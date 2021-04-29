Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid high volatility; metals gain; banks drag

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

Post a slow and gradual recovery from the recent lows, the index has finally breached its crucial hurdle of 14,750 which was the trendline resistance of last two months corrective phase. This breakout eventually indicates a resumption of the broader uptrend as the upmove has also been supported by the banking space and the midcap universe.

Thus, some volatility cannot be ruled out on the expiry day. While the broader picture looks good, day traders are advised to avoid aggressive positions and positional traders should look for buying opportunities on declines on lower time frame chart. The immediate support is now placed at 14,700-14,685 and resistance is seen around 14,970-15,000.