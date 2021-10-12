Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 100 points amid choppy trade, Nifty50 near 17,900; Depta Corp jumps 10%

Top Stock Tips | ITC, Maruti, Godrej Consumer, Cadila and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Axis Bank shares as more of a positional trade.

--Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,950 with a stop loss at Rs 7,540, and ITC for a target of Rs 248 with a stop loss at Rs 235. (Check out their other trading calls)