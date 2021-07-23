Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note; SGX Nifty trades flat

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday following mixed cues from global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat at around 15,825 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness
Oil prices trimmed overnight gains on Friday but were poised to end the week largely steady after rebounding from a sharp drop, underpinned by expectations supply will remain tight as demand recovers. Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $73.72 a barrel, after jumping 2.2 percent on Thursday. For the week, Brent was headed for a 0.1 percent gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $71.83 a barrel, following a 2.3 percent gain on Thursday. WTI was set to end the week flat.
ECB pledges low rates for longer as virus casts shadow over growth
The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to boost sluggish inflation and warned that the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus poses a risk to the euro zone's recovery. The central bank of the 19 countries that share the euro said it would not hike borrowing costs until it sees inflation reach its 2 percent target "well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably" -- a controversial decision that generated significant dissent.
Asian Markets | Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Friday morning trade as investors monitor Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong after regulatory concerns resurfaced. South Korea’s Kospi sat below the flatline in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.18 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07 percent lower.
Wall Street closes up after choppy trading due to higher jobless claims
US stock markets closed higher after a mixed trading session as investors digested negative economic data reflecting the country’s struggle to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, while yields on safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries slipped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 34,823.35, the S&P 500 gained 8.79 points, or 0.20 percent, to end the day at 4,367.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 14,684.60.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Thursday led by strong gains across the board amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 638.70 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 52,837.21, while the Nifty closed 191.95 points, or 1.23 percent, higher at 15,824.05. Broader markets supported the rally with smallcap and midcap indices closing over 1 percent higher each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal rising the most 3 percent followed by realty, banks, IT, financial services and pharma indices.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HUL
|2,378.15
|-56.75
|-2.33
|Asian Paints
|3,106.75
|-52.30
|-1.66
|Bajaj Auto
|3,853.20
|-52.20
|-1.34
|Cipla
|949.90
|-5.25
|-0.55
|Britannia
|3,425.30
|-8.25
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HUL
|2,378.65
|-55.25
|-2.27
|Asian Paints
|3,104.45
|-54.75
|-1.73
|Bajaj Auto
|3,852.60
|-51.45
|-1.32
|M&M
|758.10
|-2.05
|-0.27
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4600
|-0.1550
|-0.21
|Euro-Rupee
|87.6720
|-0.1620
|-0.18
|Pound-Rupee
|102.3650
|0.2450
|0.24
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6763
|-0.0001
|-0.02