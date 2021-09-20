Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The overall sentiment in the market remains optimistic, given improving macro data points and positive earnings expectations. The PLI schemes announced by the government shows their strong intent to address the sectors’ challenges and pave way for the development of local capabilities and capacities, thus enabling companies to rightly capture the opportunity thrown open by China+1 strategy.

The constitution of a ‘Bad Bank’ in our view is a positive development as the focus remains on the faster resolution of stressed assets, which will improve the balance sheet of Banks. The upfront cash payment would also aid in providing incremental cash flows and will enable Banks to focus more on their core operations.

However, valuations are not comfortable and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking. The weak global cues on account of worry over slower economic growth and rising Delta variant cases globally would market oscillating between greed and fear. Nervousness would be seen in the market next week ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could provide some indications on when the central bank will start withdrawing its monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates eventually.