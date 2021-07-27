Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty indicates a positive start

Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the US

Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.26 percent after touching its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, weighed down by big Chinese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58 percent.