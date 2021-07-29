Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, metals; Tatva Chintan doubles on debut

Jefferies on Zomato

Zomato listing is a watershed moment in the Indian internet space. Strong food delivery opportunity should drive 45% revenue CAGR over FY21-26E, supported by other segments. Duopoly structure, while improving LT outlook, does not guarantee medium-term profitability, and we forecast EBITDA breakeven by FY26E. We expect premium valuation to sustain and initiate at Buy with Rs 170 PT.

Valuation for Zomato at 15x FY23 EV/gross sales compares with 2-12x for regional/global peers, which has to be viewed in the context of a longer growth runway, premium enjoyed by Indian stocks across consumption categories & scarcity premium.

We value the delivery franchise at 2.5x FY26E GMV, dine-out/ Zomato Pro at 10x FY26 revenues and Hyperpure at 1x FY26E revenue. We discount it back to arrive at a 12M PT of Rs 170. On our 12M PT, the stock would trade at 20x FY23 EV/gross sales and imply 5.7x GMV in food delivery business.