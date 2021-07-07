Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; financial, realty stocks gain; IT, metals drag

Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

On HDFC Bank | HDFC Bank remains extremely careful in expanding the loan book. Now with the unlocking of the economy and the business conditions improving, these lenders have once again started getting into proper growth activities. That is one good thing. Given the point that the economy has already entered into, maybe all promises in this particular quarter and the second half of the financial year, SME and MSME segments included, we are likely to see a larger amount of credit growth in consumer finance. That is where the likes of HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance will have a relatively better time going forward.

On Titan Company | Titan has never been trading cheap. So the demand scenario for the jewellery business is likely to remain extremely strong and not to forget that the lifestyle products portfolio of Titan majorly is inching up. So that is an area with high excitement. Valuation will always remain a concern but the potential remains high.