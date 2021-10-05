Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make gap-down opening amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty futures down 130 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading down 133 points or 0.8 percent at 17,577.5 ahead of the opening of the Indian market. Equities in other Asian markets suffered losses tracking weakness on Wall Street overnight.
Global Cues | US futures decline, suggesting more pain ahead on Wall Street
Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil to be in focus today
--ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's key shareholder, Axa SA, will sell 3.6 percent of its stake in the Indian insurer via a block deal at Rs 1,497-1,576 per share. The deal size is estimated to be valued at around Rs 2,620 crore.
--Bharti Airtel's Rs 21,000-crore rights issue will open today and close on October 21.
--Amid the ongoing spat with the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, its shareholder Invesco on Monday urged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass an order to ensure the convening of the media company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). After hearing the matter for some time on Monday, the tribunal adjourned the proceedings for the next day.
--Crude oil prices were steady on Tuesday a day after hitting multi-year peaks as the OPEC+ group of top producers confirmed it would stick to its current output policy as demand for petroleum products rebounds, despite pressure from some countries for a bigger boost to production. US oil was steady at $77.60 a barrel, a day after hitting its highest since 2014. Brent crude stood at $81.30 after rising to a three-year top. (Check out other key stocks to track today)
Marketbuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar | Big themes, vital news, key events you should know before opening bell
MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts. (Tune In)
Asian stocks near one-year low; oil prices stoke inflation worries
Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as markets fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3 percent, falling for a third straight session. Japanese stocks were down 2.8 percent, South Korea 2.5 percent and Australia onepercent.
Trade Setup | What does the road ahead look like for Nifty50? Key market cues before today's session
The 50-scrip index formed a bullish morning star pattern on Monday, according to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. He sees Nifty50 remaining in the 17,576-17,781 band in the near term. (Read more on trade setup)
SGX Nifty futures down over 100 points on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets. At 7:52 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 128.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,582, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.
Sensex bounced back 534 points on Monday after 4 days of losses; Nifty at 17,691
On Monday, the Sensex rose 533.7 points or 0.9 percent to end at 59,299.3 in a rebound after four consecutive trading sessions of losses, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed 159.2 points (0.9 percent) to settle at 17,691.3.
