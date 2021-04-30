  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 30, 2021 08:08:48 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday following mixed global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 14,800 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

