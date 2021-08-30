Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high; set for the biggest monthly gain in last 9 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading at record high levels on Monday following gains in global peers after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone. The market is set for the biggest monthly gain in last 9 months. Broader markets, smcallcap and midcap indices are also trading nearly a percent higher each. All the sectoral indices traded in the green, with metals, banks, auto and FMCG indices gaining the most.
Bharti Airtel shares rise 2% after telco's board approves Rs 21,000-crore rights issue
Bharti Airtel share price surged two percent on Monday after the telecom company's board gave a nod to its fundraising plans. The telco aims to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore with Bharti's board on Sunday approving the rights issue at a price of Rs 535 per share. Airtel's fundraising move is likely to give more firepower to the company as it takes on rivals in a fiercely competitive telecom market. Continue reading
Buzzing | AU Small Finance Bank shares fall over 3% after Chief Risk Offer resigns
The share price of AU Small Finance Bank fell over 3 percent after the company’s Chief Risk Offer Alok Gupta resigned from his post. The company’s board has appointed Deepak Jain, who is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Key Management Personnel (KMP), as Chief Risk Officer of the Bank for a period of 3 years, with effect from September 1, 2021.
It is to be noted that Alok Gupta expressed to resign on July 5, 2021, and had written his resignation on July 14, 2021. He finally re-iterated his decision to resign with another mail on July 27, 2021. This is the second high profile exit from the bank in the last couple of months after the chief audit officer left his post on May 14, 2021, reports CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari.
Rights issue to have not major negative impact on Bharti Airtel stock: Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities
The rights issue by Bharti Airtel is a reasonably good opportunity for the company, says Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said he does not expect the rights issue to have a huge negative on Bharti Airtel’s stock. The company’s board had approved raising capital up to Rs 21,000 crore via a rights issue of equity shares at Rs 535 each.
A telecom business requires investments and capital over the long term. The government liability and borrowing are at a higher interest rates for telcos, Kulkarni added.
Market Watch: Siddarth Bhamre, Director of Alternate Investment & Research at InCred Equities
- Buy Reliance with a stop loss of Rs 2,175 and a target of Rs 2,330.
- Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,580 and a target of Rs 1,775.
Demand best in past 4-5 yrs, says GMDC
Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rallied over 1 percent in early trade on Monday after the company’s management guided for a demand strong outlook going ahead. The management told CNBC-TV18 that the demand is best in past 4-5 years.
GMDC’s management held a concall after many years. In the call, the management guided for a marked improvement in Q2FY22. Lignite demand is best in past 5 years, it said. Volumes in FY22 are expected to be 7.4 mt and 9 mt in FY23.
Lignite prices have scaled to Rs 2500 per tonne. The company has a cash balance of Rs 1,200 crore and Capex in FY22 is likely to be Rs 200 crore.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The much-awaited Fed commentary after the Jackson Hole Symposium has indicated that “it would be appropriate to start reducing asset purchases this year.” But the Fed chief has hastened to add that there is much ground to cover before rate hikes. So, even though this can be treated as the beginning of normalization of the accommodative policy, the communication is smart enough not only to calm the markets but to enthuse it too. Consequently, the dollar index has slipped to below 93 and the risk-on in US markets has pushed the indices to record highs. This will enthuse the bulls in India too.
However, it is important to temper the exuberance. FIIs are continuously selling equity. And, more importantly, now they have turned buyers in bonds, having bought bonds worth Rs 11557 cr in August. They were sellers in bonds in all the previous seven months in 2021. In August, till 29th, FPIs have bought equity worth Rs 986 cr. But if we exclude the FPI primary market purchases the net figure is selling to the tune of Rs 7184 cr. If this trend continues, it will have implications for markets.
Sensex, Nifty At Record High
The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their record highs amid positive global cues. Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank lifted Nifty above 16,800 levels. The market is set for the biggest monthly gain in last 9 nine months. All the sectoral indices are trading with gains.
Opening Bell | At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.36 percent, or 204.53 points, higher at 56,329.25, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,775.85, up 0.42 points, or 70.65 percent. The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record high levels on Monday following gains in global peers. Broader markets, smcallcap and midcap indices also opened over half a percent higher. All the sectoral indices traded in the green, with metals, banks, auto and FMCG indices gaining the most.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The result season is over with better than expected delivery and vaccination drive going on in full swing. However the sharp outperformance in the past 18 months led to concerns on valuations. Also the likely impact on liquidity due to changes in global monetary policy had investors concerned over the last few days.
While mid-caps have started participating in the market up move in the last couple of days we believe that large caps offer better margin of safety in the current environment and could continue to remain in focus in the near term. From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations.
We are fast progressing in FTA discussions with nations like UK, UAE: Goyal
India is fast progressing in discussions on different free-trade agreements (FTAs) with countries, including the UK and the UAE, to further enhance trade and investment ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Under an FTA, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.
Goyal said India is engaging for such pacts with economies having transparent rule of law and with whom India can have confidence that it will get a fair deal and reciprocal benefits. Read full report here.
Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
Markets will be initially taking cues from global counterparts, in reaction to the statements made by the US Fed Chair in the Jackson Hole symposium. In line with the latest Fed meeting minutes, he also signaled the beginning of tapering by the end of this year however sounded flexible on rate hikes.
Though the Nifty is inching towards the next milestone of “17,000”, the recent surge lacks decisiveness due to the continuous underperformance of the banking index. Going ahead, in case of any dip, Nifty would find support at 15,500 and 15,380 levels. We feel it’s prudent to maintain a positive yet cautious approach and choose stocks from the sectors which are trading in sync with the benchmark. Also, participants should prefer index majors and other heavyweights as any correction in markets may again derail the recovery midcap and smallcap space.
Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.90 lakh crore
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries being the prominent gainers. On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.
OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices stable for sixth straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the sixth straight day on Monday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.
Financial economy disconnected from the real economy; deflation could be a reality: Macquarie
The financial economy is disconnected from the real economy and the US Federal Reserve is focussed only on the financial economy via quantitative easing, says Viktor Shvets of Macquarie. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shvets said that China was the only economy moving in another direction right now and believes the Chinese market will likely be out of sync with the globe going forward.
He is of the view that the chances of consumer inflation turning negative are quite high and deflation could be a reality in future which will lead to the lowering of oil prices.
Axis Bank | The bank said it has initiated the process of issuing debt instruments, in the form of the additional tier 1 notes. The issuance is part of the existing global medium-term notes programme of the bank.
IPO frenzy continues; 2 public issues to open on September 1 to garner Rs 2,465 crore
The IPO rush will continue in September with two more companies Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Ami Organics launching their initial share-sales on Wednesday to raise a total of Rs 2,465 crore.
So far in the current fiscal, a total of 20 companies have mopped up more than Rs 45,000 crore through IPOs. This is much higher than Rs 31,277 crore raised by 30 firms in the entire 2020-21. Going forward, market analysts expect the IPO environment to remain buzzing during the entire financial year 2021-22. Read here.
FPIs net buyers in August, invest Rs 986 crore in equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net of just Rs 986 crore in Indian equities during August, as cautiousness continued to persist among overseas investors. According to data from depositories, FPIs bought equities worth Rs 986 crore and invested Rs 13,494 crore in the debt segment between August 2-27. This translated into a total net investment of Rs 14,480 crore. In July, they were net sellers at Rs 7,273 crore.
Jerome Powell says Fed will start dialing back ultra-low-rate policies this year
The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Feds extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. In a speech being given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers, Powell stressed that the beginning of tapering does not signal any plan to start raising the Feds benchmark short-term rate, which it has kept near zero since the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020. Rate hikes won’t likely start until the Fed had finished tapering its bond purchases.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose around 1 percent on Monday after a powerful hurricane ploughed through the Gulf of Mexico, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms. Brent crude was up by 84 cents or 1.2 percent at $73.54 a barrel, after gaining more than 11 percent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production. US oil gained 53 cents or 0.8 percent at $69.27 a barrel, having jumped a little over 10 percent over last week.