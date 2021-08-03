Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to lower start for Indian indices

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower Tuesday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading around 42 points or 0.27 percent lower at 15,871.00, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India.
PNB net profit rises over three-fold to Rs 1,023 crore in Q1
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,023.46 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to fall in operating expenses and good recovery. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 308.45 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, it was up from Rs 586.33 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The total income during Q1FY22 declined to Rs 22,515 crore from Rs 24,292.80 crore in Q1FY21, Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a regulatory filing. Interest income fell to Rs 18,921 crore from Rs 20,638 crore. Read here.
US manufacturing growth cooling; bottlenecks starting to abate
US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed a measure of prices paid by manufactures fell by the most in 16 months, while the supplier deliveries index retreated further from a 47-year high touched in May.
Earnings Today | Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of India, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Healthcare, Inox Leisure, Indian Overseas Bank, CARE Ratings, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Prataap Snacks, IIFL Wealth Management, Kajaria Ceramics, Kalpataru Power Transmission, NOCIL, Shipping Corporation of India, Simplex Realty, among others.
Yields set to climb, says Morgan Stanley Strategist Dhingra
Morgan Stanley Strategist Guneet Dhingra feels investors may be complacent about US Treasury yields. His analysis pegs the fair value of 10-year yields at 1.6 percent, and he sees yields firming up.
What are the catalysts for that? “We think that strong economic data, starting with the July payroll report, where our chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects just above a million new jobs, could kick-start a move towards higher yields,” he wrote in his note.
“And a smooth start to school reopening in August could further the case for a strong labor market. To add, we expect strength in shelter inflation, which would support the sustainability of inflation. An infrastructure package, where our head of public policy, Michael Zezas, expects a $2 trillion deficit-funded package later this year, would further support a push to higher yields.”
Multiple Brokerage Upgrades on BRITANNIA today!
CLSA
-Upgrade from Underperform to Outperform
-Raise target price from Rs 3,625 to Rs 3,850.
-Strategy of volume over margin; market share focus continues
-Focus shifts to gradual inflation pass through & diversifying adjacent businesses
Jefferies
-Pandemic impacted progress, Co back on ‘Total Food Company’ Track
-Valuation vs peers attractive
-Upgrade to Buy, Target at Rs 4,150
Nomura
-ICD Reduction from 790 crore to 470 crore QoQ is a big positive
-Upgrade stock to Buy
-Target upped from Rs 3,835 to Rs 4,025
Edelweiss
-Retains Buy, ups target from Rs 4,195 to Rs 4,500
Business resumption activity declines for second week: Nomura
Business resumption activities declined for the second consecutive week after a multi-week increase since the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic, Japanese brokerage Nomura said on Monday. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to 95 for the week ended August 1, from 95.9 in the previous week, a statement from the brokerage said, adding that the level of activity is now 5 percentage points (pp) below the pre-pandemic levels. It said over the week, Google workplace mobility and the Apple driving index rose by 2.6 pp and 0.2 pp, respectively, while Google retail and recreation mobility fell by 0.4 pp. Power demand declined for the third consecutive week, contracting by 3.6 percent, and the labour participation rate also fell to 39.8 percent from 41.1 percent previously. Read here.
Exports up 47.91% in July to record $35.17 bn; trade deficit at $11.23 bn
The country's exports grew 47.19 percent to the "highest ever monthly figure" of USD 35.17 billion in July on account of healthy growth in petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery segments, even as trade deficit widened to USD 11.23 billion, as per provisional data of the commerce ministry released on Monday. Imports during the month rose by 59.38 percent to USD 46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion. "India is thus a net importer in July 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion, widened by 110.56 per cent over the trade deficit of USD 5.33 billion in July 2020," the ministry said in a statement. Read here.
Adani Wilmar files draft papers for Rs 4,500 crore IPO
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) on Monday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. “The proposed listing of AWL on the stock exchanges will comprise an IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares by AWL for an amount of up to Rs 45,000 million (approximately USD 600 million). There will not be any secondary offering,” Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship firm of Adani group, said in a regulatory filing. Read here.
SEBI revises minimum application value, trading lot for REITs and InvITs with eye on retail investors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reduced the minimum application value of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and revised the trading lot to one unit for these emerging instruments to make them attractive for retail investors. The minimum application value has been reduced to a range of Rs 10,000-15,000 for both REITs and InvITs, compared to the earlier requirement of Rs 50,000 for REITs and Rs 1 lakh for InvITs, SEBI said in two separate notifications dated July 30.
Also, the market regulator said the revised trading lot will be of one unit for REITs and InvITs. Allotment to any investor is required to be made in multiples of a lot. Earlier, for initial listing, a trading lot was required to be of 100 units.
Oil prices rebound, but fuel demand concerns cap gains
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session’s deep losses, even though concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains. Brent crude oil futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $73.13 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $71.52 a barrel.
OMCs keep petrol, diesel rates stable for 17th consecutive day
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 17th straight day on Tuesday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors
Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the increasing number global cases of Delta could have on global economic growth. In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.85 percent in early trade. China’s blue chip index CSI300 shed 0.80 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.83 percent.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 42.50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,870.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.
Wall Street | US stocks reversed course on Monday to finish slightly lower, echoing a decline in oil and Treasury prices, as economic worries related to the Delta variant of the coronavirus outweighed optimism about infrastructure spending and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.31 points, or 0.28 percent, to 34,838.16, while the Nasdaq Composite added 8.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to 14,681.07. The S&P 500 closed 8.10 points, 0.18 percent, lower at 4,387.16.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended higher on Monday led by gains in auto, IT and realty stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex rose 363.79 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 52,950.63, while the Nifty ended 122.10 points, or 0.77 percent, higher at 15,885.15. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners, with the Nifty midcap and smallcap indices closing up 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index jumped over 4 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG.
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.3400
|-0.0700
|-0.09
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3550
|0.1620
|0.18
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3220
|0.0380
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6806
|0.0019
|0.28