Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 hits record high, Sensex near 60,250; TCS shares fall 6%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 recovered initial losses to edge higher on Monday despite weakness across other Asian markets. The Nifty50 index managed to hit a record high, touching the 17,950 mark for the first time, but stayed within a narrow range. Gains in auto, metal and oil & gas stocks pushed the market higher, though losses in IT shares limited the upside. Broader markets also rose, with the smallcap index jumping one percent.
Tata Motors tops Rs 400 mark for first time since January 2018
Tata Motors shares jumped as much as 8.4 percent to Rs 415.3 apiece on BSE, beating the Sensex index's 0.4 percent rise by a wide margin.
The Nifty Auto index was up 2.8 percent.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose two percent on Monday, hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,724.7 after the conglomerate announced two acquisitions over the weekend. RIL was also the biggest contributor to Nifty gains today, offsetting losses from TCS and Nifty IT.
Shriram Trans says festive demand is looking good as Q2 disbursals are higher than Q1. The company added they have a good pipeline, which suggests good H2FY22.
Nifty50 crosses 17,948 to new record high
The Nifty50 index gained 86 points or 0.5 percent to hit an all-time high of 17,981.2, surpassing its earlier high of 17,947.7.
TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra top losers
Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty50 start day on flat note
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 41 points, Nifty down 28 points at 17,868
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was up 40.6 points or 0.1 percent at 60,099.7 while the Nifty50 benchmark was down 27.7 points or 0.2 percent at
17,867.6.
Reliance Industries acquires REC Solar Holdings
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for seventh day in a row
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices in the four major cities for the seventh day in a row on Monday.
In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 104.44 per litre and diesel Rs 93.17 per litre -- both record highs. (Read more on fuel prices)
Rupee shed 20 paise to close at 74.99 on Friday
The rupee declined by 20 paise to close at 74.99 against the US dollar on Friday, as rising crude oil prices weighed on investors' sentiment even as domestic equities ended with handsome gains. During the session, the rupee moved between 74.91 and 75.16 against the greenback. Catch nine other key things to know before the opening bell today
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors. (Tune in)
Stocks To Watch | TCS, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus today
TCS kicked off the earnings season last Friday. Its net profit stood at Rs 9,624 crore in Q2 over revenue of Rs 46,867 crore. Both the net profit and revenue missed Street expectations.
Reliance Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance New Solar Energy, acquired the entire stake in REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar (Group) for an enterprise value of $771 million.
Tata Motors unit JLR's sales during the September quarter stood at 92,710 units, down more than 18 percent lower on year. Retail sales continued to be constrained due to the semiconductor shortage on production but the underlying demand for JLR products remains strong with order books at record levels. (Other key stocks to track today)
Dollar hits 2-1/2-year high against yen as Fed tapering seen on track
The dollar ticked up to a 2-1/2-year high versus the yen on Monday after a soft US payrolls figure did little to alter market expectations that the US central bank will announce it will start tapering its massive bond-buying next month.The dollar index stood at 94.09, not far from its one-year high of 94.504 touched earlier this month.
The US currency could gain further if US consumer price data due on Wednesday shows an upswing in inflation and boost expectations of an earlier rate hike next year after tapering, analysts said.
Asian shares fall amid rising oil prices
Asian shares slipped on Monday as global inflation angst favoured commodities as a hedge over US equities. Rising US bond yields lifted the dollar to two-and-a-half year peaks against the Japanese yen. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were both down around 0.5 percent in early Asian trade, as oil prices extended their bull run.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.5 percent, after shedding 2.5 percent last week.
Wall Street ended lower on Friday after Sept jobs miss
US stocks ended a volatile session on Friday largely lower after data showed US jobs rose far less than expected in September, but not slow enough to throw the Federal Reserve off its presumed course of tapering asset purchases this year.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices fell 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectievly, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average gauge was flat.
SGX Nifty futures down 25 points
At 7:39 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading down 24.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,895, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.
Nifty50 rose 105 points to record closing high of 17,895 on Friday; Sensex at 60,059
On Friday, the Sensex ended 381.2 points or 0.6 percent higher at 60,059.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 104.9 points or 0.6 percent to a record 17,895.2, led by IT, oil & gas and PSU banking stocks. The broader market also supported the market, with the smallcap index rising 1.2 percent.
