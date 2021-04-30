Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

Dollar set for 4th weekly drop on dovish Fed; loonie at 3-year high
The US dollar skidded toward a fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for longer. The dollar index was on course to end the week 0.2 percent lower, bringing its losses for April to 2.8 percent. A four-week losing streak would be the longest since the six-week slide to the end of July, and the monthly loss would also be the biggest since July’s 4 percent slump.
Titan Company Q4 profit rises 48% to Rs 529 crore, revenue up 61% YoY
Titan Company reported 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2021 at Rs 529 crore, driven by jewellery business. The company had earned a profit of Rs 357 crore in the year-ago quarter. The standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY21 grew by 61.1 percent YoY to Rs 7,135 crore. The jewellery segment registered a revenue growth of 71.1 percent YoY at Rs 6,422 crore, while its EBIT rose 31.6 percent YoY to Rs 703 crore.
SGX Nifty | The SGX Nifty was trading 183.50 points, or 1.23 percent, lower at 14,747.50, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India.
China’s factory activity growth slows on supply bottlenecks, soft demand
China’s factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis but was below the 51.7 in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Japan's March factory output rebounds as car production jumps
Japan's industrial output posted a surprise increase in March, as a jump in car production helped keep an economic recovery from last year's deep coronavirus slump on track. Separate data showed the jobless rate fell from the previous month in a sign of strength in employment conditions, while Tokyo consumer prices fell unexpectedly in April due to cuts in mobile phone fees by major carriers. Government data released on Friday showed factory output grew 2.2 percent from the previous month in March, lifted by a sharp jump in car production and higher output of organic and inorganic chemicals. The output rise, a reversal from the previous month's 1.3 percent decline, was much better than a 2.0 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Wall Street | US equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Telecoms, Financials and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.98 points, or 0.71 percent, to 34,060.36, while the S&P 500 index added 28.29 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 4,211.47. The NASDAQ Composite index ended gained 0.22 percent, or 31.52 points, higher at 14,082.55.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday amid high volatility on F&O expiry. The Sensex gained 32.10 points, or 0.06 per cent to close at 49,765.94, while the Nifty ended April F&O series at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points, or 0.20 percent. Midcap index ended lower, while smallcap index closed over half a percent higher. Among sectors, metals, financial services and private banks gained, while PSU Bank, auto, IT and FMCG indices ended in the red.
