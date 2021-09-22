Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; small, midcaps outperform; Zee Enterprises rallies 20%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty are trading flat with a positive bias Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the smallcap and midcap indices gained over a percent each. Among sectors, most gains are seen in media, auto, IT, realty and PSU Bank indices, while financial services index is under pressure.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart on ZEE-Sony deal
It was expected that Punit Goenka will not easily lose his positions and Zee may come up with a white knight or other counter offer but the market knew that it will be a win-win situation for Zee shareholders whether there will be any change in management and board or some other player come to buy a majority stake in the company.
The recent announcement of a deal with Sony will be a very positive trigger for Zee ltd as it will have a quality promotor and that will ease the issue of corporate governance in the company. Though the deal is a nonbinding agreement so it will take some time for more clarity but this deal will bring a good synergy for both the company to grow their businesses and the combined entity will become the largest player in the industry.
The stock is trading at very attractive valuations and it is one of the strongest and FIIs favorite stocks in the media space and if this deal concludes then we may see a big rerating in the counter. Technically, it is witnessing a breakout of falling channel formation and manages to move above its all-important moving averages where 300 is an immediate and psychological hurdle; above this, it is likely to head towards the 350 mark. On the downside, 250 has become a strong support mark.
Buzzing | Godrej Properties shares at 52-week high
Godrej Properties share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,773.10, rising over 2 percent after the company achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida. Godrej Properties has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times.
ADB scales down India's economic growth forecast for this fiscal to 10%
The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday revised down India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 10 per cent, from 11 per cent predicted earlier, citing the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic.
The growth forecast for India in the fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest economic outlook.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
A bullish market will witness short coverings causing sudden sharp upturns. There are reasons to believe that this happened yesterday when shorts created in anticipation of negative fallout from the Evergrande crisis were forced to cover. The sharp surge in Nifty by 235 points from lows yesterday is indicative of this. Even though the jury is still out on the final outcome of the woes of the Chinese realty major, the possibility is that the issue will be confined to China with no contagion on global markets. Today the market is likely to focus on the Fed message which is likely to give a timeline for taper. It is unlikely to be a market moving message since markets have already discounted taper.
Evergrande issue not a problem for commodity markets; steel price to remain elevated: JPMorgan
The issue at China’s Evergrande is unlikely to be a problem for global commodity markets, while the supply side curtailment in China would keep steel prices elevated, says Pinakin Parekh, India Oil & Gas, Metal Research, JPMorgan India.
Parekh does not expect a sharp correction in Chinese steel prices. Meanwhile, the Indian steel prices are trading at a 15 percent discount to imported steel.
He believes there is scope for price increases in India after monsoons and also expects coal and gas demand to remain very strong hereon.
FIIs remain bullish on India, net buy Rs 13,083-crore worth shares so far in Sept
Foreign institutional investors have been bullish on Indian shares for much of 2021 so far, with net offloading only in April, May and July. As of Monday, FIIs have invested a net Rs 64,202 crore or $8.9 billion in Indian equities so far this year. That is more than double the net purchases of Rs 28,347 crore ($3.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2020. Out of the total net buys in 2021 so far, FII inflow of Rs 13,083.2 crore ($1.8 billion) was in the current month alone. FIIs are on track to complete a third straight year as net buyers of Indian equities. In 2020, their net buys had stood at Rs 1.7 lakh crore ($23 billion). Read full report here
Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in US IPO, valued at $10.13 billion
Business software firm Freshworks said it had priced its US initial public offering well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products. Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday. It had earlier expected to raise $969 million at the top end of its increased price range of $32 to $34 per share.
San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot US capital markets over the past 18 months.
Surya Roshni shares jump 6% on order win
Surya Roshni share price surged over 6 percent after the company bagged an order of Rs 41.22 crore for implementing of smart LED street lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.
Buzzing | KEC International shares rally over 4 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.
Buzzing | Zee share price hits 10% upper circuit on merger deal with Sony Pictures India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ share price were locked at 10 percent upper circuit after the company signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd.
“Zee Entertainment Enterprises board has approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet with Sony Pictures Networks India for a scheme of arrangement for the merger of the company and Sony India and infusion of growth capital by the promoters of Sony India,” ZEE said in a regulatory filing.
The indicative initial merger ratio is expected to result in the shareholders of the Company holding approximately 47.07 percent in the merged company and the promoters of Sony India holding approximately 52.93 percent in the merged company.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened firm Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.27 percent, or 160.88 points, higher at 59,166.15, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,580.90, up 18.90 points, or 0.11 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices opened higher. Among sectors, realty, metals, media and IT indices led the gains, while private banks and financial services are in the red.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Global cues would continue to influence the market this week as all eyes are set on ECB and US Fed MPC outcome where the expectation of a continuation of dovish stance is running high. On the domestic front, with active cases falling to a 6-month low, sentiments continue to be buoyant as the economic recovery continues. However, with valuations getting stretched, there would be bouts of volatility intermittently and hence traders should navigate cautiously.
Global stock markets today: Shares find some footing after Evergrande relief; Fed looms
Stocks found support and US futures lifted in relief on Wednesday after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors. The news also helped the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, though anticipation that the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering later on Wednesday kept a lid on gains and the mood.
Markets in Taiwan and China reopened lower after a two-day break, catching up with a sharp sell-off around the world triggered by concern over Evergrande's predicament, but were soon paring losses as the payment promise buoyed the mood. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Australian shares rose 0.7%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
Evergrande default a signal to other cos to fix balance sheets; issue to not result in reduced growth estimates: Jahangir Aziz of JPMorgan
The Evergrande issue will not result in reduced growth estimates, while its default is a signal to other companies to fix their balance sheets, says Head-Emerging Markets Economics Research & Commodities, JPMorgan.
He believes that the cue from Evergrande should be what the Chinese have been indicating on policies. Even in the depths of the pandemic, the housing policy in China was not eased. The Chinese property market has been on a downtrend for over 2 years and the property prices have been falling for a while, he said.
He expects infra expenditure to rise by Q4 in China. However, whether the Chinese authorities will allow other companies to default, will be looked at now, he said.
Market Update | The government has extended the term of Uday Kotak as Chairman of IL&FS till April 2, 2022.
Godrej Properties | The company said it has achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.
Mphasis | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired Blink Interactive for a total consideration of up to $94 million.
Petrol, diesel prices constant for 17th day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday.
Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.