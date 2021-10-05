Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make gap-down opening amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty futures down 130 points

Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil to be in focus today

--ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's key shareholder, Axa SA, will sell 3.6 percent of its stake in the Indian insurer via a block deal at Rs 1,497-1,576 per share. The deal size is estimated to be valued at around Rs 2,620 crore.

--Bharti Airtel's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue will open today and close on October 21.

--Amid the ongoing spat with the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, its shareholder Invesco on Monday urged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass an order to ensure the convening of the media company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). After hearing the matter for some time on Monday, the tribunal adjourned the proceedings for the next day.

--Crude oil prices were steady on Tuesday a day after hitting multi-year peaks as the OPEC+ group of top producers confirmed it would stick to its current output policy as demand for petroleum products rebounds, despite pressure from some countries for a bigger boost to production. US oil was steady at $77.60 a barrel, a day after hitting its highest since 2014. Brent crude stood at $81.30 after rising to a three-year top.