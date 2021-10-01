Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty50 near 17,500 dragged by financial, auto, metal shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Friday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. Losses in financial, automobile and metal shares pulled the market lower. Broader markets fared better than the headline indices, with the midcap and smallcap gauges down a quarter of a percent in early deals.
Market Update | Sensex falls over 500 points, Nifty cracks below 17,500
Both benchmark indices took their losses to as much as 0.9 percent in early deals. The Sensex fell as much as 548.4 points to hit 58,578 and the Nifty50 gauge shed 158.9 points to 17,459.3.
Opening Bell | Sensex slides below 58,900 mark, Nifty below 17,550
The Sensex index opened 236.6 points or 0.4 percent lower at 58,889.8 and the Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,531.9, down 86.3 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty below 17,550
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex was down 236.9 points or 0.4 percent at 58,889.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was down 86.3 points or 0.5 percent at 17,531.9.
Home Minister-led panel on Air India to meet soon to approve winning bid: Sources
A panel led by the Home Minister will meet soon to approve the winning bid for Air India, sources told CNBC-TV18. A formal announcement on Air India is expected after the meeting, they said.
Tata Group is said to be a leading contender to buy Air India. The government aims to completely hand over Air India to new owners by December.
Stocks To Track | DLF, Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Persistent, GAIL in focus
SGX Nifty futures down 0.9%
Dalal Street is likely to make a gap-down opening amid weakness across global markets. At 8:55 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 156.5 points at 17,445.5, suggesting a gap-down start ahead.
Rupee ended at five-week low of 74.23 on Thursday
Listen In | MarketBuzz Podcast: Catch big themes you should know before the opening bell
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts to jumpstart your day. Tune In
Gold off one-week high as dollar rebound dims appeal
Gold prices eased on Friday after rallying to a one-week high above the key $1,750 level in the previous session, as the dollar rebounded and made the metal expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,754.6 per ounce, having risen nearly 1.8 percent the previous day. The dollar recouped most of those losses on Friday and began the final quarter of 2021 at close to its highest level of the year.
Stock To Watch | Auto, oil & gas, auto stocks in focus today
--Oil, gas and fertiliser stocks will be in focus as the government has raised the price of domestically produced gas by 62 percent to $2.90 MMBTU.
--Auto makers will start reporting their monthly sales numbers today.
--The Department of Telecommunications has issued notices to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to pay Rs 3,050 crore in cumulative penalties within three weeks for flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of interconnection in 2016, which affected the quality of services, according to reports. (Check out other key stocks to track today)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day
Petrol and diesel rates were hiked for a second straight day on Friday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was raised to Rs 101.89 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 90.17 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 107.95 per litre and Rs 97.84 a litre.
Crude oil prices slip; all eyes on OPEC+ meet
Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil.
Brent crude futures were last seen down 0.1 percent at $78.24 a barrel, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by five cents to $74.98 per barrel, on course for a sixth straight weekly gain.
All eyes are now on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Monday, where producers will discuss whether to go beyond their existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and December.
Asian shares suffer sharp losses tracking Wall Street
Asian equities followed Wall Street sharply lower and bonds rallied on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was last seen trading 1.1 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 1.9 percent. Chinese markets were closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday.
US stock futures pointed to a 0.5 percent decline for the S&P 500, following a 1.2 percent drop on Thursday. Nasdaq futures also signaled a 0.5 percent retreat, adding to Thursday’s 0.4 percent loss.
Domestic gas price raised 62% to $2.9 MMBTU for October-March period
The gas price in the previous six months (April-September) had stood at $1.79/MMBTU.
Wall Street's worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington.
The US Senate and House approved a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running late in the session, but after a brief market uptick, stocks resumed their decline, dragging even the Nasdaq into the red after trending higher most of the day.
All three major US stock indices had their worst quarterly performance since the opening months of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global economy to its knees. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices plummeted 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, though the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge finished the day with a loss of 0.4 percent.
Sensex fell 287 points to 59,126 on Thursday, Nifty50 slid to 17,618
The Sensex index ended a volatile session on Thursday 286.9 points or 0.5 percent lower at 59,126.4 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 93.2 points or 0.5 percent to settle at 17,618.2, extending losses to a third straight session. Volatility was seen on Dalal Street ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due by the end of the session.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!