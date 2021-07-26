Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as SGX Nifty indicates a negative start

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower Monday following a muted trend in the Asian peers amid mixed global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,750 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
RBI eases norms for loans given by banks to directors of other banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said banks without their boards' approval can sanction personal loans up to Rs 5 crore to directors of other banks. The earlier limit was Rs 25 lakh. According to the notification, proposals for credit facilities of an amount less than Rs 25 lakh or Rs 5 crore (as the case may be) to such borrowers may be sanctioned by the appropriate authority in the financing bank but the matter should be reported to the board. In July 2015, restrictions were imposed on loans to directors/ relatives of directors of banks. In addition to the statutory restriction on lending to their own directors by banks, RBI had mandated that loans aggregating Rs 25 lakh or above can be sanctioned only with the approval of the board of directors/ management committee. Read here.
ITC Q1 results: Profit soars 28.6% to Rs 3,013 crore, revenue up 36.4% to Rs 12,959 crore
FMCG and tobacco conglomerate ITC on July 24 reported its standalone profit for the first quarter ended June 2021 at Rs Rs 3,013.5 crore as against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,325 crore. The figure was at Rs 2,342.76 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. ITC’s revenue from operations in Q1FY22 increased 36.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,959.15 crore, and revenue (excluding excise duty) jumped 37.1 percent YoY to Rs 12,217.13 crore during the quarter.
Oil prices little changed, coronavirus, floods threaten demand
Oil prices were little changed on Monday as investors balanced concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants and floods in China against expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 3 cents to $74.07 a barrel while US Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.99 a barrel, down 8 cents.
Reliance Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 67% YoY, quarterly EBITDA at record high
Energy-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,806 crore for the quarter ended June 30, ahead of market expectations, and 67 percent higher year-on-year. Revenues jumped 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 158,862 crore driven by better price realization in the oil to chemicals (O2C) business, higher revenues in the oil and gas business, and a strong performance in the digital services business. Consolidated operating profit (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 27.6 percent to Rs 27,550 crore, the highest ever for a quarter. Consolidated operating profit margins rose 190 basis points to 17.3 percent. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth in operating profit. Read here.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 96.00 points or 0.60 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,756.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 IST.
Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus
The US dollar hovered near its strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering, said a Reuters report. The greenback was also close to a 12-day high on the safe-haven yen as record-high US equity markets buoyed risk sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 92.920 at the start of the week, off from last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194.
US stock markets hit new highs, Treasury yields up as choppy week ends
All three major US stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday after a rocky week in which investors fretted over the Delta coronavirus variant and cheered an economic recovery, while US Treasury yields rose before a Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.2 points, or 0.68 percent, to close the week at 35,061.55, while the S&P 500 gained 44.31 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,411.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 152.39 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 14,836.99.
Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall Street
Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1.6 percent in early trade, but that was off a seven-month low. South Korea has fared somewhat better thanks to demand for tech stocks but was little changed on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has been trending sideways since March and was up just a fraction on Monday.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Friday’s volatile session higher led by gains in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex gained 138.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to end at 52,975.80, while the Nifty closed 32.00 points, or 0.20 percent, higher at 15,856.05. Broader markets ended mixed as the smallcap index fell, while the midcap index closed higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in banks, realty, FMCG, IT and financial services indices, while Nifty Media and Nifty Auto ended in the red.
