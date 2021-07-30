Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

Crude oil prices fell on Friday but were on track to post solid gains for the week with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations dampen the impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases worldwide. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.65 a barrel, following a 1.75 percent jump on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.24 a barrel, whittling down a 1.7 percent rise from Thursday.

