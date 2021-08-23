Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty in the green

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher Monday following gains in global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 165.00 points or 1.01 percent higher at the 16,570.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 am.
Asia stocks fragile amid growth worries, dollar in demand
Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces on Monday following last week's thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating, while safe-haven flows benefited the dollar ahead of a key update on US monetary policy. A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage and especially in Asia.
Wall Street | US stocks recovered ground on Friday despite concerns about economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases, which continued to take its toll on oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.65 percent, or 225.96 points, at 35,120.08, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81 percent, or 35.87 points, to close at 4,441.67. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.19 percent, or 172.87 points, higher at 14,714.66.
However, all three indices ended with weekly losses following a steep mid-week sell-off after Federal Reserve meeting minutes underlined the US central bank’s plans to pare back stimulus by year’s end.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended sharply lower Friday dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell 300.17 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 55,329.32, while the Nifty closed 118.35 points, or 0.71 percent, lower at 16,450.50. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also declined 2 percent each.
Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices closed are in the red with Nifty Metals falling over 6 percent followed by PSU banks, pharma, realty and media indices.
