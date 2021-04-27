Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Tech Mahindra in focus

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

- HDFC Bank - Buy 1,440 Strike Call option for the May series with a stop loss at Rs 34 and target of Rs 50

- Hero MotoCorp - Buy 3,000 Strike Call option for the May series with a stop loss at Rs 55 and target of Rs 75

- Reliance Industries - Buy 2,000 Strike Call option with a stop loss at Rs 40 and target of Rs 72