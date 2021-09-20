Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower Monday following a weak trend in global markets. The SGX Nifty was also trading 153.00 points or 0.87 percent lower at 17,448.50 level.
Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low
Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4 percent, after shedding 2.5 percent last week, with Australia down 1.5 percent.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The overall sentiment in the market remains optimistic, given improving macro data points and positive earnings expectations. The PLI schemes announced by the government shows their strong intent to address the sectors’ challenges and pave way for the development of local capabilities and capacities, thus enabling companies to rightly capture the opportunity thrown open by China+1 strategy.
The constitution of a ‘Bad Bank’ in our view is a positive development as the focus remains on the faster resolution of stressed assets, which will improve the balance sheet of Banks. The upfront cash payment would also aid in providing incremental cash flows and will enable Banks to focus more on their core operations.
However, valuations are not comfortable and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking. The weak global cues on account of worry over slower economic growth and rising Delta variant cases globally would market oscillating between greed and fear. Nervousness would be seen in the market next week ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could provide some indications on when the central bank will start withdrawing its monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates eventually.
Airlines can now operate 85% of pre-Covid domestic flights: Aviation ministry
Airlines can now operate a maximum of 85 percent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5 percent allowed till date, the ministry of civil aviation stated on Saturday. The carriers have been operating 72.5 percent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since August 12, according to the ministry's order. Between July 5 and August 12, the cap stood at 65 percent. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 percent.
Market likely to consolidate, profit-taking at higher levels possible, says Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
In absence of any major domestic event, markets will take cues from their global counterparts. On the global front, we have the FOMC meeting scheduled next week and the outcome is scheduled on September 22. Participants will be closely eyeing the event for cues on stimulus tapering. On the domestic front, the pace of vaccination drive will remain in focus.
We may some consolidation in the index and expect a similar trend on the broader front too. Initially, Nifty may hover within the 17,400-17,800 zone. On the sectoral front, we feel the banking and auto pack would remain in highlight while others may witness a mixed trend. We would suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management citing the possibility of profit-taking at higher levels especially in the midcap and smallcap space.
Foreign portfolio investors net buyers at Rs 16,305 crore so far in September
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in Indian markets so far in September by investing a net sum of Rs 16,305 crore. As per depositories data, overseas investors invested Rs 11,287 crore into equities and Rs 5,018 crore in debt segment on a net basis between September 1-17. During this period, the total net investment stood at Rs 16,305 crore.
Forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
After reaching a record high in the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion in the week ended September 10, 2021, according to RBI data. In the previous week ended September 3, the reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion.
During the reporting week ended September 10, the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.
Oil down on stronger greenback, rising US rig count
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday after the US dollar jumped to a three-week high and the US rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of US Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $71.67 a barrel, after declining by 64 cents on Friday. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $75.07 a barrel after losing 33 cents on Friday.
Asian stocks tense for Fed tapering news
Wall Street | The US stocks ended lowr Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing three straight weeks of losses - its first in 2021. Investor focus will likely be on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming September meeting for clues on the central bank’s tapering of its easy monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 percent, or 166.44 points, to 34,584.88, while the S&P 500 index declined 0.91 percent, or 40.76 points, The NASDAQ Composite index closed 0.91 percent, or 137.96 points, lower at 15,043.97.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday as losses in metal and PSU banking stocks dragged the market. The Sensex fell 125.27 points, or 0.21 percent, to 59,015.89, while the Nifty ended 44.35 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 17,585.15. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices underperformed the frontliners.
Among sectors, PSU banks, metals, pharma, realty and energy indices lost the most, while the private bank, media and financial services indices closed in the green.
