Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday amid high volatility on F&O expiry. The Sensex gained 32.10 points, or 0.06 per cent to close at 49,765.94, while the Nifty ended April F&O series at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points, or 0.20 percent. Midcap index ended lower, while smallcap index closed over half a percent higher. Among sectors, metals, financial services and private banks gained, while PSU Bank, auto, IT and FMCG indices ended in the red.