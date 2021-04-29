  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid high volatility; metals gain; banks drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 29, 2021 11:34:15 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher amid higher volatility. Selling was seen in PSU banks, auto and media stocks, while metals and pharma gained. Midcap index traded flat and smallcap index traded higher.
