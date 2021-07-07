Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; financial, realty stocks gain; IT, metals drag

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat amid mixed global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also turned flat. Among sectors, PSU banks, realty and financial services indices are trading in the green, while Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG are under pressure.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
For Nifty, 15,750 – 15,700 is to be seen as a key support zone and on the higher side, 15,900 remains a sturdy wall. Since last few days, individual themes have again started to perform well and hence, traders are advised to stick to stock centric approach; but at the same time, avoid being complacent.
Motilal Oswal on Tata Motors
All three Tata Motors’ businesses are in recovery mode. While the India CV business would see a cyclical recovery, the India PV business is in a structural recovery mode. JLR is also witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favorable product mix. However, supply-side issues will defer the recovery process. While there would be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (50% of SoTP) would see a continued recovery. The stock trades at 9.2x FY23E consolidated EPS and 1.7x P/B. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs 400 per share.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Yesterday the Index faced resistance at the 15,900 levels and made a swift U-turn. This morning it continues to struggle between the red and the green. It is imperative we get past the 15,900 levels on a closing basis as that would activate the 16,100 target. The Nifty has good support at 15,400 and dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions.
Infosys to announce Q1FY22 results on July 14
IT major Infosys will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on July 14, 2021, Wednesday.
Jindal Steel & Power | The company’s steel production in Q1FY22 was up 20 percent YoY to 2.01 million tonnes. Sales rose 3 percent YoY to 1.61 million tonnes. Exports accounted for 34 percent of total sales volumes.
Reliance Infra to raise over Rs.550 crore via preferential issue
The shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure, through postal ballot, have approved raising of funds upto Rs 550.56 crore by preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore equity shares and / or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners, LP. The shareholders of Reliance Infra have also approved raising of funds by issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) up to 24 percent of the than fully diluted equity share capital of the company. The funds raised would be utilised for long term resources, for general corporate purposes and to fund future growth, the company said.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday following a mixed trend in global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.11 percent, or 58.53 points, higher at 52,919.71, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,819.60, up 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices opened flat. Among sectoral indices, auto, banks, and metal indices declined, while the Nifty IT and Nifty Realty opened in the green.
FII & DII | The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 543.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 521.30 crore in the Indian equity market on July 6.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
On HDFC Bank | HDFC Bank remains extremely careful in expanding the loan book. Now with the unlocking of the economy and the business conditions improving, these lenders have once again started getting into proper growth activities. That is one good thing. Given the point that the economy has already entered into, maybe all promises in this particular quarter and the second half of the financial year, SME and MSME segments included, we are likely to see a larger amount of credit growth in consumer finance. That is where the likes of HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance will have a relatively better time going forward.
On Titan Company | Titan has never been trading cheap. So the demand scenario for the jewellery business is likely to remain extremely strong and not to forget that the lifestyle products portfolio of Titan majorly is inching up. So that is an area with high excitement. Valuation will always remain a concern but the potential remains high.
SBI to auction two NPA accounts next month to recover dues of over Rs 313 crore
The State Bank of India (SBI) will auction two non-performing accounts (NPAs) next month to recover dues of over Rs 313 crore, according to a notice by the lender. The two accounts to be put up for e-auction on August 6 are Bhadreshwar Vidyut Pvt Ltd (BVPL) with a loan outstanding of Rs 262.73 crore and GOL Offshore Ltd with Rs 50.75 crore dues.
GR Infraprojects raises Rs 283 crore from anchor investors
Road sector contractor GR Infraprojects on July 6 has garnered Rs 283.33 crore from 47 anchor investors ahead of IPO opening. The company informed exchanges that under anchor investors (AIs) portion in the public issue of GR Infraprojects, as many as 33,85,110 equity shares have been subscribed at Rs 837 per equity share, a higher end of the price band.
Clean Science and Technology raises Rs 464 crore from anchor investors
Specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has raised Rs 463.98 crore from 41 anchor investors on July 6, ahead of its IPO opening. The company informed exchanges that in consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalized the allocation of 51,55,404 equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 900 per share.
Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Delhi after fresh hike, stands at Rs 106.25 in Mumbai
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Wednesday after keeping them unchanged on Tuesday. The petrol prices were raised by 33-35 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 17-18 paise per litre across cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 100.21 and Rs 89.53 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 106.25 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 97.09 a litre. Read here
GST collection slips below Rs 1 lakh crore for 1st time since September 2020
The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June for the first time since September last year. At Rs 92,849 crore, the lowest GST collection in eight months comes against the backdrop of reduced business activity in May due to lockdowns across states in view of the second COVID-19 wave. Read here.
Sebi defines 'same line of biz' under delisting rules
Sebi on Tuesday put in place a standard operating procedure for subsidiary companies planning to get delisted through a 'Scheme of Arrangement' wherein the listed holding companies and the listed subsidiaries are in the same line of business. There are numerous listed companies, which have listed subsidiaries engaged in the same line of business, and equity shares of both entities are actively traded on stock exchanges. Both the listed holding company and the listed subsidiary can attain significant synergies by working together. Defining the 'same line of business', Sebi said at least 50 percent of revenue from the operations of the listed holding and listed subsidiary company must come from the same line of business, according to a circular. Read here.
NSE clarifies on Nifty futures trade spike, says its systems fine
NSE on Tuesday said a spike in Nifty futures trades on Monday was due to a manual order placed by a trading member at a significantly higher price than the prevailing price in the market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that its systems functioned normally and asked the concerned trading member to explain with regard to the order placed at the higher price. The clarification comes after certain Nifty futures trades surged on Monday within seconds of the opening bell without any similar rise in the underlying cash market. Read here.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The equity market would continue to weigh economic recovery and pace of vaccination against the potential risk from Covid third wave. Q1FY22 earnings season which would kick start this week with TCS results on 8th July would also provide the direction to the market and lot of stock specific action could be seen. Equity markets have seen a sharp run-up in the last 12-18 months bolstered by healthy earnings, improved sentiments, benign liquidity, and low cost of capital. Current valuations, while not expensive, are not lucrative from a risk-reward perspective. Meanwhile, balance sheets and cash flows have improved in FY21 as corporates tightened costs and deleveraged. The gradual unlocking of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities. Consistent earnings delivery v/s expectations is critical for further outperformance.
Asian Markets | Asian stock markets traded mixed Wednesday morning following overnight losses on the Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses among the region’s major markets, falling 0.9 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai composite declining 0.19 percent while the Shenzhen component advanced 0.333 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.75 percent while the Topix index dropped 0.52 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.68 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.46 percent lower.
Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity
Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after a steep drop in the previous session, following the cancellation of talks among OPEC+ producers that raised the prospect that the world's major crude exporters will turn on the taps to gain market share, said a Reuters report. Brent crude was up 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel, after slumping more than 3 percent on Tuesday. US oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2 percent in the previous session.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|UPL
|816.15
|12.85
|1.60
|Gland
|3,454.50
|52.50
|1.54
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,235.00
|144.20
|1.19
|HDFC
|2,520.80
|24.40
|0.98
|Eicher Motors
|2,734.10
|22.95
|0.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HDFC
|2,520.70
|27.40
|1.10
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,234.90
|140.45
|1.16
|ITC
|204.05
|1.50
|0.74
|Asian Paints
|3,024.10
|20.30
|0.68
|Sun Pharma
|677.65
|4.40
|0.65
