Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty indicates a positive start

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian market is likely to open higher amid mixed global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive opening for the index in India with a 70 points gain.
Cryptocurrency Prices on June 23: Bitcoin back above $30k; Dogecoin surges 10%
The crypto market on Wednesday traded broadly in the green, with major coins surging, after a volatile session on Tuesday. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $28,600 for the first time since January. Currently, it is trading at $33,976, nearly 4 percent up in 24 hours and remains about 13 percent higher so far this year. But its outlook remained tilted to the downside, analysts said. The major reason for the sell-off on Tuesday was China’s latest crackdown measures on mining operations and banking services. Read here.
COVID-19 pandemic only a pause in India’s growth story, says HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Tuesday, said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are only a pause in India’s consumption and growth story and the country is poised for unprecedented growth. Addressing shareholders at the company's 88th Annual General Meeting, Mehta said the pandemic has pushed businesses to break new ground and reimagine the future that is equitable, sustainable, and purposeful. He said achieving this will require concerted efforts from governments, businesses, and individuals. Read here.
Oil resumes climb on large US oil stocks drawdown
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed the US crude inventories fell more than expected, reinforcing views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.18 a barrel, after falling 60 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude futures jumped 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $75.23 a barrel, after giving up 9 cents on Tuesday.
Dollar in retreat as Powell says Fed won’t raise rates on ‘fear’ of inflation
The US dollar remained on the back foot against major peers on Wednesday after a two-day drop as US Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off, said a Reuters report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six rivals, was at 91.775 in early Asian trading, off a two-month high of 92.408 reached at the end of last week.
BOJ policymakers saw prospects of quicker recovery in April – minutes
Bank of Japan board members agreed that the massive stimulus measures deployed by advanced nations may help quicken the pace of recovery in the Japanese and global economies, minutes of their April policy-setting meeting showed on Wednesday. The upbeat assessment on the outlook reinforces market expectations that the central bank in the world's third-biggest economy will keep monetary settings unchanged for the time being, in the hope its ultra-loose policy and coronavirus pandemic-relief programmes will sustain a moderate recovery.
Asian Markets | Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed in Wednesday morning trade, following overnight gains stateside that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising to a record high. The Shanghai composite fell 0.16 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.47 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was flatl while the Topix index slipped 0.36 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.19 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.31 percent higher.
Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the US central bank’s intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. “We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances” Powell said in a hearing before a US House of Representatives panel.
US Stocks | Wall Street rebounded Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly as the dollar and oil gave up earlier gains. The Nasdaq closed at another record high, as top-shelf tech companies resumed their growth trajectories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 33,945.58 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points, or 0.51 percent to 4,246.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.79 points, or 0.79 percent, to 14,253.27.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped from record-high levels to end flat on Tuesday as gains in auto and IT stocks were capped by losses in banking, financials and FMCG counterparts. The Sensex ended 14.25 points, or 0.03 percent higher at 52,588.71, while the Nifty gained 26.25 points, or 0.17 percent to close at 15,772.75. Broader markets were mixed with the midcap index flat while smallcap index up 0.5 percent. Among sectors, gains were seen in Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices, while bank, FMCG, realty and financial services ended in the red.
