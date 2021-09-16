Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, turn flat; IT, metals drag; ITC top gainer

Gold eases as investors await clues on US cenbank move

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as cautious investors awaited signals on the US Federal Reserve's timeline on withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus, with analysts expecting a further slide in prices on a formal announcement.

Bullion is viewed as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed's tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,790.42 per ounce, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,791.70.