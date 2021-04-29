Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid high volatility; metals gain; banks drag

CCI approves acquisition of BigBasket by Tata Digital
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition by Tata Digital of up to 64.3 percent of the total share capital of Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd (BigBasket) & SGS’ sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts. It is stated that subsequently, through a separate transaction, SGS may acquire sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (IRC). The proposed combination will result in the acquisition by TDL of the majority stake of and control over SGS, it added. Read here
Steel Strips Wheels | The company has received export orders of over 1,70,000 wheels for US & EU caravan trailer market, US Mobile Home and US Truck trailer market. SSWL will complete their execution by early July 21 from its Chennai & Dappar plants. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months from similar customer base as businesses continue to recover rapidly, the company said.
Market Watch: Pritesh Mehta, Yes Securities
- Buy Divis Laboratories above Rs 3,900 with stop loss of Rs 3,780 for target of Rs 4,300
- Buy Eicher Motors above Rs 2,500 with stop loss of Rs 2,350 for target of Rs 2,900
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
Post a slow and gradual recovery from the recent lows, the index has finally breached its crucial hurdle of 14,750 which was the trendline resistance of last two months corrective phase. This breakout eventually indicates a resumption of the broader uptrend as the upmove has also been supported by the banking space and the midcap universe.
Thus, some volatility cannot be ruled out on the expiry day. While the broader picture looks good, day traders are advised to avoid aggressive positions and positional traders should look for buying opportunities on declines on lower time frame chart. The immediate support is now placed at 14,700-14,685 and resistance is seen around 14,970-15,000.
Tata Motors | Martin Uhlarik is appointed new Global Design Head of Tata Motors.
Rupee Update | The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 74.22 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.36, amid buying in the domestic equity market.
KPIT Tech: Will see higher increments, promotions, increase in hiring in FY22
IT Tech has posted good fourth-quarter results, which came in above street estimates. The IT company has now seen two quarters of strong revenue growth and three-quarters of margin expansion. Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, Managing Director, and CEO at KPIT Technologies said, “Year-on-year (YoY) our EBITDA expansion if you look at in absolute number it was Rs 75 crore last Q4 and now it is Rs 93 crore so it is a substantial almost 20 percent increase in the EBITDA number in absolute term over last year Q4.” On growth, he said, “Going forward for the next year we are very comfortable with the pipeline with have, comfortable with the business outlook. At this point in time, we are just saying double-digit growth, we have always delivered much better growth in the past. We are confident about the business environment and we will guide we go forward.” Read more.
India at early stage of multi-year economic upcycle, says Geosphere’s Arvind Sanger
India is at an early stage of a multi-year economic upcycle, said Arvind Sanger, managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management, on Thursday. “We are in the early stages of a multi-year economic cycle that has legs and the banking sector looks like it has a lot of room in terms of loan and earnings growth to come. Therefore, while the stocks are not cheap, we do find some pockets of value in both the banking and NBFC space and that is worth looking at,” he told CNBC-TV18. On COVID2.0, he said, “The terrible second wave that has hit India hard will start to peak and roll off in the next few weeks; a roll-off may take a while. So the impact, economically, and not human tragedy, which is sad, but from an economic standpoint which is what the market is focused on, June quarter is going to be hard hit but beyond that things should move back towards some level of normalisation.” Read here.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets are performing just as expected. Beyond the level of 14,700, it is now headed to 15,000-15,100 which should be the first pit stop. If we can sustain there, the next level should be the previous high of 15,300-15,350. 14,300 is now strong support for the Nifty and any downward correction can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets.
India's gold demand could falter in June quarter on COVID-19 lockdowns – WGC
India's gold consumption is expected to falter in the June quarter as various states are imposing lockdowns to arrest rising COVID-19 cases, dampening the celebration of weddings and key festivals, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. Appetite for gold soared in the first quarter on pent-up demand after weddings were delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters report said. But an escalating crisis in India has prompted most state governments to impose curbs on the movement of people and asked non-essential business to close, dampening demand in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer. Lower purchases could weigh on gold prices, which have recovered this year and risen 6% so far in 2021. But falling demand for gold imports could help narrow India's trade deficit and support the ailing rupee.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals | The company has received a tentative US FDA nod for Leprosy drug Dapson.
Opening Bell | the Indian equity indices opened higher Thursday amid strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve decided to leave short-term interest rates anchored near zero. At 9:15 am, the Sensex surged 360.02 points, or 0.72 percent to 50,093.86, while the Nifty opened 114.45 points, or 0.77 percent higher at 14,979.00. Midcap and smallcap indices traded almost a percent higher each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by banks, metals, auto and FMCG.
Market Watch: Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors
We are positive on large private banks especially the likes of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Many of these banks can grow 18-20 percent for the next 4-5 years. In years to come, we will see probably 20 plus credit growth and those are the times when these stocks will get significantly re-rated. We like consumer-oriented NBFCs, we don’t like wholesale oriented NBFCs so companies like Bajaj Finance will do very well. We are not really worried about the lending space because I don’t think the impact would be as high as long as the bank and NBFCs which are well capitalised and they have a capacity to overlook or next two quarters.
Axis Bank | The bank's board has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for a further period of 3 years, w.e.f. Jan 1, 2022-Dec 31, 2024.
PowerGrid InvIT garners Rs 3,480 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 3,480 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for subscription on Thursday. It has been decided to allocate 34,80,74,100 units at Rs 100 apiece to 47 anchor investors, aggregating the total to Rs 3,480.74 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.
Gold Prices | Gold prices rose on Thursday bolstered by the US Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain easy monetary policy to aid economic recovery, while a weaker dollar provided further support.
Sebi announces new guidelines on compensation of key mutual fund employees
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has decided that a part of the compensation of the key employees of the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) will be paid in the form of units of the schemes. According to the circular, a minimum of 20 percent of the salary or perks or bonus or non-cash compensation (gross annual CTC) net of income tax and any statutory contributions (i.e. PF and NPS) of the key employees of the AMCs shall be paid in the form of units of mutual fund schemes in which they have a role. Read more.
China 'closing in fast,' Biden warns Congress, as he asks for trillions in spending
President Joe Biden declared on Wednesday that the United States is "on the move again" 100 days after he took office, in a speech to a joint session of Congress that he used to promote a $1.8 trillion plan he said is needed to compete with China. Biden appeared in the chamber of the US House of Representatives at an event scaled back this year because of the pandemic, removing his mask to speak to a small group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, other officials and guests arrayed before him. Seizing on the need to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic to advance Democratic priorities at a time of political polarization, Biden told the joint session and millions of people watching on television that "America is ready for a takeoff."