Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 100 points amid choppy trade, Nifty50 near 17,900; Depta Corp jumps 10%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note amid weakness across global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were last seen trading down 99 points or 0.6 percent at 17,862 ahead of the opening of the Indian market. All eyes were on more quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for domestic cues.
Delta Corp shares jump 12% to 52-week high
Delta Corp shares surged 12.3 percent to Rs 305.6 apiece on BSE.
Delta Corp locked in 10% upper circuit, hits 52-week high
Delta Corp shares hit a 52-week high in early deals on Tuesday, a day after the casino and gaming company reported its earnings for the July-September period. The stock was locked in the upper circuit at 10 percent at Rs 299.4 apiece -- a 52-week high -- on BSE.
Reliance Industries, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank top Sensex movers
On the other hand, selling pressure in stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra limited the upside for the 30-scrip index.
How Sensex pack fared in early deals
Top Stock Tips | ITC, Maruti, Godrej Consumer, Cadila and more
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Axis Bank shares as more of a positional trade.
--Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,950 with a stop loss at Rs 7,540, and ITC for a target of Rs 248 with a stop loss at Rs 235. (Check out their other trading calls)
Market At Open | Tata Motors, Hindalco, Coal India top gainers; ICICI Bank, M&M, Infosys top losers
Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower
Pre-Open | sensex down 90 points, Nifty holds 17,900
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was down 90 points or 0.2 percent at 60,045.8 while the broader Nifty50 benchmark was down 30.2 points or 0.2 percent at 17,915.8.
Stocks To Watch | Bharti Airtel, Vi, Tata Motors, ZEEL in focus today
--Tata Motors global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, up 24 percent on a year-on-year basis.
--Krsnaa Diagnostics, Tata Metaliks and Delta Corp reported their Q2 earnings on Monday. (Check out other key stocks to track today)
Looming Evergrande bond coupon payments intensify contagion fears
As China Evergrande Group looks set to miss its third round of bond payments in three weeks, markets are shifting their focus to other indebted property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term, according to news agency Reuters.
A total of $38.8 billion offshore bonds issued by 40 Chinese developers will be maturing from Oct to end of 2022, according to brokerage CGS-CIMB, with the next peak of $6.2 billion in payments coming up in January.
Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis
Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia.
Brent crude was down 0.3 percent at $83.39 a barrel, after touching three-year highs on Monday. US oil fell 0.4 percent to $80.19 a barrel.
Dollar index steady at 94.34
The dollar index was flat at 94.34 on Tuesday, a day after surging energy prices prompted investors to seek safe havens, with the greenback hitting a nearly three-year high against the yen. Expectations the US central bank will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month strengthened the dollar.
What to expect from IT stocks after worst day for TCS, Nifty IT in months
TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro dragged the index the most. TCS kicked off the earnings season last week. Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech will post their financial results for Q2 this week. (Read more on IT stocks)
Gold flat as dollar holds firm on US central bank taper bets
Gold traded flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the dollar held firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,753.8 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,754.9. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed’s tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing bullion’s appeal.
Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $22.5 per ounce.
Asia shares drop as global energy crunch fuels inflation worries
Asian shares dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the US corporate earnings season. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid one percent. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent.
News agency Reuters reported that some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have not received interest payment by a Monday deadline. Rivals Modern Land and Sinic became the latest developers scrambling to delay bond payment deadlines. Evergrande's debt troubles and contagion worries have sent shockwaves across global markets in recent months and the firm has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on September 23 and September 29.
Wall Street ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financial stocks fall
US stocks ended a choppy session lower on Monday as investors grew nervous ahead of third-quarter earnings reporting season. Supply chain problems and higher costs for energy and other things have fueled concern about earnings, set to kick off with JPMorgan Chase results on Wednesday.
While another period of strong US profit growth is forecast for Corporate America, earnings are shaping up to be crucial for investors worried about how supply disruptions and inflation pressures will affect bottom lines.
The three main US indices fell 0.6-0.7 percent.
Trade Setup | Will Nifty take out 18,000 decisively anytime soon?
The 50-scrip index has formed a shooting star pattern at the top of the rally, in a sign of uncertainty, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.The strategy should be to reduce weak long positions to resistance levels of 17,980, 18,040 and 18,080. "If the Nifty forms a positive reversal after hitting major support at 17,850 or 17,810, a buy is advised. In case it closes below 17,800, it would further to the 17,600 level," he said. (Catch key market cues before today's session)
Sensex rose 77 points to 60,136 on Monday, Nifty to 17,946 as market roars to record highs
The Sensex index rose 76.7 points or 0.1 percent to end at 60,135.8 on Monday and the broader Nifty50 benchmark added 50.8 points or 0.3 percent to settle at
17,946 -- both record closing highs. Gains in financial, auto and metal shares lifted the overall market, but sharp losses in IT shares after TCS quarterly numbers fell short of analysts' expectation. All eyes are now on more India Inc earnings for cues.
