|2.89
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,954.95
|357.80
|2.84
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Finance
|6,231.45
|293.55
|4.94
|Tata Steel
|1,269.75
|37.05
|3.01
|Tech Mahindra
|1,119.10
|32.10
|2.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,958.25
|366.85
|2.91
|ICICI Bank
|657.25
|15.25
|2.38
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4175
|-0.1975
|-0.26
|Euro-Rupee
|87.7540
|-0.0800
|-0.09
|Pound-Rupee
|102.1310
|0.0110
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6752
|-0.0012
|-0.17