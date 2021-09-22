Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; small, midcaps outperform; Zee Enterprises rallies 20%

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart on ZEE-Sony deal

It was expected that Punit Goenka will not easily lose his positions and Zee may come up with a white knight or other counter offer but the market knew that it will be a win-win situation for Zee shareholders whether there will be any change in management and board or some other player come to buy a majority stake in the company.

The recent announcement of a deal with Sony will be a very positive trigger for Zee ltd as it will have a quality promotor and that will ease the issue of corporate governance in the company. Though the deal is a nonbinding agreement so it will take some time for more clarity but this deal will bring a good synergy for both the company to grow their businesses and the combined entity will become the largest player in the industry.

The stock is trading at very attractive valuations and it is one of the strongest and FIIs favorite stocks in the media space and if this deal concludes then we may see a big rerating in the counter. Technically, it is witnessing a breakout of falling channel formation and manages to move above its all-important moving averages where 300 is an immediate and psychological hurdle; above this, it is likely to head towards the 350 mark. On the downside, 250 has become a strong support mark.