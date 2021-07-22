Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty above 15,800, banks, realty, metal stocks shine

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking

- On Bajaj Finance | We continue to believe that it is add on declines because I believe that there is going to be some amount of correction happening in Bajaj Finance from here. I would expect it to go down before I start buying. So 4-5 percent downside from here is pretty much warranted.

- On Bajaj Finserv | Add on declines.

- On HDFC Bank | I would be a buyer at these prices in HDFC Bank.

- On Asian Paints | It is a very structural story. We continue to have buy rating.