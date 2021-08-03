Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to lower start for Indian indices

Yields set to climb, says Morgan Stanley Strategist Dhingra

Morgan Stanley Strategist Guneet Dhingra feels investors may be complacent about US Treasury yields. His analysis pegs the fair value of 10-year yields at 1.6 percent, and he sees yields firming up.

What are the catalysts for that? “We think that strong economic data, starting with the July payroll report, where our chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects just above a million new jobs, could kick-start a move towards higher yields,” he wrote in his note.

“And a smooth start to school reopening in August could further the case for a strong labor market. To add, we expect strength in shelter inflation, which would support the sustainability of inflation. An infrastructure package, where our head of public policy, Michael Zezas, expects a $2 trillion deficit-funded package later this year, would further support a push to higher yields.”