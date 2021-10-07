Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make gap-up opening amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty rises 140 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open on a strong note on Thursday amid gains across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading 139.5 points or 0.8 percent higher ahead of the opening of Dalal Street.
Rupee at 74.98 against dollar
The rupee dropped to its lowest level since April on Wednesday as a spike in global crude oil prices reignited concerns over imported inflation. It ended at 74.98 per dollar -- its lowest since April 23. The 10-year benchmark bond closed at its weakest in nearly a year-and-a-half. (Nine other key things to know before the opening bell)
Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 cross 17,900-17,950 hurdle before RBI policy?
The 50-scrip index formed a lower top on a short-term basis on Wednesday, and an engulfing top with a bearish connotation on the daily charts, according to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. A weak advance-decline ratio suggests widespread profit-taking. "Even if the global markets show some recovery, Nifty could again run into profit taking after a small recovery," he added. (Read more on what the trade setup looks like)
Crude oil off multi-year highs
Oil prices dropped back from multi-year highs hit a day earlier, having been a major contributor to this week's equities sell off, while US benchmark Treasury yields and major currencies steadied amid the calmer mood. US WTI futures dipped 0.3 percent to $77.2 per barrel, extending a fall from late on Wednesday after hitting a seven-year high of $79.78 earlier that day. Brent futures were steady at $81 per barrel, off a three-year high of $83.5 also hit on Wednesday.
Worries the US would default on its debt, have weighed on stocks along with the rising energy prices.
Dollar holds near 14-month high vs euro
The dollar held close to a 14-month high against the euro on Thursday as a surge in energy prices fuelled worries that inflation could crimp economic growth while also prodding the Federal Reserve to act sooner to normalise policy. The US currency was steady at $1.1558 per euro after strengthening to $1.1529 on Wednesday for the first time since July of last year.
The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals -- was little changed at 94.188 from Wednesday, following a nearly 0.5 percent climb over the past two sessions. The index hit a one-year high of 94.504 last week.
Evergrande shareholder Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings -- a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande -- jumped as much as 31 percent on Thursday after it announced an offer to take the company private for 1.91 billion Hong Kong dollars (245 million US dollars).
The Hong Kong developer said Solar Bright, backed by the family of Chinese Estates’ biggest shareholder Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders HK$4 apiece, a 38% premium to Chinese Estates’ last traded price.
Chinese Estates’ former chairman Lau is as a member of the so-called “poker club” of Hong Kong tycoons that included Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, who is scrambling to raise funds to pay the company’s many lenders and suppliers.
Asian shares rise on stronger global risk appetite
Asian shares rallied on Thursday, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street after US politicians appeared close to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default and as Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, calming volatile markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen up 1.4 percent in early Asian trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.7 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up one percent.
Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday.
Wall Street rises amid optimism about US debt-ceiling deal
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. The three main US indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite -- closed 0.3-0.5 percent higher.
Sensex declined 555 points to 59,190 on Wednesday, Nifty cracked below 17,650
The Sensex index fell 555.2 points or 0.9 percent to end at 59,189.7 on Wednesday and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 76.3 points (one percent) to settle at 17,646, snapping a two-day winning streak. Besides most largecap financial stocks, IT, pharma, auto and metal spaces pulled the market lower. (Read more on Wednesday's session here)
