Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 hits record high, Sensex near 60,250; TCS shares fall 6%

Stocks To Watch | TCS, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus today

TCS kicked off the earnings season last Friday. Its net profit stood at Rs 9,624 crore in Q2 over revenue of Rs 46,867 crore. Both the net profit and revenue missed Street expectations.

Reliance Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance New Solar Energy, acquired the entire stake in REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar (Group) for an enterprise value of $771 million.

Tata Motors unit JLR's sales during the September quarter stood at 92,710 units, down more than 18 percent lower on year. Retail sales continued to be constrained due to the semiconductor shortage on production but the underlying demand for JLR products remains strong with order books at record levels. (Other key stocks to track today)

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.