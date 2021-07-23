Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note; SGX Nifty trades flat

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Thursday led by strong gains across the board amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 638.70 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 52,837.21, while the Nifty closed 191.95 points, or 1.23 percent, higher at 15,824.05. Broader markets supported the rally with smallcap and midcap indices closing over 1 percent higher each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal rising the most 3 percent followed by realty, banks, IT, financial services and pharma indices.