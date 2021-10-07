Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make gap-up opening amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty rises 140 points

Crude oil off multi-year highs

Oil prices dropped back from multi-year highs hit a day earlier, having been a major contributor to this week's equities sell off, while US benchmark Treasury yields and major currencies steadied amid the calmer mood. US WTI futures dipped 0.3 percent to $77.2 per barrel, extending a fall from late on Wednesday after hitting a seven-year high of $79.78 earlier that day. Brent futures were steady at $81 per barrel, off a three-year high of $83.5 also hit on Wednesday.

Worries the US would default on its debt, have weighed on stocks along with the rising energy prices.