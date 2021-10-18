Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty50 near 18,500 as market roars to record highs; HDFC Bank shares rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started the week at record highs shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets as China's quarterly GDP growth hit a one-year low. Gains across sectors led by financial, metal and oil & gas shares pushed the market higher. Broader markets aided investors' sentiment, with the midcap and smallcap indices trading 1-1.2 percent higher in early deals.
Various stocks entering bubble territory: DSP Investment Managers' Vinit Sambre
Vinit Sambre of DSP Investment Managers said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that he believes the Indian market is getting more expensive after the recent run, and various stocks have entered bubble territory. HDFC Bank's Q2 results indicate that credit growth is in an upcycle, he said.
He advises a shift in portfolio to agro chemicals from speciality chemicals.
HCL Tech dips post Q2 results amid mixed brokerage commentary
HCL Technologies shares traded lower on Monday after the IT major's July-September earnings missed Street estimates. Mixed commentary from brokerages weighed on the investor sentiment. The IT company posted a four percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,219 crore. (What brokerages say on HCL Tech)
Housing finance space due for a significant rerating: Prakash Diwan
Market expert Prakash Diwan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that HDFC Bank numbers "clearly remind all of us that if we look at Q2FY22, that was supposed to be playing spoilsport for whatever reasons, is probably not as bad as we have penciled in. For a company like HDFC Bank, if it were to look at turning around and seeing this as an opportunity to get its act together again, there going to be a lot of banks that will follow suit."
"The market is forward looking. It is going to start anticipating much more significant credit growth from hereon. That is a very big positive. Financials will make a comeback. My favourite pocket apart from some of the private sector banks continues to be the housing finance space. That is one area that is due for a significant rerating. So look at opportunities there, it is going to be extremely promising," he said.
HCL Tech shares decline after Q2 earnings
HCL Tech shares traded one percent lower at Rs 1,238.1 apiece on BSE, having declined as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the day.
On Thursday, the IT company reported a 4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted HCL Tech to post a profit of Rs 3,219 crore. (Read more on HCL Tech results)
HCL Tech confident of meeting margin guidance of 19-20% on full-year basis
C Vijayakumar and Prateek Aggarwal of HCL Tech told CNBC-TV18 the company is confident of meeting its margin guidance of 19-20 percent on a full-year basis. The company continues with double-digit growth, and has carried out its first tranche of salary hikes in the quarter, they said.
The highlight of the quarter is fabulous services growth, the management said. HCL Tech signed 14 large transformational deals signed in the quarter, and announced a formal payout policy. HCL Tech's large clients are investing and scaling up their digital initiatives, it said.
Opening Bell | Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty touches 18,500 as market hits record highs
The Sensex index opened 511.4 points higher at 61,863.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 18,500.1, up 161.6 points from its previous close -- both all-time highs.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 500 points, Nifty50 at 18,500
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was up 511.4 points or 0.8 percent at 61,817.3 and the Nifty50 benchmark was up 161.6 points or 0.9 percent at 18,500.1.
Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged after four straight hikes
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 105.84 per litre in Delhi and that of diesel at Rs 94.57 per litre. (Read more on petrol and diesel prices)
Oil prices hit multi-year highs as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Oil prices hit their highest in years on Monday as demand continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose one percent to $85.73 a barrel -- the highest price since October 2018. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 1.4 percent to $83.40 a barrel -- the highest since October 2014.
Both contracts had risen at least three percent last week.
China GDP growth hits 1-year low
China’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector.
Data released on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9 percent in July-September from a earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7.9 percent in the second quarter. That marked a further deceleration from the 18.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily flattered by the very low comparison seen during the COVID-induced slump of early 2020.
Top Stock Tips | Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar share their top picks
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com continues to recommend buying JSW Steel shares. Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends a 'buy' on HDFC for a target of Rs 2,865 with a stop loss at Rs 2,790. (Catch other trading calls)
Rupee ended 11 paise higher at 75.26 vs dollar on Thursday
The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to end at 75.26 against the US currency on Thursday. Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also helped the domestic unit post gains for a second straight day. The dollar index declined 0.3 percent to 93.81. (Other key things to know before opening bell)
Top Brokerage Calls | HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and more
Morgan Stanley has an 'equal weight' rating on HCL Tech with a target price of Rs 1,275. Lack of uptick in growth guidance and headwinds to margin are risks to earnings expectations, the brokerage said. (What other brokerages say)
Global Cues | S&P 500 futures flat; crude oil hits multi-year highs
Asian shares jittery ahead of China GDP data
Asian shares were on edge on Monday morning ahead of the release of Chinese economic data for the third quarter, as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy even as US companies report strong quarterly earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.3 percent at the time. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.7 percent.
Stocks To Watch | DMart, HCL Tech, UltraTech, Lupin in focus today
Avenue Supermarts posted a 110 percent jump in net profit to Rs 417.8 crore during July-September. Its revenue rose nearly 47 percent to Rs 7,789 crore.
HCL Technologies reported a 4 percent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore for the September quarter, beating Street expectations.
HDFC Bank reported a 17.6 percent jump in net profit to Rs 8,834.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, exceeding analysts' estimate. (Check out other key stocks to track today)
Top Brokerage Calls | HDFC Bank in focus
Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Credit Suisse and Nomura remain positive on HDFC Bank after the lender reported its financial results for the July-September period.
CLSA has a 'buy' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,025.
Wall Street rose on Friday
Wall Street's three main indices rose on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks. A surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.5 percent that day.
Sensex surged 569 points to record 61,306 on Thursday
The Sensex index jumped 568.9 points or 0.9 percent to end at 61,306 on Thursday and the broader Nifty50 benchmark gained 176.8 points or one percent to settle at 18,338.6 -- both record closing highs. Gains across sectors led by financial, IT and metal shares pushed the market higher.
The Indian market remained closed on Friday for Dussehra holiday.
