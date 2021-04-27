Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Tech Mahindra in focus

Market Opens | Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in the global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.08 percent, or 37.57 points, higher at 48,424.08, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,493.80, up 8.80 points, or 0.06 percent. Broader markets traded higher, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up more than half a percent each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by metals, banks, IT and auto sectors.
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory
- HDFC Bank - Buy 1,440 Strike Call option for the May series with a stop loss at Rs 34 and target of Rs 50
- Hero MotoCorp - Buy 3,000 Strike Call option for the May series with a stop loss at Rs 55 and target of Rs 75
- Reliance Industries - Buy 2,000 Strike Call option with a stop loss at Rs 40 and target of Rs 72
Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore
IT services major Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 17.4 per cent sequential fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company’s net profit in the previous quarter was Rs 1,309.81 crore. Profit missed CNBC-TV18 analysts poll estimates of Rs 1,313 crore. Consolidated revenue during Q4FY21 grew by 0.9 percent to Rs 9,729.9 crore from Rs 9,647.1 crore in the December quarter. Revenue also missed analysts' estimates of Rs 9,830 crore for the quarter. Read here.
Bank of Japan Policy Meet Outcome
- Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- Maintains 10-year JGB yield target at around 0%
- Est Real GDP median growth forecast for FY21 at 4% Vs 3.9% in Jan
- Est Real GDP median growth forecast for FY22 at 2.4% Vs 1.8% in Jan
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities
Tech companies | These soft quarters come once in a while, but if the underlying fundamentals are good and the visibility for next 2-3 years is solid then one should remain invested. Corrections like this maybe a good opportunity if anybody is underweight on largecap tech, and take advantage of this correction and get into these stocks.
HDFC Life Insurance | HDFC Life has run up the way it has but HDFC group companies are highly transcending the market and if you have to buy just 1-2 insurance companies then HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance just keep the bill on that count. If you have already invested in HDFC Life then best to remain invested.
Arohan Financial Services, Dodla Dairy get Sebi's go ahead for IPO
Non-banking financial company Arohan Financial Services and Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in South India, have received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to float initial share-sales. The two companies filed their preliminary papers with Sebi on February 15 and obtained its observations on April 23, an update with Sebi showed on Monday. Sebi’s observation is very necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO), and rights issue. Arohan Financial Services plans to raise between Rs 1,750 crore and Rs 1,800 crore, as per market sources. Read here.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its volatility as the earnings season gains momentum while COVID-19 cases continue its upward trajectory. The market would continuously watch out for the government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive in order to curb pandemic. Investors would also keep an eye on management commentaries in their post result concalls, given the current situation. This week investors would await US GDP data along with US Fed’s monetary policy. Even President Joe Biden is expected to spell out his infrastructure spending plan, and the tax hikes to pay for it which could set the market tone for the near term.
Crude oil rises, but gains capped by demand concerns as India reels from COVID-19
Oil prices bounced back early on Tuesday from drops in the previous session, but gains were seen likely capped by growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases. Brent crude was up 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $65.91 a barrel, after dropping 0.7 percent on Monday. US oil gained 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $62.14, having declined by the same amount the previous session.
DGCA extends fare cap on domestic flights till May 31, keeps passenger capacity limit at 80%
In the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced that the fare cap on domestic flights would be extended till May 31 and the flights would operate with 80 percent of pre-COVID level passenger capacity. The earlier announcement by the DGCA regarding price capping and flight occupancy was in effect till April 30. In February, the central government had increased the limit on the minimum and maximum price band by 10 percent and 30 percent, respectively. The price capping was imposed on domestic flights in May 2020 to keep the ticket prices in check due to the limited operations, which were restarted after the initial two-month lockdown in a calibrated manner. Read here.
RBI caps tenure for MDs and CEOs of private banks to 15 years
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a set of instructions on governance for private sector banks. The key takeaway from these new rules is that the posts of a MD, CEO and whole time directorof private banks can’t be held by the same incumbent for more than 15 years. It also talked about the cap for promoters of private banks for holding these posts and age cap for bank chairmen.
SGX Nifty trades flat | The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a flat start for the broader index in India. The SGX Nifty was trading 5.0 points or 0.03 percent higher at the 14,492.50 level.
Asian Markets | Asian shares fell and US stock futures were steady on Tuesday as caution ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.14 percent. Australian stocks dropped 0.51 percent, but shares in China were little changed. Stocks in Tokyo edged 0.11 percent lower.
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq’s record high close confirmed the end of an 11 percent correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on February 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18 percent to end at 33,981.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18 percent to 4,187.62. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87 percent to 14,138.78.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity market ended over 1 percent higher Monday led by gains in metals, banks and financial stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex gained 508.06 points, or 1.06 percent to 48,386.51, while the Nifty ended 143.65 points, or 1.00 percent higher at 14,485.00. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices supported the rally closing with strong gains. Among sectors, Nifty Realty gained the most over 4 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT. Selling was seen in the pharma index.
