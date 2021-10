Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading 45 points or 0.3 percent lower at 18,288.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Analysts awaited more earnings from India Inc for cues.