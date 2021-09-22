Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Zee Enterprises in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to see a subdued opening Wednesday following a weak trend in the global peers. The SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 8.00 points or 0.05 percent lower at the 17,553.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Dollar near one-month high as Evergrande risks, Fed loom
The dollar held below a near one-month high on Wednesday as investors focused on two key risks -- a default by Chinese property developer Evergrande and the expected pace of US monetary policy tightening. The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian trade, staying not far off Monday's one-month high of 93.455.
Asian trade tense in the shadow of Evergrande and the Fed
Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Wednesday and the dollar held firm amid lingering nerves about the fallout from a looming failure at developer China Evergrande and anticipation the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 percent. Equity, bond and currency markets in China open for the first time on Wednesday since concern over Evergrande's predicament triggered a wave of selling and contagion worries around the world. Singapore-traded FTSE China futures are about 2 percent below Friday’s closing level. Safe-haven assets such as the yen and US Treasuries rose slightly in morning trade.
Wall Street | US stocks ended near flat on Tuesday amid worries over troubles at Chinese developer Evergrande and ahead of Federal Reserve policy statement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.15 percent, to 33,919.84, while the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,354.19. The Nasdaq Composite ended 32.50 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 14,746.40.
Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher Tuesday led by sharp gains in realty, metals and IT stocks. The Sensex jumped 514.34 points, or 0.88 percent, to 59,005.27, while the Nifty closed 165.10 points, or 0.95 percent higher at 17,562.00. Broader markets closed mixed with the Nifty Smallcap100 index down 0.14 percent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 0.64 percent.
Among sectors, mmost gains were seen in realty, metals, IT, FMCG and energy indices, while Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the red.
