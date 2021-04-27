  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Tech Mahindra in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 27, 2021 09:19:44 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market opened on a flat note Tuesday amid mixed cues from global peers. Broader markets traded higher, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up more than half a percent each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by metals, banks, IT and auto sectors.

