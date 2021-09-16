Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, turn flat; IT, metals drag; ITC top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased gains to turn flat Thursday. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also turned flat. Among sectors, IT, metals, media turned in the red, while private banks and FMCG are trading in the green. Catch LIVE market updates here.
Gold eases as investors await clues on US cenbank move
Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as cautious investors awaited signals on the US Federal Reserve's timeline on withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus, with analysts expecting a further slide in prices on a formal announcement.
Bullion is viewed as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed's tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,790.42 per ounce, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,791.70.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
In the current uptrend the index achieved its first target of 17,550 this morning. There might be a knee jerk reaction from these levels if the Nifty trades below 17,520. If it can sustain above 17,550, the next level would be 17,750. A buy on dips approach can be used to participate in this fierce momentum.
Infosys insider trading case: SEBI confirms directions passed against 6 entities
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday confirmed its directions passed earlier against certain entities to bar them from the capital markets for allegedly indulging in insider trading in Infosys Ltd's shares. Besides, Sebi has tweaked its interim order passed in May 2021, to the extent of allowing credit and debit of securities in the accounts of the entities.
Man Infraconstruction | The company said that the Supreme Court has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Government of Maharashtra w.r.t arbitration award. The company will receive Rs 357.79 crore plus accrued interest.
Buzzing | Hindustan Copper shares fall 5%
The shares of Hindustan Copper declined over 5 percent after the government announced to sell up to 10 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 116 per share. The OFS shall take place on September 16 and 17.
Bharti Airtel a great story even at current levels; Mindtree a safe heaven: Ajay Srivastava
Bharti Airtel is a great story even at current levels says Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corp Financial Services. He expects telecom will gain momentum going ahead as the price increase has just begun.
He believes the market depth is increasing and despite new issues coming into the market, the old economy is doing well.
He remains cautious on Midcap IT space now and is of the view that Mindtree is a safe haven for investors.
Buzzing | Vodafone Idea shares at 10% upper circuit
Vodafone Idea share price rallied 10 percent after the Union Cabinet unveiled a relief package for the telecom sector, which includes a slew of measures comprising nine structural reforms and five process reforms. The government has decided to rationalise the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), keeping non-telecom revenue out of its ambit.
The Cabinet has also approved four years' moratorium on telecom dues -- these decisions will be applied prospectively.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The clear message from yesterday's package for the telecom industry and PLI scheme for autos is that the government is on fast-forward mode as far as reforms are concerned. These reform initiatives justify the market's confidence in India's potential growth and earnings outperformance. The bold reforms in India's two crucial sectors have the potential to add to India's GDP growth in the coming years. The timing of the PLI scheme for autos has to be seen in the context of investment leaving China due to a regulatory crackdown.
India is firmly on the road to becoming part of the global supply chains for the auto industry. The exuberance in the market is partly justified by the bold reform initiatives. The overconfidence of the bulls, however, emanates from the lack of any moves on the horizon that will sharply reduce liquidity in the market.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened at fresh record highs Thursday following gains in global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.27 percent, or 157.84 points, higher at 58,881.04, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,539.20, up 19.75 points, or 0.11 percent. Broader markets supported the rally with the smallcap and midcap indices gaining half a percent each in the morning trade. All the sectoral indices are in the green led by banks, IT, metals, auto and energy indices.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director Research of Sanctum Wealth Management
-Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 845 and a target of Rs 900.
-Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 435 and a target of Rs 480.
-Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 5,300 and a target of Rs 5,550.
-Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,680 and a target of Rs 1,780.
Vodafone idea may still remain in trouble, says Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind
Vodafone Idea is in a tight spot because although it gets some relief in terms of cash flow, its balance sheet is absolutely destroyed. It has minus Rs 38,000 crores of equity which has to be brought to at least zero before they can borrow again. That means they will need a tremendous amount of profits, not just cash flow, but actual profits. This relief gives them relief from future AGR news and some more things in the future, but the past still remains and the past is what haunts them. So I fear that unless the promoters bring in some more money and perhaps raise more money from the public, the Vodafone idea will still remain in trouble.
Household debt may have declined to 34% in Q1 FY22: SBI report
The household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) may have declined to 34 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22, according to an estimate by the State Bank of India's research report Ecowrap. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spike in household debt to the GDP rate. As per the report, it rose sharply to 37.3 per cent in 2020-21 from 32.5 per cent in 2019-20.
We estimate that household debt as a percentage of GDP has declined to 34 per cent in Q1 FY22 with the commensurate rise in GDP in the first quarter, though it has increased in absolute terms, the research report released on Wednesday showed. In absolute numbers, the household debt has increased to Rs 75 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Rs 73.59 lakh crore in FY21, it said. Read here
Government receives financial bids for Air India
The government on Wednesday said it has received "financial bids" for Air India, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said. "Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage," the DIPAM secretary said in a tweet.
This is the third attempt of the government to divest its stake in Air India after 2001 and 2017. The Tata Group is believed to have submitted a financial bid for Air India, sources said.
Sunteck Realty plans to develop 10 mn sq ft at Shahad (Kalyan)
Sunteck Realty plans to develop a marquee 50-acre land parcel at Shahad (Kalyan). The project is expected to generate a top line of around INR 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company. While Sunteck Realty has a very strong portfolio in the Western suburbs of the MMR, this project addition will strengthen the company’s portfolio in Eastern markets of the MMR as well, the company said.
Asian shares fall again, dollar drifts
Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again on Thursday, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong, even after a strong lead-in from Wall Street which had also pushed the dollar to the lower end of its recent range.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.45 percent, while Japan's Nikkei, shed 0.47 percent, after hitting a 31-year high it hit on Monday.
Magma Fincorp insider trading case: SEBI restrains 8 individuals including Poonawalla Fincorp MD from securities market
In a crucial order passed in the Magma Fincorp insider trading case, market regulator SEBI has restrained eight individuals from buying, selling or dealing in securities. They have been ordered to square off/close any open position in any exchange-traded derivative contracts within three months.
These individuals; named in SEBI’s order that includes Abhay Bhutada, managing director at Poonawalla Fincorp; have been jointly made liable for an amount of over Rs 13.5 crore.
The market regulator, in its order, has said that it started a preliminary examination after it received system generated insider trading alerts in the scrip of Magma Fincorp for the month of February 2021, which was around the same time when the corporate announcement was made regarding acquisition of controlling stake in the company by Rising Sun Holding Private Limited, a company controlled by Poonawalla Group.
Dollar skids as soft US inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week
The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, has traded between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials suggested the US central bank could reduce buying debt securities by the end of the year, even after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report earlier this month
US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Federal Reserve
Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States.
The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply.
OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices stable for 11th consecutive day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Thursday for the eleventh day in a row. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.
Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in US stocks
Oil prices slipped on Thursday but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.33 a barrel, after settling up 2.5 percent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $72.49, after settling 3.1 percent higher on Wednesday.