Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty in the green

Wall Street | US stocks recovered ground on Friday despite concerns about economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases, which continued to take its toll on oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.65 percent, or 225.96 points, at 35,120.08, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81 percent, or 35.87 points, to close at 4,441.67. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.19 percent, or 172.87 points, higher at 14,714.66.

However, all three indices ended with weekly losses following a steep mid-week sell-off after Federal Reserve meeting minutes underlined the US central bank’s plans to pare back stimulus by year’s end.