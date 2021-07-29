Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, metals; Tatva Chintan doubles on debut

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Thursday led by gains in metals and IT stocks amid positive global cues. Broader indices, midcap and smallcap indices also gained. Among sectoral indices, IT, metals, PSU Bank and realty indices are in the green, while pharma, FMCG and media sectors are under pressure. Meanwhile, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem made a stellar debut on bourses, listing at Rs 2,111.85 apiece on NSE with a premium of 95 percent.
Birlasoft confident of double-digit revenue growth in FY22; expects margins to improve Q3 onwards
It has been a mixed Q1FY22 for Birlasoft. Revenue growth is strong for the third consecutive quarter but margins have slipped 90 basis points (bps) on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The deal win momentum also looks quite patchy. Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and Managing Director at Birlasoft, discussed the earnings fine print. “We have maintained that we will deliver double-digit growth for the full year and we have done better than what we ourselves expected in Q1FY22. So that gives us far more confidence that we will continue to grow very well for the rest of the year as well,” he said. Read here.
Jefferies on Zomato
Zomato listing is a watershed moment in the Indian internet space. Strong food delivery opportunity should drive 45% revenue CAGR over FY21-26E, supported by other segments. Duopoly structure, while improving LT outlook, does not guarantee medium-term profitability, and we forecast EBITDA breakeven by FY26E. We expect premium valuation to sustain and initiate at Buy with Rs 170 PT.
Valuation for Zomato at 15x FY23 EV/gross sales compares with 2-12x for regional/global peers, which has to be viewed in the context of a longer growth runway, premium enjoyed by Indian stocks across consumption categories & scarcity premium.
We value the delivery franchise at 2.5x FY26E GMV, dine-out/ Zomato Pro at 10x FY26 revenues and Hyperpure at 1x FY26E revenue. We discount it back to arrive at a 12M PT of Rs 170. On our 12M PT, the stock would trade at 20x FY23 EV/gross sales and imply 5.7x GMV in food delivery business.
Buzzing | Tejas Networks announces a strategic investment from Panatone Finvest; shares hit 5% upper circuit
Shares of Tejas Networks were locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company announced that it has executed definitive agreements with Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons. The agreement includes preferential allotment of 1.94 crore equity shares at a price per equity share of Rs 258 per share aggregating to Rs 500 crore and preferential allotment of 5.23 crore warrant.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets are trading around the midpoint of the current range which is between 15,400-15,900. The volumes are soft and the momentum is spiritless. Until we do not get past either of the two levels, the Nifty will not witness a significant move.
Tatva Chintan shares list at Rs 2,111.85 on NSE with a strong premium of 95%
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem made a stellar debut on bourses on Thursday, listing at Rs 2,111.85 apiece on NSE with a premium of 95 percent over its issue price of Rs 1,083 per share. On BSE, the share price of the speciality chemical company was listed at Rs 2111.80 per share, a premium of 95 percent to the issue price. The company’s Rs 500-crore public issue was subscribed 180.36 times during July 16-20. The offer had received bids for 58.83 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 32.61 lakh shares.
CLSA on Nestle India
Nestlé India’s 2QCY21 was weaker than expected, with sales, Ebitda and PAT growth of 14/10/5% YoY. Unlike last year, when the sudden lockdown hindered supplies from north-focused manufacturing units, this time the company was better prepared; however, a drop in sales’ two-year Cagr from 10% to 8% is unsatisfactory. With more than 80 launches in the last five years and more than 40 products in the pipeline, we expect the company to leverage penetration opportunities. The company has initiated a process of transfer of Rs8.37bn from general reserve to retained earnings, to be distributed to shareholders in CY22. The board has provided in-principal approval for divesting a 19.98% stake in Sahyadri Agro and Dairy. Incorporating 1H results, we cut earnings estimates 3%. We keep an Outperform rating and reduce our target price from Rs 19,000 to Rs 18,500.
Gold climbs as Fed chief stays dovish, dollar softens
Gold climbed to a more than one-week high on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone, indicating much remains to be done before policy tightening begins, while a softer dollar lent further support to the metal. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,815.36 per ounce, having earlier hit a peak since July 20 at $1,817.35. US gold futures climbed 0.9 percent to $1,815.00.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate near zero. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.48 percent, or 249.82 points, higher at 52,693.53, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,762.70, up 53.30 points, or 0.34 percent. Broader indices supported upmove with the midcap and smallcap indices trading over half a percent higher. All the sectoral indices are in the green with Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metals and Nifty Realty gaining the most.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director–Research, Sanctum Wealth Management
- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 408 for a target price of Rs 440-450.
- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 970 for a target price of Rs 1,081.
- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,100 for a target price of Rs 1,200.
- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 555 for a target price of Rs 600.
Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS - Hem Securities
Indian Benchmark indices are expected to have a positive start as indicated by SGX Nifty. US Stock Indices had a mixed finish after the Fed kept the interest rates steady near zero. The Fed statement suggested that ongoing vaccinations were helping to support the economy. Asian Market opened positive at the beginning, rebounding from steep losses sparked by Beijing’s crackdown on private enterprises. Immediate Support and Resistance for Nifty50 are 15,600 and 15,900. Overall, the markets look bullish and we believe that any significant dip is a good opportunity to accumulate quality stocks.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
A major trend that has emerged post-Covid is the rise of retail investors. Retail investors now account for 45 percent of cash market transactions on Indian exchanges, a big jump from 33 percent five years ago. During this period the share of FIIs have fallen sharply from 23 percent to 11 percent. This domination of retail over FIIs is the reason why markets are not correcting sharply even when FIIs sell continuously. FIIs have sold Rs 6,100 cr worth shares this week. But it is a fact that most retail investors are driven by sentiments & momentum, not fundamentals.
Meanwhile, in another boost to the bulls, the Fed has kept the rates unchanged and reiterated that “we are nowhere near considering a rate hike.” Also, the bounce back in Hang Seng & Shanghai indexes suggest that the Chinese tech sell-off is a temporary issue & unlikely to become a contagion impacting global markets.
Market Watch: Nirav Sheth, CEO of Institutional Equities at Emkay Global Financial Services
We are underweight consumer staples. In the auto space, we like Maruti Suzuki. It has got a long runway for growth. You don’t have too many car companies in the world which owns 50 percent share of the market in the third-largest market in the world. So we are buying some consumer discretionary companies like Maruti Suzuki. We are bullish on materials and energy. I believe that you are better off being overweight on the material sector.
Nestle India Q2 results: PAT rises 11% YoY in June quarter to Rs 539 crore
Nestle India reported a 10.68 percent rise in net profit to Rs 538.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 486.60 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its total income increased 13.53 percent to Rs 3,506.17 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,088.41 crore in the year-ago period. That was on the back of total domestic sales of Rs 3,304.97 crore, up 13.66 percent on a year-on-year basis. Exports came in at Rs 157.38 crore against Rs 133.71 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose 13.94 percent to Rs 2,775.68 crore, including a 23.80 percent increase in the cost of materials consumed. Read here.
Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 441 crore, misses estimates; revenue jumps four-fold to Rs 17,770.7 cr
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 440.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The automobile major had reported a net loss of Rs 249.4 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue of the country’s largest carmaker came in at Rs 17,770.7 crore in Q1FY22, marking a more than a four-fold increase from Rs 4,106.5 crore in Q1FY21. The company sold a total of 353,614 units during the June 2021 quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 308,095 units, while exports were at 45,519 units. Read here.
USFDA approves interchangeability for insulin glargine
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Approval of these insulin products can provide patients with additional safe, high-quality and potentially cost-effective options for treating diabetes.
RBI begins publishing Digital Payment Index data; March sees index rising by 30% over last year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday published its first-ever Digital Payment Index (RBI-DPI) to gauge the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index stood at 270.59 for the month of March, up from 207.84 a year ago, indicating a rise of over 30 percent over the year, RBI data showed. “The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years," RBI said in a press release on Wednesday. The index uses March 2018 as the base year, i.e. the DPI score for March 2018 set at 100. The DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 stood at 153.47 and 207.84 respectively and rose further to 217.74 in September 2020. Read full report here
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem to list on exchanges today
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will list its equity shares today. Its Rs 500-crore public issue was subscribed 180.36 times during July 16-20. The offer had received bids for 58.83 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 32.61 lakh shares. Tatva Chintan is a manufacturer of a wide range of structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates, and other specialty chemicals (PASC).
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,993.75
|-171.30
|-2.39
|Power Grid Corp
|167.50
|-3.58
|-2.09
|Cipla
|880.75
|-9.15
|-1.03
|Coal India
|143.10
|-0.95
|-0.66
|NTPC
|116.00
|-0.80
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,994.10
|-156.10
|-2.18
|Power Grid Corp
|167.95
|-3.10
|-1.81
|Bajaj Auto
|3,794.00
|-26.50
|-0.69
|Nestle
|17,900.00
|-112.60
|-0.63
|NTPC
|116.10
|-0.65
|-0.56
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,993.75
|-171.30
|-2.39
|Power Grid Corp
|167.50
|-3.58
|-2.09
|Cipla
|880.75
|-9.15
|-1.03
|Coal India
|143.10
|-0.95
|-0.66
|NTPC
|116.00
|-0.80
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,994.10
|-156.10
|-2.18
|Power Grid Corp
|167.95
|-3.10
|-1.81
|Bajaj Auto
|3,794.00
|-26.50
|-0.69
|Nestle
|17,900.00
|-112.60
|-0.63
|NTPC
|116.10
|-0.65
|-0.56
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2825
|-0.0925
|-0.12
|Euro-Rupee
|88.0620
|-0.1490
|-0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.4610
|-0.0650
|-0.06
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6767
|0.0001
|0.02