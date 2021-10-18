Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty50 near 18,500 as market roars to record highs; HDFC Bank shares rise

Housing finance space due for a significant rerating: Prakash Diwan

Market expert Prakash Diwan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that HDFC Bank numbers "clearly remind all of us that if we look at Q2FY22, that was supposed to be playing spoilsport for whatever reasons, is probably not as bad as we have penciled in. For a company like HDFC Bank, if it were to look at turning around and seeing this as an opportunity to get its act together again, there going to be a lot of banks that will follow suit."

"The market is forward looking. It is going to start anticipating much more significant credit growth from hereon. That is a very big positive. Financials will make a comeback. My favourite pocket apart from some of the private sector banks continues to be the housing finance space. That is one area that is due for a significant rerating. So look at opportunities there, it is going to be extremely promising," he said.