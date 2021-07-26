Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

RBI eases norms for loans given by banks to directors of other banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said banks without their boards' approval can sanction personal loans up to Rs 5 crore to directors of other banks. The earlier limit was Rs 25 lakh. According to the notification, proposals for credit facilities of an amount less than Rs 25 lakh or Rs 5 crore (as the case may be) to such borrowers may be sanctioned by the appropriate authority in the financing bank but the matter should be reported to the board. In July 2015, restrictions were imposed on loans to directors/ relatives of directors of banks. In addition to the statutory restriction on lending to their own directors by banks, RBI had mandated that loans aggregating Rs 25 lakh or above can be sanctioned only with the approval of the board of directors/ management committee. Read here.