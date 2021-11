Need to be very stock-specific post-recent run: Invesco MF's Taher Badshah

Taher Badshah of Invesco MF said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that investors need to be stock-specific after the recent run in the market. Liquidity support will be gradually pulled back in 2022, and corporate earnings will take centre stage as liquidity slows down, he said.

He believes there is a big online opportunity in the pharmacy business.