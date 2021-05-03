  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower in pre-opening; Reliance, IndusInd Bank in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 03, 2021 09:08:47 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday on worries over rising coronavirus cases in the country and strict lockdowns imposed in many states. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a negative start for the broader index in India. 

