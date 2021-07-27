Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty indicates a positive start

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher Tuesday following gains in Asian peers amid positive global cues. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 50.00 points or 0.32 percent higher at 15,871.50, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.
Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns
Crude Oil prices were steady on Tuesday with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand due to surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. Brent crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.63 a barrel, extending a 0.5 percent gain on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4 cents to $71.95 a barrel, after losing 16 cents on Monday.
Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the US
Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.26 percent after touching its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, weighed down by big Chinese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58 percent.
Wall Street | US stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as investors avoided making new, bold bets before this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which might offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 83 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish at an all-time high of 35,144.31, while the S&P 500 rose 10.5 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 4,422.3, also a record close. The Nasdaq Composite was little changed, adding just 3.7 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 14,840.71.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Markets will track global cues for further market direction while lot of stock-specific action will be seen given the earnings season in progress. Overall, the result season so far has been healthy and is providing support to the market which has shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase. Positive macro data points both on global and domestic front is giving confidence to the investors of faster economic recovery. While declines are being bought into, follow up is missing at higher levels. Bulls would need a lot of strength to take the market to newer highs above 16,000 mark. Further, markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Monday dragged by selling in financials and auto stocks. The Sensex fell 123.53 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 52,852.27, while the Nifty closed 31.60 points, or 0.20 percent, lower at 15,824.45. Broader markets closed mixed as the smallcap index gained 0.4 percent, while the midcap indices closed flat. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the red, while gains were seen in metals, pharma, IT, and media indices.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|SBI
|423.30
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Reliance
|2,077.70
|-27.50
|-1.31
|M&M
|754.35
|-9.50
|-1.24
|Tech Mahindra
|1,120.05
|-10.25
|-0.91
|Larsen
|1,597.85
|-14.15
|-0.88
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4175
|0.0175
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|87.8060
|0.2000
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|102.7500
|0.4380
|0.43
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6746
|0.0016
|0.23