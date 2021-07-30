Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices are likely to open lower Friday following losses in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading over half a percent lower at around 15,740 levels on the Singaporean Exchange.
Oil falls but heads for strong weekly gain on demand growth
Crude oil prices fell on Friday but were on track to post solid gains for the week with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations dampen the impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases worldwide. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.65 a barrel, following a 1.75 percent jump on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.24 a barrel, whittling down a 1.7 percent rise from Thursday.
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 13th straight day
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the thirteenth straight day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Asian shares down, set for worst month since March 2020
Asian shares slipped on Friday, with a gauge of regional equities set for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March, while the dollar lagged near one-month lows on expectations of continued Fed stimulus. But the stock market losses were moderate compared with sharp falls earlier in the week that had been sparked by investor fears over the impact of regulatory actions in China against the education, property and tech sectors.
Nifty July series saw some consolidation. Jul-Aug rollovers were at 83% versus average of 76%. RBI Policy, unlock trade and IPO action in domestic market will be key triggers for August.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 104.00 points, or 0.66 percent, lower at around 15735.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 IST.
Asian Markets | Markets in Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 1.65 percent, while the Topix lost more than 1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.2 percent in early trade. Shanghai composite declined more than 1 percent, and the Shenzhen component was down 1.25 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.83 percent.
Wall Street | US shares bounded to record highs on Thursday helped by strong company earnings and solid economic growth data, though the Federal Reserve’s message earlier this week that it is in no hurry to taper stimulus pinned the dollar at a one-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 153.60 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 35,084.53, while the S&P 500 added 18.51 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 4,419.15. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.11 percent higher at 14,778.26.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday led by gains in metals and IT stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex gained 209.36 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 52,653.07, while the Nifty closed 69.05 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 15,778.45. Broader indices, midcap and smallcap indices supported the rally, gaining over half a percent higher each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal surged the most over 5 percent, followed by IT, PSU Bank and realty indices. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma sectors ended in the red.
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2850
|-0.0900
|-0.12
|Euro-Rupee
|88.2550
|0.0440
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.7050
|0.1790
|0.17
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6783
|0.0017
|0.26