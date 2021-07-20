Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; banks, metals drag

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened lower Tuesday amid weak global cues on concerns over the resurgence of the Delta variant of coronavirus in many countries. Broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices traded flat. Among sectors, selling is seen in banks, metals, pharma, financial services and auto indices, while Nifty FMCG gained marginally.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower Tuesday amid weak global cues on concerns over the resurgence of the Delta variant of coronavirus in many countries. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.23 percent, or 120.52 points, lower at 52,432.88, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,703.95, down 48.45 points, or 0.31 percent. Broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices traded flat. Among sectors, selling is seen in banks, metals, pharma, financial services and auto indices.
ADB trims developing Asia’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%
Developing Asia’s economic growth this year will be slightly lower than previously projected, the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said on Tuesday, citing the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in countries, Reuters reported. The ADB said recovery was underway in “developing Asia”, referring to the bank’s 46 members, including China and India, but growth was revised down to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent projected in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report released in April. The bloc’s combined economy was projected to expand 5.4 percent next year, compared with the April forecast of 5.3 percent.
Earnings Today | Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kohinoor Foods, Arihant Superstructures, CRISIL, DCM Shriram, India Tourism Development Corporation, Mangalam Organics, Newgen Software Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Rane (Madras), Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syngene International, among others.
Govt grants one-time exemption from revision of ceiling price of drugs
The government has granted one-time exemption from revision of ceiling price of drugs. It said that the revision of ceiling prices will be in abeyance after completion of 5 years till NLEM 2021 is released.
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.
NCLAT stays Vedanta-led Twin Star Tech's takeover of Videocon Group under IBC
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday stayed the implementation of the resolution plan for Videocon Group companies which was earlier approved by a lower court, based on an appeal by two dissenting creditors. The tribunal stayed the resolution plan after two dissenting creditors- Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI- raised concerns about the low value ascribed to the company, and pointed out to the NCLT order to show a "breach of confidentiality clause with regard to the liquidation value", highlighting how the resolution plan value and liquidation value were "surprisingly very close." Read here.
HCL Tech Q1 results: Profit rises 9.9% YoY to Rs 3,214 crore, misses estimates; announces interim dividend
HCL Technologies on Monday reported a 9.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,214 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,925 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,253 crore for the quarter under review. The Noida-based company's revenue grew 12.5 percent to Rs 20,068 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 17,841 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read here.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
We’re mirroring the global indices as the lingering fear of the third wave has been haunting markets now and then. Besides, participants are closely eyeing the earnings and reacting sharply to any disappointment. With this decline in the index, we may see further consolidation ahead. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to continue with stock-specific trading approach while keeping a check on leveraged positions.
Crude oil steadies after rout on rising COVID-19 cases, OPEC+ supply deal
Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after slumping around 7 percent in the previous session amid a broader market retreat led by concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which came just as producers inked a new supply deal. Brent crude gained 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $69.00 a barrel. The US crude contract for August delivery, which expires later on Tuesday, was up 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $66.91 a barrel. US crude for September delivery was up around 1 percent at $66.99 a barrel.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned down, after a display of lack of strength at the new highs. The overall chart pattern signals chances of the market sliding down to the crucial support of 15,635 levels in the short term. But, there is a higher possibility of Nifty moving below this support over the period of time. Any upmove from here could find selling pressure around 15,825 levels.
Indian market is likely to open with a minor cut following weak global cues. SGX Nifty trades just above 15,700.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The Q1 result season has been a mixed bag so far and has led to sector/stocks specific action which is likely to continue. Also, it may provide investors with some insights into the scale of economic recovery through the management commentaries. The market has been consolidating near its life highs for the last couple of weeks. While the declines are being bought into, follow up is missing at higher levels suggesting some fatigue creeping in.
Overall, equity markets have shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase. Restrictions this time around was localized and less stringent v/s the lockdown in CY20 leading to positive macro data points both on the global and domestic front which is giving confidence to the investors of an economic rebound. Hence it would be a tough fight between the Bulls and Bears in the coming days and one needs to remain watchful of possible movement in either direction.
Asian stocks falter as virus outbreaks fan global recovery fears
Asian stocks were down early on Tuesday as growing fears the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery sent riskier assets, including oil, skidding sharply, said a Reuers report. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell as much as 0.29 percent, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.39 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit a six-month low in early trade and widened the losses to 1.05 percent. The Hang Seng Index opened 0.3 percent lower and China’s benchmark CSI300 Index slid 0.7 percent at the start.
Wall Street | Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2 percent on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing US deaths drove investors out of risky assets, crushing bond yields and share prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 725.81 points to 33,962.04 while the S&P 500 slipped 1.59 percent to 4,258.49. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.06 percent to 14,274.98.
Rupee | The Indian rupee tumbled 31 paise to end at 74.88 against the US currency on Monday, marking its second straight session of loss amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and strengthening of the greenback overseas. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 74.73 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.57. It hovered in the range of 74.71 to 74.92 during the day before ending at 74.88.
Indian benchmark equity indices ended over a percent lower each Monday amid weak global cues as concerns over rising Delta variant of coronavirus dampened sentiment. The Sensex plunged 586.66 points, or 1.10 percent, to 52,553.40, while the Nifty ended 171.00 points, or 1.07 percent, lower at 15,752.40. Among broader indices, the midcap index closed lower, while the smallcap index ended flat. On the sectoral front, barring Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma, all other indices ended in the red with private banks, metals, financial services, auto and PSU Banking indices falling the most.
