Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Zee Enterprises in focus

Asian trade tense in the shadow of Evergrande and the Fed

Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Wednesday and the dollar held firm amid lingering nerves about the fallout from a looming failure at developer China Evergrande and anticipation the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 percent. Equity, bond and currency markets in China open for the first time on Wednesday since concern over Evergrande's predicament triggered a wave of selling and contagion worries around the world. Singapore-traded FTSE China futures are about 2 percent below Friday’s closing level. Safe-haven assets such as the yen and US Treasuries rose slightly in morning trade.