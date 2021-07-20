Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; banks, metals drag

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Q1 result season has been a mixed bag so far and has led to sector/stocks specific action which is likely to continue. Also, it may provide investors with some insights into the scale of economic recovery through the management commentaries. The market has been consolidating near its life highs for the last couple of weeks. While the declines are being bought into, follow up is missing at higher levels suggesting some fatigue creeping in.

Overall, equity markets have shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase. Restrictions this time around was localized and less stringent v/s the lockdown in CY20 leading to positive macro data points both on the global and domestic front which is giving confidence to the investors of an economic rebound. Hence it would be a tough fight between the Bulls and Bears in the coming days and one needs to remain watchful of possible movement in either direction.